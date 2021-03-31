Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flash Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Amazon-backed Deliveroo crashes in London IPO

CNN's Anna Stewart reports on Amazon-backed food delivery app Deliveroo's IPO in London.

Posted: Mar 31, 2021 12:50 PM
Updated: Mar 31, 2021 12:50 PM
Posted By: By Hanna Ziady, CNN Business

Shares in Deliveroo fell as much as 30% in its highly anticipated London IPO on Wednesday, wiping about £2.3 billion ($3.2 billion) off the company's value, and dealing a blow to the city's renewed efforts to attract tech company listings.

The stock was last trading at around £2.86 ($3.94), about 27% below the price at which the shares listed, putting it on track for the worst London debut for a major IPO, according to data provider Dealogic.

Deliveroo had set the IPO price at £3.90 ($5.36) per share, the bottom of the range it was targeting, despite saying earlier this week that it had "very significant demand from institutions across the globe."

At that price, the Amazon-backed food delivery app was valued at £7.6 billion ($10.5 billion), making it the biggest company to go public in London since mining group Glencore in 2011, Dealogic said. Amazon owns 16% of Deliveroo after its investment was cleared by UK antitrust regulators last year. JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs were the lead investment banking advisers on the IPO.

Questions about the company's business model and future prospects in a competitive environment ruined its stock market debut. Deliveroo has yet to turn a profit and some investors are concerned that the pandemic boom in food delivery will fade when restaurants reopen. Pressure is also building for delivery riders to be offered better terms and conditions.

"If forced to offer more traditional employee benefits, like company pension contributions, Deliveroo's already thin margins would struggle to climb, and the road to profitability would look very tough indeed," said Sophie Lund-Yates, an equity analyst at Hargreaves-Lansdown.

Several large institutional investors, including Aberdeen and BMO Global Asset Management, said last week that they would not participate in Deliveroo's IPO because they had concerns about competition and regulation, and the way the company treats its delivery riders.

The UK Supreme Court upheld a ruling last month that Uber drivers should be classified as workers, and not independent contractors, entitling them to minimum wage, paid vacation time and a pension. The ruling prompted Uber to reclassify its drivers — but not its food delivery couriers — as workers, and could force other gig economy companies to rethink how they operate.

"Deliveroo faces significant pressure from the market leader, Just Eat Takeaway, which is investing heavily to improve its restaurant coverage and delivery proposition, through an 'employed rider' model," Philip Webster, director of global equities at BMO Global Asset Management, said in a statement.

"We also see headwinds to Deliveroo's revenue growth as we exit lockdown and customers return to dining out in restaurants. These revenue risks are further compounded by the issues around workers' rights and a potential regulatory change, which would hamper its path to profitability," Webster added.

Deliveroo's strengths lie in its superior restaurant options and personalized app content, said Lund-Yates. The company plans to use the £1 billion ($1.4 billion) it raised from the IPO to fund expansion in areas such as "dark kitchens," which provide restaurants with an alternative space from which to prepare and deliver food. It could also use the cash for acquisitions.

Deliveroo said earlier this month that it would pay riders bonuses of up to £10,000 ($13,800) following its IPO, although on average eligible riders will receive about £440 ($606).

But about 70,000 retail investors who took part in the offer — buying shares worth £50 million ($68.9 million) — could be left facing steep losses. UK stock market rules mean that these investors will only be able to trade their shares from April 7.

A blow to London

Deliveroo's disastrous debut could set back London's renewed push to lure tech listings. The city lost its crown as Europe's largest share trading center to Amsterdam this year. Brexit has forced banks to relocate some activity away from London, putting its undisputed position as the region's top financial capital at risk.

A recent review of listings led by Lord Jonathan Hill, a former European finance commissioner, recommended that UK regulators overhaul stock market rules to allow entrepreneurs to keep control of their companies and list less stock when they go public.

Current rules do not permit dual class share structures — the kind Deliveroo has adopted — on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange. Companies listed on the premium segment qualify for inclusion in indexes such as the FTSE 100.

