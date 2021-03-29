Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

There are 'definitely merits' to reparations, says the first Black Fed president

Raphael Bostic, the first Black Fed president, says racism continues to hurt the economy and discusses the benefits of reparations.

Posted: Mar 29, 2021 11:40 AM
Updated: Mar 29, 2021 11:40 AM
Posted By: By Matt Egan, CNN Business

Raphael Bostic, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, is one of the most prominent government officials yet to publicly express support for reparations as a way to address the consequences of racism and inequality in America.

"There are definitely merits to it in the sense that, if people have been harmed by laws, then there should be a discussion about redress," Bostic told CNN Business in an exclusive interview.

"The legacies of past racism are still present in our society," said Bostic, who in 2017 became the first Black president of a regional Fed bank. "We have to think about what things are necessary to offset the impacts of those old systems that still flow through."

Bostic specifically called out systemic obstacles that inhibit wealth building among minorities, including redlining and other forms of housing discrimination.

"We have African Americans today who have a lot less wealth," he said, "in part because they have not been able to inherit the wealth that would have accrued had their ancestors been able to accrue that wealth."

Chicago suburb approves reparations for Black residents

Even though redlining — an illegal form of lending discrimination — has been banned for decades, consumer advocates argue the practice lingers through predatory lending. Today, there is a 30-percentage point gap between Black and White homeownership, higher than the gap that existed in 1960, according to the Urban Institute. Last week, the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Illinois, approved the nation's first reparations program for Black residents. Paid for by a 3% tax on legalized cannabis, the program provides funding for home loans to residents who can demonstrate harm from decades of discriminatory housing practices.

"We had to do something radically different to address the racial divide that we had in our city, which includes historic oppression, exclusion and divestment in the Black community," Alderman Robin Rue Simmons told CNN last week.

Bostic called the idea "quite interesting" and "creative," especially because it's explicitly tied to those who can show they have been hurt by racism.

"This is an interesting idea that many others should be thinking about as we move forward," he said.

Biden backs studying reparations

Until recently, the idea of the federal government paying reparations was well outside of mainstream political thought. For decades, politicians tried and failed to get the federal government to even study such a program. However, the push to explore reparations is gaining momentum — and prominent supporters.

In 2019, Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas sponsored legislation that would establish a commission to study the consequences and impact of slavery and make recommendations for reparations proposals.

President Joe Biden supports studying whether descendants of slaves should receive reparations, the White House said in February. Last month a House Judiciary subcommittee held a hearing to discuss a federal commission that would explore how the US government might compensate descendants of enslaved Americans. Earlier this month, Amalgamated Bank became the first major US bank to announce its support for reparations.

Federal Reserve officials, including Bostic, have previously said little on the merits of reparations.

However, a working paper released earlier this year by the Minneapolis Fed concluded that reparations in the form of direct wealth transfers will not eliminate the racial wealth gap in the future, underscoring the deep-seated consequences of discrimination.

The logic behind that conclusion, the paper's author wrote, is that "century-long exclusions" would lead Black families to "enter into reparations with pessimistic beliefs about risky returns and to forego investment opportunities."

How Bostic overcame racism

Bostic, who is also the first openly gay Fed president, said he "obviously" has faced racism and discrimination in his own life and career.

"If you're an African American, people are going to judge you by how you look," he said. "In certain situations, that means you're going to be under different types of scrutiny."

Bostic grew up in New Jersey and graduated from Harvard University in 1987. He earned a doctorate in economics at Stanford University. Bostic urged those facing discrimination not to let themselves be held back.

"You just have to keep going forward and try not to be defeated by that and try not to be beat down by that," he said. "It's one of those things where you can live in the world that you wish you had, or you could live in the world you actually have. I would rather do the latter."

In 1995, Bostic joined the Fed's research department, where he studied the Community Reinvestment Act. He later worked at the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. He joined the Atlanta Fed in 2017 from the University of Southern California, where he was a department chair in the university's school of public policy.

Fed Chair Bostic?

Bostic acknowledged that the field of economics can be "difficult" for minorities and women because the culture is "sometimes not as embracing and understanding" of the challenges facing those groups.

"There were definitely times where I wondered whether this was really for me," he said.

Yet Bostic said his passion for understanding how markets and cities work helped him persevere. "That trumped that frustration and gave me the drive to continue to push through," he said.

The lack of diversity in the upper echelon of America's financial regulators is remarkable. Only 10 Black men or women have been appointed to lead those agencies since the 1930s, according to research published last year by the Brookings Institution.

Bostic was reportedly in the running to be Biden's Treasury secretary. The Fed, one of the most powerful institutions in the world, has never been led by a person of color.

Asked if he would like to run the Fed one day, Bostic said it's not something he thinks about. "We'll let things play out as they will moving forward," he said. "For me, it's just flattering that you would even ask that question and that I'm thought of in that context."

