Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for March 29: Coronavirus, Suez Canal, Chauvin trial, Myanmar, LGBTQ rights

Red flag warnings span 13 states today, where strong gusty winds and dry conditions could fuel wildfires. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details.

Posted: Mar 29, 2021 11:10 AM
Updated: Mar 29, 2021 11:10 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Flash floods tore through Nashville this weekend, leaving four dead, destroying homes and businesses and prompting hundreds of evacuations.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus 

About 143 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the US, but states are still seeing worrying increases in cases. More than two dozen states are reporting at least a 10% case increase compared to the previous week, and it is likely due to lax safety measures and surges of spring break crowds. In a CNN documentary, Dr. Deborah Birx said after the first surge of coronavirus in the US, the following waves of deaths "could have been mitigated or decreased substantially." Her admissions, and the observations of other prominent coronavirus authorities, cast a new harsh light on the Trump administration's coronavirus response. Meanwhile, things are getting worse overseas. Hospitals in Paris are overtaxed as the city battles a new surge, the Philippines has ordered more than 25 million people into lockdown over the Easter holiday, and in Mexico, experts fear the coronavirus death toll could be 60% higher than reported.

2. Suez Canal

The massive container ship blocking the Suez Canal and paralyzing global shipping routes has been partially freed after almost a week lodged in the narrow passage. The rear of the vessel was freed from one of the canal's banks, according to the Dutch company working on the refloating operation, but its bow is still firmly stuck in the sandy clay. Egyptian officials claim crews will try to refloat the ship later today, but other sources warn what's already been done -- some rotation and the freeing of the back end of the ship -- is the easiest part. Oil prices still dipped upon news of the partial refloating, signaling hope that the blockage, which is costing the canal millions in transit fees every day and holding up billions in cargo among about 350 waiting vessels, will soon be over.

3. Chauvin trial

Opening statements are set to begin today in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin. It's been 10 months since Chauvin knelt on the neck of George Floyd during a confrontation on a Minneapolis street. Floyd's death, and the deaths of other Black men and women at the hands of police, sparked a summer of worldwide protests. In a first for Minnesota, the trial will be broadcast live in its entirety, giving the public a rare peek into the most important case of the Black Lives Matter era. While the implications of the trial are vast, the trial itself will have a specific focus on Chauvin, his actions, and his intent. Questions will likely deal with things like Floyd's autopsy, Chauvin's mindset and loosely-defined legal terms like "depraved mind" and "culpable negligence."

4. Myanmar

At least 114 were killed on Saturday alone during the bloodiest weekend of protests since Myanmar was rocked by a military coup in February. Recently, heavy fighting has also erupted between the army and the ethnic armed groups that control swathes of the country, and the violence has forced thousands of Burmese people to flee into neighboring Thailand. Two top UN officials have condemned the junta for the weekend's bloodshed. But foreign criticism and the sanctions imposed by some Western nations have failed so far to sway the military leaders, as have almost daily protests around the country since the junta took power and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

5. LGBTQ rights

Twenty-eight states are considering bills to restrict the rights of transgender youth, and the passage of such legislation in Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas this month has LGTBQ advocates on edge. Last week, Tennessee and Arkansas passed laws restricting transgender participation in school sports, and Mississippi passed a similar law earlier this month. The issue of school sports is one of the common restrictions LGBTQ rights groups are seeing in the more than 60 pieces of anti-LGBTQ legislation on the table across the country. The other most common type of legislation restricts young trans peoples' access to gender-affirming health care.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are remembering beloved children's author Beverly Cleary, who died last week.

Truly the author of countless childhoods.

'Saturday Night Live' explains the NFT phenomenon through rap

And you'd be forgiven if you still don't understand.

Airbnb and Vrbo are overloaded with reservations

After so long in quarantine, the hottest vacation destination is "anywhere but here."

A North Carolina woman won the lottery on her 20th wedding anniversary

True love is nice, but a $370,000 prize is a close second.

Miss art museums? The Louvre just put its entire art collection online

To get the full museum effect, have a friend stand by and grumble disapprovingly every time you get too close to the screen.

We have a podcast!

