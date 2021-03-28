Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Slum golf: A whole new ball game on Mumbai's streets

Suresh Mehboobani is a caddy at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club in Mumbai and one of the originators of Slum Golf, a version of the sport using home-made clubs and balls, played on a course that has been designed around his neighborhood.

Posted: Mar 28, 2021 10:10 PM
Updated: Mar 28, 2021 10:10 PM
Posted By: By Ben Morse, CNN

You can play golf on pristine green courses. You can even play on a course made of ice.

But thanks to some innovative thinking, residents of some of the poorest areas of Mumbai have been using the bumps and lumps of the street as their course.

Here there's no soundscape of polite clapping from watching fans or birds chirping -- just a cacophony of residents poking their heads out of windows, buses traveling underneath and the hooting of tuk-tuk horns.

Slum golf, a version of the game using homemade clubs and balls, deploys the cracks and crevices in the Chembur locality of the hustling, bustling city for its course and small divots in the ground as its holes.

The makeshift game was created in 2000 in Mumbai -- India's financial capital with a population of more than 12 million -- by Suresh Mehboobani and others outside their hours working as caddies at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club (BPGC) at a time when they were not permitted to play for free.

Golf isn't the most popular sport in India, but Mehboobani is hoping his makeshift version of the sport will prove an introduction -- especially to his 6-year-old daughter Ashmi -- to the more traditional game.

"Everyone likes cricket in India," Mehboobani told CNN Sport. "I [hope] that people watch our videos and they like golf as well.

"People are playing on the streets as well in Europe. Especially people [who] play on the streets, I want people to see our videos on YouTube. The world is playing [golf] on the streets, so that's where I think we did something good; we brought the game to the streets and people like it today."

READ: Grief over her father's death helped drive golfer Danielle Kang to major success

Making the most

Although the dark red ball and the wooden bat hook many Indian youngsters, Mehboobani's interest has always been on a small, white ball and long, thin golf clubs.

On his route to and from school, he walked past a golf club and after watching through the fence while members drove, chipped and putted, Mehboobani was hooked.

He picked up a job at the BPGC caddying to sate his passion for the sport. But when he wasn't permitted to play at the members only club for free, he came up with another method to play, reimagining the Chembur slums as a golf course, with tee positions varying from on the floor to the tops of buildings.

After some trial and error, Mehboobani and others found they could use waste material from buildings to fashion clubs -- hammering the end to form the face of the club -- and use cylinder pipes as grips.

As for the ball, he insists players use plastic rather than proper golf balls so to not "draw blood" if they hit a fellow player, passerby or resident of the slum.

In its heyday, over 50 people -- typically caddies at the club -- used to congregate on their days off on Monday to play slum golf.

The local club has also opened its arms to slum golf, with some members choosing to try their hand, as well as an Indian professional golfer and an international player traveling to Mumbai to sample this unique version of the game.

"They had a great reaction; they said they are having more fun outside than playing inside (on the course). They get to hit different shots, from above the bus, above cars. Inside you can't hit shots like this; it's all grass, but here you can hit the ball over cars, rooftops."

However, now that the BPGC has allowed all caddies to play there on a Monday for free, "slum golf isn't happening much anymore," admits Mehboobani.

The future

Although Mehboobani and his colleagues have found a more traditional locale to play golf, he's still hopeful that slum golf can be an introductory way into a sport which, as he himself knows, can often be inaccessible.

His daughter Ashmi is an embodiment of that desire.

Mehboobani introduced her to the game when she was just five years old after she saw her father playing on the streets and expressed her interest in "hitting the ball."

During the time when the BPGC didn't allow caddies to play on its course and they took up playing on the streets, a video of Ashmi playing golf went viral which, according to her father, was one of the reasons for the BPGC allowing them in. BPGC didn't immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

Through her father and her coach, who also runs an academy, she has developed an early love for the game, already adopting Tiger Woods as her idol.

Mehboobani is hoping that his daughter's early start on the streets will propel her to success later in her life.