A separate review made similar recommendations for financial technology company IPOs.

While UK regulators have yet to adopt any rule changes, finance minister Rishi Sunak has welcomed the proposed reforms, saying earlier this month that they would secure Britain's reputation "at the front of global financial services."

Sunak had described Deliveroo as a "true British tech success story" ahead of the listing. Asked by broadcaster ITV on Wednesday if he felt embarrassed for endorsing the company, he said: "Gosh, no ... share prices go up, share prices go down ... It's important businesses like that feel that they can stay in the UK to raise capital."

Sunak pointed to Facebook's rocky start after it first went public. "And then obviously we all know what happened after that," he added.

Facebook fell more than 50% in the months following its IPO in May 2012. The stock has since climbed 1,560%.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: °
Decatur
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 53°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 514980

Reported Deaths: 10527
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson746311454
Mobile37473791
Madison33508488
Tuscaloosa25021434
Montgomery23717550
Shelby23025232
Baldwin20492301
Lee15397166
Calhoun14216304
Morgan14120263
Etowah13643342
Marshall11851217
Houston10318271
Elmore9945201
Limestone9738145
Cullman9368186
St. Clair9348232
Lauderdale9116218
DeKalb8697179
Talladega7982167
Walker7053274
Jackson6723106
Autauga658099
Blount6443131
Colbert6165125
Coffee5382108
Dale4759109
Russell422036
Franklin418482
Covington4038111
Chilton4032109
Escambia386174
Tallapoosa3846144
Dallas3515148
Chambers3487116
Clarke345658
Marion305699
Pike303974
Lawrence292694
Winston271771
Bibb253758
Marengo249558
Geneva244573
Pickens232257
Barbour222754
Hale215973
Butler209866
Fayette206359
Henry186642
Cherokee180643
Randolph175241
Monroe170539
Washington163738
Macon153647
Crenshaw150257
Clay148154
Cleburne145141
Lamar138433
Lowndes136153
Wilcox124326
Bullock120639
Conecuh108626
Perry107827
Sumter102232
Coosa94224
Greene90434
Choctaw58424
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 810529

Reported Deaths: 11894
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby903451559
Davidson85331896
Knox48308613
Hamilton42279476
Rutherford40739408
Williamson26557213
Sumner22505337
Montgomery18348221
Out of TN17789105
Wilson17475219
Unassigned16213129
Sullivan15380281
Blount14684193
Bradley14010145
Washington13429239
Sevier12806173
Maury12692162
Putnam10961173
Madison10438238
Robertson9346127
Anderson8444164
Hamblen8348170
Greene7497151
Tipton7118104
Coffee6695120
Dickson6500107
Cumberland6335125
Gibson6284143
Bedford6210125
Carter6202156
McMinn618495
Roane6066100
Jefferson5936121
Loudon589568
Lawrence569086
Monroe555695
Hawkins5547104
Warren542680
Dyer5311103
Franklin498787
Fayette479078
Obion443896
Cocke434498
Cheatham425250
Rhea424675
Lincoln423863
Marshall402657
Campbell400361
Weakley391860
Giles385598
Henderson365874
Carroll354182
White347868
Macon347374
Hardeman342663
Hardin341065
Lauderdale311344
Henry307675
Marion304946
Scott298044
Claiborne297374
Wayne293133
Overton292560
Hickman274743
McNairy273754
DeKalb272553
Smith268537
Haywood266860
Grainger251149
Trousdale245422
Morgan238939
Fentress234545
Johnson222138
Chester206948
Bledsoe206811
Crockett198148
Polk191424
Unicoi187449
Cannon184731
Union182134
Grundy174230
Lake168726
Sequatchie162829
Humphreys162421
Benton156840
Decatur156238
Lewis151925
Meigs131023
Jackson128335
Stewart127927
Clay107631
Houston106033
Perry105428
Moore98417
Van Buren81321
Pickett75324
Hancock52212

Most Popular Stories

Community Events