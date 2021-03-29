Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The Suez Canal fiasco could disrupt supplies for months to come

The Ever Given ship blocking the Suez Canal has been mostly dislodged as authorities plan to fully refloat it at high tide later, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority said. CNN's Ben Wedeman reports.

Posted: Mar 29, 2021 11:40 AM
Updated: Mar 29, 2021 11:40 AM
Posted By: By Charles Riley, CNN Business

The quarter-mile-long container ship that's been blocking the Suez Canal for nearly a week has been dislodged, clearing the way for hundreds of waiting vessels to begin transiting the vital trade artery.

But that doesn't mean the crisis is over for companies that rely on timely deliveries of raw materials, parts and products. Even before the Ever Given ran aground, supply chains were stretched to the limits, making it much more expensive to move goods around the world and causing shortages of everything from exercise bikes to cheese.

There are now 367 vessels — including 35 crude oil tankers and 96 container ships — waiting to use the canal. When traffic starts moving again, it will take days to clear the backlog, further delaying goods on their way to customers.

IKEA told CNN Business last week that the blockage could "create constraints on our supply chain," depending on how long it takes to free the Ever Given.

"We can confirm that there are containers with IKEA products on vessels that are waiting to make passage and resume course towards destinations via the Suez Canal," a company spokesperson told CNN Business.

"We will consider all supply options available to secure the availability of our products," the spokesperson added.

Maersk, the world's largest container shipping company, has three vessels stuck in the canal and another 29 waiting to enter. More are expected to arrive later on Monday.

The company has already redirected 15 vessels around the Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of Africa, adding days and cost to their trips.

Maersk said that it could take six or more days to clear the backlog of ships at the canal after the Ever Given is freed, depending on safety and other factors. And the knock-on effects for business will last much longer.

"Even when the canal gets reopened, the ripple effects on global capacity and equipment are significant and the blockage has already triggered a series of further disruptions and backlogs in global shipping that could take weeks, possibly months, to unravel," the company said.

Hedge fund failure slams Credit Suisse and Nomura

Major global banks could be hit with billions of dollars in losses after a US investment firm was forced to dump shares last week, reports my CNN Business colleague Jill Disis.

Nomura and Credit Suisse said Monday that earnings might take "significant" hits after a client of their broking services defaulted on margin calls last week, roiling Wall Street. Shares in both banks plunged on Monday, wiping billions of dollars off their market capitalization.

If a client can't put up cash to meet a margin call on its account, the broker can dump shares the client holds instead. That appears to be what happened last week.

Neither bank identified the client that defaulted on the margin calls but Bloomberg and other media outlets said Archegos Capital was at the center of the storm. Archegos could not be reached for comment on Monday and its website could not be accessed.

According to Bloomberg, which cited anonymous sources, ViacomCBS and Discovery were among the companies hit by the forced liquidation: Shares of each plunged more than 27% on Friday.

Credit Suisse said in a statement that a "significant US-based hedge fund" failed to meet its margin commitments. It said the default affected "certain other banks" as well, though did not name them.

"Following the failure of the fund to meet these margin commitments, Credit Suisse and a number of other banks are in the process of exiting these positions," Credit Suisse said.

"While at this time it is premature to quantify the exact size of the loss resulting from this exit, it could be highly significant and material to our first quarter results," the bank added.

Nomura said its losses could be as much as $2 billion, attributing the hit to "transactions with a US client." Asked for further detail, the company declined to comment to CNN Business.

"Nomura is currently evaluating the extent of the possible loss and the impact it could have on its consolidated financial results," the company said in a statement.

Nomura's shares plunged more than 16% in Tokyo, the stock's worst day in at least 20 years. The move wiped more than $3 billion off its market value. Credit Suisse shares fell by about 9% in early trading, also wiping about $3 billion off its market cap.

What happened when Amazon and Netflix came to India

Netflix and Amazon gave daring Indian filmmakers hope. Now that's turning to fear, my CNN Business colleague Diksha Madhok reports.

