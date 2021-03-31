Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flash Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Firefighter who watched George Floyd die returns to stand in Derek Chauvin trial

Former prosecutor Elie Honig reacts to Derek Chauvin's defense team's strategy to paint the crowd filming George Floyd's death to be distracting.

Posted: Mar 31, 2021 10:00 AM
Updated: Mar 31, 2021 10:00 AM
Posted By: By Eric Levenson and Aaron Cooper, CNN

An off-duty Minneapolis firefighter who was rebuffed from rendering aid to George Floyd last May returned to the stand in Derek Chauvin's trial on Wednesday, a day after her cross-examination grew contentious.

Genevieve Hansen testified on Tuesday she was out for a walk on her day off and came upon Floyd in clear medical distress under Chauvin's knee. She tried to help Floyd and repeatedly asked police to check for a pulse, but they refused.

"I tried calm reasoning, I tried to be assertive, I pled and was desperate," she testified. "I was desperate to give help."

Related: Follow live updates

On cross-examination, Hansen became combative with defense attorney Eric Nelson, repeatedly taking issue with his questioning and responding with snark. "I don't know if you've ever seen someone die in front of you, but it's very upsetting," she said at one point.

After dismissing the jury for the day, Judge Peter Cahill admonished Hansen, telling her to answer questions and stop arguing when she returned Wednesday. However, defense attorney Eric Nelson asked just one question of her on Wednesday morning, confirming she did not show the officers on the scene her ID.

Hansen was one of six bystanders who testified on Tuesday, the second day of Chauvin's criminal trial, along with a 9-year-old girl, three high school students and a mixed martial arts fighter. All arrived at the corner of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis looking to buy snacks from a corner store or to simply get fresh air -- only to witness Floyd's last breaths.

"I was sad and kind of mad," the 9-year-old testified. "Because it felt like he was stopping his breathing, and it was kind of like hurting him."

One teenage high schooler who recorded and shared video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd said she had lost sleep over the incident thinking of what else she could have done.

"It's been nights I've stayed up apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more and not physically interacting and not saving his life," she said. "But it's not what I should have done, it's what he should have done."

Defense tries to show crowd was 'threat'

Their harrowing testimony furthered the prosecution's opening statement that asked jurors to focus on video of the 9 minutes and 29 seconds that Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck.

"You can believe your eyes that it's a homicide," prosecuting attorney Jerry Blackwell said Monday. "You can believe your eyes."

Nelson, Chauvin's defense attorney, has argued that the case is more complicated than just the video. He said Chauvin was following his police use of force training and argued Floyd's cause of death was a combination of drug use and preexisting health issues.

He also said that the bystanders morphed into a threatening crowd, which distracted the officers. In contentious cross-examinations of Hansen and MMA fighter Donald Williams II on Tuesday, Nelson tried to get them to admit that they and the crowd were angry as Floyd slowly died. They insisted they were increasingly desperate, helpless and concerned.

"I grew professional. I stayed in my body," Williams said. "You can't paint me out to be angry."

Chauvin, 45, has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

His trial comes 10 months after Floyd's death sparked a summer of protest, unrest and a societal reckoning with America's past and present of anti-Black racism and aggressive policing.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, attendance is strictly limited inside the courtroom. The trial is being broadcast live in its entirety, giving the public a rare peek into the most important case of the Black Lives Matter era.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 56°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 514980

Reported Deaths: 10527
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson746311454
Mobile37473791
Madison33508488
Tuscaloosa25021434
Montgomery23717550
Shelby23025232
Baldwin20492301
Lee15397166
Calhoun14216304
Morgan14120263
Etowah13643342
Marshall11851217
Houston10318271
Elmore9945201
Limestone9738145
Cullman9368186
St. Clair9348232
Lauderdale9116218
DeKalb8697179
Talladega7982167
Walker7053274
Jackson6723106
Autauga658099
Blount6443131
Colbert6165125
Coffee5382108
Dale4759109
Russell422036
Franklin418482
Covington4038111
Chilton4032109
Escambia386174
Tallapoosa3846144
Dallas3515148
Chambers3487116
Clarke345658
Marion305699
Pike303974
Lawrence292694
Winston271771
Bibb253758
Marengo249558
Geneva244573
Pickens232257
Barbour222754
Hale215973
Butler209866
Fayette206359
Henry186642
Cherokee180643
Randolph175241
Monroe170539
Washington163738
Macon153647
Crenshaw150257
Clay148154
Cleburne145141
Lamar138433
Lowndes136153
Wilcox124326
Bullock120639
Conecuh108626
Perry107827
Sumter102232
Coosa94224
Greene90434
Choctaw58424
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 810529

Reported Deaths: 11894
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby903451559
Davidson85331896
Knox48308613
Hamilton42279476
Rutherford40739408
Williamson26557213
Sumner22505337
Montgomery18348221
Out of TN17789105
Wilson17475219
Unassigned16213129
Sullivan15380281
Blount14684193
Bradley14010145
Washington13429239
Sevier12806173
Maury12692162
Putnam10961173
Madison10438238
Robertson9346127
Anderson8444164
Hamblen8348170
Greene7497151
Tipton7118104
Coffee6695120
Dickson6500107
Cumberland6335125
Gibson6284143
Bedford6210125
Carter6202156
McMinn618495
Roane6066100
Jefferson5936121
Loudon589568
Lawrence569086
Monroe555695
Hawkins5547104
Warren542680
Dyer5311103
Franklin498787
Fayette479078
Obion443896
Cocke434498
Cheatham425250
Rhea424675
Lincoln423863
Marshall402657
Campbell400361
Weakley391860
Giles385598
Henderson365874
Carroll354182
White347868
Macon347374
Hardeman342663
Hardin341065
Lauderdale311344
Henry307675
Marion304946
Scott298044
Claiborne297374
Wayne293133
Overton292560
Hickman274743
McNairy273754
DeKalb272553
Smith268537
Haywood266860
Grainger251149
Trousdale245422
Morgan238939
Fentress234545
Johnson222138
Chester206948
Bledsoe206811
Crockett198148
Polk191424
Unicoi187449
Cannon184731
Union182134
Grundy174230
Lake168726
Sequatchie162829
Humphreys162421
Benton156840
Decatur156238
Lewis151925
Meigs131023
Jackson128335
Stewart127927
Clay107631
Houston106033
Perry105428
Moore98417
Van Buren81321
Pickett75324
Hancock52212

Most Popular Stories

Community Events