Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Police searching for attacker in hate crime assault against 65-year-old Asian woman

The New York Police Department is investigating what they say is a "hate crime assault" against a 65-year-old Asian woman who was punched and kicked in midtown Manhattan by an attacker who allegedly made anti-Asian statements toward her, according to the police.

Posted: Mar 30, 2021 1:00 PM
Updated: Mar 30, 2021 1:00 PM
Posted By: By Kristina Sgueglia, CNN

The New York Police Department is investigating what they say is a "hate crime assault" against a 65-year-old Asian woman who was punched and kicked Monday in midtown Manhattan by an attacker who allegedly made anti-Asian statements toward her, according to the police.

The incident -- which comes at a time when New York City and the nation has seen an increase in reports of attacks against Asian people -- was captured on surveillance video and released by the NYPD, who also released photos of an unidentified male and video of the incident.

In a press release, police say they are "asking for the public's assistance in identifying the following individual wanted in connection to a hate crime assault incident."

The NYPD press release does not refer to the man as a suspect.

Police say an individual "proceeded to kick the victim multiple times in the head before fleeing the location," which can be seen on the surveillance footage. The NYPD tells CNN the attacker allegedly yelled an expletive followed by "you don't belong here!" The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force in investigating.

The victim, according to police, sustained a serious physical injury and was taken by paramedics to NYU Langone Hospital in stable condition.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea speaking on CNN affiliate NY1 Tuesday called this most recent attack "very disturbing."

"It's really disgusting when you see the video," he said. We're calling on all New Yorkers, anyone with information, we put out a pretty good picture of the, the individual that we want to talk to that was seen walking away, and you just try to make sense of it...and you can't," he said.

Police say the incident happened in front of 360 West 43rd Street, which is the address of an apartment complex owned by the Brodsky Organization.

The video which appears to be from the vantage point of a camera inside the apartment complex, appears to show on-lookers not reacting to the attack. Brodsky Organization has issued a statement saying in part that "the staff who witnessed the attack have been suspended pending an investigation in conjunction with their union."

The Brodsky Organization also says it is "also working to identify a third-party delivery vendor present during the incident so that appropriate action can be taken."

The Organization "condemns all forms of discrimination, racism, xenophobia and violence against the Asian American community," they said in their statement.

"I don't know who attacks a 65 year-old woman and leaves her on the street like that," Commissioner Shea said Tuesday.

The NYPD recently announced an initiative to put Asian officers undercover to help combat the recent spate of hate crimes against Asians. Shea said they began deploying Friday night.

"We're putting heavy, heavy uniform presence as well," amid predominantly Asian communities in the city and through the transit system as well.

CNN has asked NYPD if the surveillance footage was from inside the apartment complex and provided by the organization and has not yet received an answer.

Mayor calls attack disgusting and outrageous

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called the brazen attack against the 65-year-old woman "disgusting" and "outrageous" and called on anyone with information about the incident to reach out to the police.

"We continue to see these horrible disgusting attacks on Asian American New Yorkers and it's got to end and we're going to use every tool we have," he said during his daily briefing Tuesday.

De Blasio said that while the city is "not where we need to be" in terms of combating hate toward Asians he is confident "a lot of the right tools are there."

He was pressed on whether the city is doing enough.

"I'm very frustrated by these attacks, it's horrible, it's disgusting to see," he said adding "it's so unfair to Asian New Yorkers."

New York "has seen this before" in terms of hatred toward other groups, including Muslims and LGBTQIA community, De Blasio said.

"We know some of the things that work," he said including solidarity, getting supporters involved, and assisting the NYPD.

He said Asian American New Yorkers who are feeling isolated and fearful "need to know that they have solidarity of all New Yorkers, and support."

De Blasio asked anyone with information about the attack to call the NYC Crime Stoppers hot line.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 72°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 74°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 74°
Fort Payne
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 69°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 514619

Reported Deaths: 10526
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson745711455
Mobile37458789
Madison33480488
Tuscaloosa25015434
Montgomery23687550
Shelby22994232
Baldwin20487301
Lee15394166
Calhoun14206304
Morgan14116263
Etowah13636342
Marshall11842217
Houston10315271
Elmore9941201
Limestone9728145
Cullman9356186
St. Clair9331232
Lauderdale9102218
DeKalb8693179
Talladega7967167
Walker7046274
Jackson6722106
Autauga657799
Blount6426131
Colbert6160125
Coffee5379108
Dale4755109
Russell421836
Franklin418482
Covington4037111
Chilton4029109
Escambia385874
Tallapoosa3845144
Dallas3515148
Chambers3485116
Clarke346258
Marion305099
Pike303774
Lawrence292294
Winston271671
Bibb253658
Marengo249658
Geneva244573
Pickens232257
Barbour222654
Hale215973
Butler209766
Fayette206159
Henry186542
Cherokee180443
Randolph174941
Monroe170239
Washington163838
Macon153547
Crenshaw150257
Clay148054
Cleburne145141
Lamar138433
Lowndes135953
Wilcox124726
Bullock120439
Conecuh108626
Perry107827
Sumter102232
Coosa94224
Greene90334
Choctaw58424
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 809692

Reported Deaths: 11866
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby902571557
Davidson85234894
Knox48269608
Hamilton42209475
Rutherford40685407
Williamson26528213
Sumner22470337
Montgomery18312220
Out of TN17752105
Wilson17456220
Unassigned16284129
Sullivan15333281
Blount14670193
Bradley13972143
Washington13412238
Sevier12789172
Maury12669162
Putnam10959173
Madison10406238
Robertson9335127
Anderson8434163
Hamblen8338170
Greene7495149
Tipton7115104
Coffee6691120
Dickson6491107
Cumberland6333125
Gibson6283143
Bedford6204124
Carter6193155
McMinn617895
Roane6064100
Jefferson5930121
Loudon589168
Lawrence568586
Monroe555795
Hawkins5545103
Warren542480
Dyer5310103
Franklin498087
Fayette479178
Obion443696
Cocke433797
Rhea424675
Cheatham424049
Lincoln423363
Marshall402457
Campbell399760
Weakley391460
Giles385298
Henderson365874
Carroll353382
White347868
Macon346974
Hardeman342663
Hardin340865
Lauderdale311144
Henry307275
Marion304746
Scott297844
Claiborne296774
Wayne293133
Overton292460
Hickman274543
McNairy273654
DeKalb272552
Smith268337
Haywood266860
Grainger251148
Trousdale245122
Morgan238539
Fentress234445
Johnson222038
Chester206948
Bledsoe206811
Crockett197948
Polk190724
Unicoi187449
Cannon184731
Union181834
Grundy174230
Lake168626
Sequatchie162728
Humphreys162221
Benton156440
Decatur156238
Lewis151825
Meigs131023
Jackson128335
Stewart127526
Clay107631
Houston105833
Perry105428
Moore98217
Van Buren81321
Pickett75324
Hancock52312

Most Popular Stories

Community Events