Increasing government scrutiny of projects funded by Amazon and Netflix is worrying many creators in Mumbai, the home of India's film industry.

Original shows on Amazon Prime and Netflix have lately drawn ire from Indian politicians and regular citizens who consider these films and TV shows insensitive to cultural and religious beliefs.

Police complaints have piled up against creators and company executives, and some of the offenses they have been accused of — including committing "deliberate or malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings" — carry prison terms of up to three years, a fine, or both. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has announced new rules and guidelines for streaming services, though no explicit bans on particular themes.

India's creative community now fears that streaming services may buckle under the pressure, and refrain from touching stories that are even remotely controversial. Check out the full story here.

Up next

Coming tomorrow:

  • US consumer confidence data
  • S&P Case-Shiller home price index
  • BioNTech, McCormick, BlackBerry and Lululemon Athletica earnings.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 57°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Decatur
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Fort Payne
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 514391

Reported Deaths: 10526
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson745211455
Mobile37449789
Madison33463488
Tuscaloosa25011434
Montgomery23661550
Shelby22976232
Baldwin20473301
Lee15389166
Calhoun14199304
Morgan14114263
Etowah13633342
Marshall11839217
Houston10311271
Elmore9937201
Limestone9721145
Cullman9353186
St. Clair9327232
Lauderdale9100218
DeKalb8693179
Talladega7964167
Walker7043274
Jackson6720106
Autauga657099
Blount6424131
Colbert6159125
Coffee5376108
Dale4753109
Russell421836
Franklin418482
Covington4037111
Chilton4025109
Escambia385874
Tallapoosa3842144
Dallas3513148
Chambers3485116
Clarke346258
Marion305099
Pike303774
Lawrence291894
Winston271471
Bibb253658
Marengo249658
Geneva244573
Pickens232257
Barbour222654
Hale215973
Butler209666
Fayette206059
Henry186542
Cherokee180443
Randolph174641
Monroe170139
Washington163838
Macon153447
Crenshaw150157
Clay148054
Cleburne145141
Lamar138433
Lowndes135953
Wilcox124726
Bullock120439
Conecuh108626
Perry107827
Sumter102232
Coosa94224
Greene90334
Choctaw58424
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 806792

Reported Deaths: 11816
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby899641550
Davidson84917890
Knox48078606
Hamilton42089473
Rutherford40502405
Williamson26408211
Sumner22370334
Montgomery18221217
Out of TN17648103
Wilson17381218
Unassigned16156129
Sullivan15257280
Blount14643192
Bradley13914143
Washington13334236
Sevier12751171
Maury12621162
Putnam10932173
Madison10384237
Robertson9307125
Anderson8413161
Hamblen8326170
Greene7472149
Tipton7094104
Coffee6665117
Dickson6471107
Cumberland6305125
Gibson6269143
Carter6164155
Bedford6163124
McMinn615494
Roane6052100
Jefferson5917121
Loudon587568
Lawrence566686
Monroe553495
Hawkins5513103
Warren541580
Dyer5304103
Franklin496487
Fayette478078
Obion442596
Cocke431897
Rhea423575
Lincoln422462
Cheatham419249
Marshall401357
Campbell399159
Weakley389960
Giles384198
Henderson365274
Carroll352881
White347168
Macon345674
Hardeman342263
Hardin340065
Lauderdale310944
Henry306775
Marion304346
Scott297044
Claiborne295673
Wayne293133
Overton291660
Hickman273743
McNairy273453
DeKalb271952
Smith267337
Haywood266560
Grainger250648
Trousdale244322
Morgan237539
Fentress234245
Johnson221438
Bledsoe206711
Chester206648
Crockett197748
Polk189824
Unicoi187149
Cannon184531
Union181634
Grundy173830
Lake168326
Sequatchie162428
Humphreys160821
Benton156139
Decatur155738
Lewis151325
Meigs130923
Jackson128235
Stewart127026
Clay107631
Houston105633
Perry105328
Moore97517
Van Buren81321
Pickett75323
Hancock52112

Most Popular Stories

Community Events