The Fed could start removing stimulus next year

Bostic, who is a voting member on the Fed's policy-setting committee this year, expressed optimism about the economic recovery from the pandemic, predicting "robust job growth." But the labor market is still down nearly 10 million jobs as a result of the health crisis and Bostic said it will take "many months" to fully recovery, perhaps not until the end of next year or even into 2023.

The pandemic has worsened America's inequality problem by wiping out four times as many low-income jobs than high-income ones. "The people who had the least are being hit the hardest," Bostic said.

Bostic is hopeful the government can tackle inequality, but added: "There is no doubt, this is a daunting challenge."

This may explain why the Atlanta Fed chief is in no rush for the central bank to get out of emergency mode. Bostic said he wants to see "a lot of progress" on the employment and inflation front before voting to remove the Fed's extraordinary stimulus. Not only are interest rates still at zero, but the Fed is buying $120 billion of bonds each month through a program known as quantitative easing.

When might the Fed slow its bond purchases? Bostic said he's "hopeful" tapering can begin in the next 12 to 18 months.

'The great unknown'

Some fear that rock-bottom rates, quantitative easing and unprecedented fiscal stimulus will overheat the economy, setting off debilitating inflation that short-circuits the recovery.

Bostic acknowledged that inflation readings will be volatile in the next few months as the economy recovers, and he stressed that the Fed won't overreact to just a few months of sharply higher prices.

"If we see the trajectory of inflation moving far, far away from our 2% objective, then I think there'll be time to act," he said. "But again, we are far from that point right now."

Yet Bostic conceded that no one knows what will happen with inflation, because this is a once-in-a-century pandemic.

"It's a great unknown," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 57°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Decatur
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Fort Payne
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 514391

Reported Deaths: 10526
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson745211455
Mobile37449789
Madison33463488
Tuscaloosa25011434
Montgomery23661550
Shelby22976232
Baldwin20473301
Lee15389166
Calhoun14199304
Morgan14114263
Etowah13633342
Marshall11839217
Houston10311271
Elmore9937201
Limestone9721145
Cullman9353186
St. Clair9327232
Lauderdale9100218
DeKalb8693179
Talladega7964167
Walker7043274
Jackson6720106
Autauga657099
Blount6424131
Colbert6159125
Coffee5376108
Dale4753109
Russell421836
Franklin418482
Covington4037111
Chilton4025109
Escambia385874
Tallapoosa3842144
Dallas3513148
Chambers3485116
Clarke346258
Marion305099
Pike303774
Lawrence291894
Winston271471
Bibb253658
Marengo249658
Geneva244573
Pickens232257
Barbour222654
Hale215973
Butler209666
Fayette206059
Henry186542
Cherokee180443
Randolph174641
Monroe170139
Washington163838
Macon153447
Crenshaw150157
Clay148054
Cleburne145141
Lamar138433
Lowndes135953
Wilcox124726
Bullock120439
Conecuh108626
Perry107827
Sumter102232
Coosa94224
Greene90334
Choctaw58424
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 806792

Reported Deaths: 11816
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby899641550
Davidson84917890
Knox48078606
Hamilton42089473
Rutherford40502405
Williamson26408211
Sumner22370334
Montgomery18221217
Out of TN17648103
Wilson17381218
Unassigned16156129
Sullivan15257280
Blount14643192
Bradley13914143
Washington13334236
Sevier12751171
Maury12621162
Putnam10932173
Madison10384237
Robertson9307125
Anderson8413161
Hamblen8326170
Greene7472149
Tipton7094104
Coffee6665117
Dickson6471107
Cumberland6305125
Gibson6269143
Carter6164155
Bedford6163124
McMinn615494
Roane6052100
Jefferson5917121
Loudon587568
Lawrence566686
Monroe553495
Hawkins5513103
Warren541580
Dyer5304103
Franklin496487
Fayette478078
Obion442596
Cocke431897
Rhea423575
Lincoln422462
Cheatham419249
Marshall401357
Campbell399159
Weakley389960
Giles384198
Henderson365274
Carroll352881
White347168
Macon345674
Hardeman342263
Hardin340065
Lauderdale310944
Henry306775
Marion304346
Scott297044
Claiborne295673
Wayne293133
Overton291660
Hickman273743
McNairy273453
DeKalb271952
Smith267337
Haywood266560
Grainger250648
Trousdale244322
Morgan237539
Fentress234245
Johnson221438
Bledsoe206711
Chester206648
Crockett197748
Polk189824
Unicoi187149
Cannon184531
Union181634
Grundy173830
Lake168326
Sequatchie162428
Humphreys160821
Benton156139
Decatur155738
Lewis151325
Meigs130923
Jackson128235
Stewart127026
Clay107631
Houston105633
Perry105328
Moore97517
Van Buren81321
Pickett75323
Hancock52112

Most Popular Stories

Community Events