"We [hope] to make her the ladies champion because if the club has supported her this much, she is likely to show good results in the future. She will make the club proud, and she will make the name of her mother and father shine as well."

It's not just in India where street golf is a thing.

In Europe, urban golf was born in the late 1990s when a group of Germans took to the streets of Berlin armed with real balls and clubs and began creating makeshift holes for themselves around the city.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

Each year an official cup competition is contested with the 2021 event set to be held in Switzerland in July.

Players might have ultimately chosen the green fairways and greens over the concrete roads and roofs, but slum golf provided them with a taster and opened doors to a sport previously unattainable to many in Mumbai.

Once playing from rooftops, these golfers and those who are following them are now shooting for the sky.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 46°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: °
Decatur
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 46°
Fort Payne
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 514072

Reported Deaths: 10526
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson744651455
Mobile37439789
Madison33431488
Tuscaloosa25000434
Montgomery23630550
Shelby22958232
Baldwin20453301
Lee15381166
Calhoun14197304
Morgan14111263
Etowah13632342
Marshall11839217
Houston10301271
Elmore9921201
Limestone9713145
Cullman9345186
St. Clair9323232
Lauderdale9089218
DeKalb8692179
Talladega7957167
Walker7040274
Jackson6717106
Autauga656299
Blount6420131
Colbert6155125
Coffee5374108
Dale4748109
Russell421436
Franklin418482
Covington4037111
Chilton4022109
Escambia385774
Tallapoosa3842144
Dallas3513148
Chambers3484116
Clarke346158
Marion304999
Pike303574
Lawrence291794
Winston271471
Bibb253558
Marengo249658
Geneva244373
Pickens232257
Barbour222454
Hale215873
Butler209366
Fayette206059
Henry186542
Cherokee180443
Randolph174441
Monroe170039
Washington163738
Macon153447
Crenshaw150057
Clay148054
Cleburne145141
Lamar138433
Lowndes135853
Wilcox124626
Bullock120239
Conecuh108626
Perry107727
Sumter102232
Coosa94224
Greene90334
Choctaw58424
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 806792

Reported Deaths: 11816
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby899641550
Davidson84917890
Knox48078606
Hamilton42089473
Rutherford40502405
Williamson26408211
Sumner22370334
Montgomery18221217
Out of TN17648103
Wilson17381218
Unassigned16156129
Sullivan15257280
Blount14643192
Bradley13914143
Washington13334236
Sevier12751171
Maury12621162
Putnam10932173
Madison10384237
Robertson9307125
Anderson8413161
Hamblen8326170
Greene7472149
Tipton7094104
Coffee6665117
Dickson6471107
Cumberland6305125
Gibson6269143
Carter6164155
Bedford6163124
McMinn615494
Roane6052100
Jefferson5917121
Loudon587568
Lawrence566686
Monroe553495
Hawkins5513103
Warren541580
Dyer5304103
Franklin496487
Fayette478078
Obion442596
Cocke431897
Rhea423575
Lincoln422462
Cheatham419249
Marshall401357
Campbell399159
Weakley389960
Giles384198
Henderson365274
Carroll352881
White347168
Macon345674
Hardeman342263
Hardin340065
Lauderdale310944
Henry306775
Marion304346
Scott297044
Claiborne295673
Wayne293133
Overton291660
Hickman273743
McNairy273453
DeKalb271952
Smith267337
Haywood266560
Grainger250648
Trousdale244322
Morgan237539
Fentress234245
Johnson221438
Bledsoe206711
Chester206648
Crockett197748
Polk189824
Unicoi187149
Cannon184531
Union181634
Grundy173830
Lake168326
Sequatchie162428
Humphreys160821
Benton156139
Decatur155738
Lewis151325
Meigs130923
Jackson128235
Stewart127026
Clay107631
Houston105633
Perry105328
Moore97517
Van Buren81321
Pickett75323
Hancock52112

Most Popular Stories

Community Events