We're serving up your favorite news fix twice a day so you'll always know what's happening. We'll start your morning smart with the top headlines, and in the evening, let 5 Things be your evening commute home -- even when that commute is just to the next room.

You can listen on CNN.com, Spotify, iTunes or wherever you get your podcasts. Or, ask your smart home device to "Play CNN's 5 Things podcast." We know you'll love it!

TODAY'S NUMBER

90

That's about how many hours unaccompanied migrant children are spending on average in Customs and Border Patrol Custody at the southern border. Sometimes that number climbs to 100 -- well over the 72-hour legal limit.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Look at my family. Use my story."

Louisiana Rep.-elect Julia Letlow, who urged fellow Republicans to get vaccinated against Covid-19, citing her own tragic experience losing her husband to complications from the virus.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Squeaky clean 

Gotta get all scrubbed and shined up for the week, like this very satisfied tortoise. (Click here to view)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 57°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Decatur
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Fort Payne
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 514391

Reported Deaths: 10526
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson745211455
Mobile37449789
Madison33463488
Tuscaloosa25011434
Montgomery23661550
Shelby22976232
Baldwin20473301
Lee15389166
Calhoun14199304
Morgan14114263
Etowah13633342
Marshall11839217
Houston10311271
Elmore9937201
Limestone9721145
Cullman9353186
St. Clair9327232
Lauderdale9100218
DeKalb8693179
Talladega7964167
Walker7043274
Jackson6720106
Autauga657099
Blount6424131
Colbert6159125
Coffee5376108
Dale4753109
Russell421836
Franklin418482
Covington4037111
Chilton4025109
Escambia385874
Tallapoosa3842144
Dallas3513148
Chambers3485116
Clarke346258
Marion305099
Pike303774
Lawrence291894
Winston271471
Bibb253658
Marengo249658
Geneva244573
Pickens232257
Barbour222654
Hale215973
Butler209666
Fayette206059
Henry186542
Cherokee180443
Randolph174641
Monroe170139
Washington163838
Macon153447
Crenshaw150157
Clay148054
Cleburne145141
Lamar138433
Lowndes135953
Wilcox124726
Bullock120439
Conecuh108626
Perry107827
Sumter102232
Coosa94224
Greene90334
Choctaw58424
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 806792

Reported Deaths: 11816
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby899641550
Davidson84917890
Knox48078606
Hamilton42089473
Rutherford40502405
Williamson26408211
Sumner22370334
Montgomery18221217
Out of TN17648103
Wilson17381218
Unassigned16156129
Sullivan15257280
Blount14643192
Bradley13914143
Washington13334236
Sevier12751171
Maury12621162
Putnam10932173
Madison10384237
Robertson9307125
Anderson8413161
Hamblen8326170
Greene7472149
Tipton7094104
Coffee6665117
Dickson6471107
Cumberland6305125
Gibson6269143
Carter6164155
Bedford6163124
McMinn615494
Roane6052100
Jefferson5917121
Loudon587568
Lawrence566686
Monroe553495
Hawkins5513103
Warren541580
Dyer5304103
Franklin496487
Fayette478078
Obion442596
Cocke431897
Rhea423575
Lincoln422462
Cheatham419249
Marshall401357
Campbell399159
Weakley389960
Giles384198
Henderson365274
Carroll352881
White347168
Macon345674
Hardeman342263
Hardin340065
Lauderdale310944
Henry306775
Marion304346
Scott297044
Claiborne295673
Wayne293133
Overton291660
Hickman273743
McNairy273453
DeKalb271952
Smith267337
Haywood266560
Grainger250648
Trousdale244322
Morgan237539
Fentress234245
Johnson221438
Bledsoe206711
Chester206648
Crockett197748
Polk189824
Unicoi187149
Cannon184531
Union181634
Grundy173830
Lake168326
Sequatchie162428
Humphreys160821
Benton156139
Decatur155738
Lewis151325
Meigs130923
Jackson128235
Stewart127026
Clay107631
Houston105633
Perry105328
Moore97517
Van Buren81321
Pickett75323
Hancock52112

Most Popular Stories

Community Events