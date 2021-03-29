Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Conversation around taking a knee means people are 'forgetting' the true cause, says Thierry Henry

French football legend Thierry Henry says the discussion around whether or not footballers should take the knee before games has become a distraction from the real "cause."

Posted: Mar 29, 2021 11:40 AM
Updated: Mar 29, 2021 11:40 AM
Posted By: By Matias Grez and Darren Lewis, CNN

Thierry Henry says the discussion around whether or not footballers should take the knee before games has become a distraction from the real "cause."

The former Arsenal and Barcelona star, who recently quit social media in protest of racist abuse and online harassment, believes the discourse has veered so far off course that people are now "forgetting" why players started kneeling in the first place.

"There was the debate recently about taking the knee or standing -- but that's not the debate," he told CNN's Darren Lewis. "That's not the cause. The cause is: what are you going to do for it to be better for everybody? Equality. Everybody, and obviously I'm going to talk about my community.

"This is not so much about kneeling or standing -- which, by the way, I thought kneeling was a strong, strong message and we all know where it comes from -- but then the discussion moved to: are we standing or are we kneeling?

"What about the cause? What about the main point of why we are doing it in the first place? Or why we still have to do it? That's something for me that is very important and we keep on forgetting about it."

The act of kneeling was taken up by the Premier League last season in solidarity with Black Lives Matter.

However, earlier this month, Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha became the first Premier League player not to take a knee before kickoff, instead choosing to stand before his side's match against West Brom. Zaha said it was "becoming something we just do."

"For me, personally, I feel kneeling has just become a part of the pre-match routine and at the moment it doesn't matter whether we kneel or stand, some of us still continue to receive abuse," he said at the time.

READ: 'It's not a safe place' -- Thierry Henry quits social media, hoping to inspire others to stand up to online abuse

'Here for the cause'

However, a number of footballers continue to be racially abused on social media alongside high-profile incidents of alleged racist abuse on the pitch and Henry says he would like to see more pressure put on those at the top of the game, rather than players.

"What happened the other day on the field, you see people always asking question to the victims, the guys that are getting abused on the field, players," he said.

"Sometimes players themselves have to come out and talk about it, sometimes they've been asked questions. I don't see a lot of people going to the offices of the big authorities with a camera and a mic and waiting for whoever is in charge to talk about it and see what they say about it. Not a statement -- talk about it.

"We want to know. We want to know what is being worked on, what you're talking about, what's next because we can debate about kneeling and standing for a long time and everyone has their own view on that and we saw that with Wilfried Zaha.

"But we're here for the cause. The debate all the time shouldn't be are you kneeling or are you standing -- [it should be] the cause, what is happening next?"

Henry announced on Friday that he would be quitting his social media accounts until tech companies started doing more to hold users accountable for their actions.

The World Cup winner, who had 2.3 million followers on Twitter, said that although social media has many benefits, some users deployed their posts in a much more sinister way.

"It's not a safe place and it's not a safe environment," he explained "I wanted to take a stand on saying that it is an important tool that unfortunately some people turn into a weapon because they can hide behind a fake account."

"I'm not saying it's not good to have social media, I'm just trying to say that it has to be a safe place. Basically, I did what I felt and I hope it can inspire people to do the same thing if they feel the same way."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 57°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Decatur
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Fort Payne
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 514391

Reported Deaths: 10526
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson745211455
Mobile37449789
Madison33463488
Tuscaloosa25011434
Montgomery23661550
Shelby22976232
Baldwin20473301
Lee15389166
Calhoun14199304
Morgan14114263
Etowah13633342
Marshall11839217
Houston10311271
Elmore9937201
Limestone9721145
Cullman9353186
St. Clair9327232
Lauderdale9100218
DeKalb8693179
Talladega7964167
Walker7043274
Jackson6720106
Autauga657099
Blount6424131
Colbert6159125
Coffee5376108
Dale4753109
Russell421836
Franklin418482
Covington4037111
Chilton4025109
Escambia385874
Tallapoosa3842144
Dallas3513148
Chambers3485116
Clarke346258
Marion305099
Pike303774
Lawrence291894
Winston271471
Bibb253658
Marengo249658
Geneva244573
Pickens232257
Barbour222654
Hale215973
Butler209666
Fayette206059
Henry186542
Cherokee180443
Randolph174641
Monroe170139
Washington163838
Macon153447
Crenshaw150157
Clay148054
Cleburne145141
Lamar138433
Lowndes135953
Wilcox124726
Bullock120439
Conecuh108626
Perry107827
Sumter102232
Coosa94224
Greene90334
Choctaw58424
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 806792

Reported Deaths: 11816
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby899641550
Davidson84917890
Knox48078606
Hamilton42089473
Rutherford40502405
Williamson26408211
Sumner22370334
Montgomery18221217
Out of TN17648103
Wilson17381218
Unassigned16156129
Sullivan15257280
Blount14643192
Bradley13914143
Washington13334236
Sevier12751171
Maury12621162
Putnam10932173
Madison10384237
Robertson9307125
Anderson8413161
Hamblen8326170
Greene7472149
Tipton7094104
Coffee6665117
Dickson6471107
Cumberland6305125
Gibson6269143
Carter6164155
Bedford6163124
McMinn615494
Roane6052100
Jefferson5917121
Loudon587568
Lawrence566686
Monroe553495
Hawkins5513103
Warren541580
Dyer5304103
Franklin496487
Fayette478078
Obion442596
Cocke431897
Rhea423575
Lincoln422462
Cheatham419249
Marshall401357
Campbell399159
Weakley389960
Giles384198
Henderson365274
Carroll352881
White347168
Macon345674
Hardeman342263
Hardin340065
Lauderdale310944
Henry306775
Marion304346
Scott297044
Claiborne295673
Wayne293133
Overton291660
Hickman273743
McNairy273453
DeKalb271952
Smith267337
Haywood266560
Grainger250648
Trousdale244322
Morgan237539
Fentress234245
Johnson221438
Bledsoe206711
Chester206648
Crockett197748
Polk189824
Unicoi187149
Cannon184531
Union181634
Grundy173830
Lake168326
Sequatchie162428
Humphreys160821
Benton156139
Decatur155738
Lewis151325
Meigs130923
Jackson128235
Stewart127026
Clay107631
Houston105633
Perry105328
Moore97517
Van Buren81321
Pickett75323
Hancock52112

Most Popular Stories

Community Events