Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Ex-CDC head claims without evidence Covid-19 began in a China lab

Starting in early April, five US states, including California and Florida, will expand Covid-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults. CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta answers your Covid-19 questions and talks about his upcoming CNN special report.

Posted: Mar 26, 2021 11:20 AM
Updated: Mar 26, 2021 11:20 AM
Posted By: By Julia Hollingsworth, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Not Available

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 62°
Fort Payne
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 513138

Reported Deaths: 10504
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson743481455
Mobile37395785
Madison33362487
Tuscaloosa24931434
Montgomery23526546
Shelby22906232
Baldwin20417300
Lee15355166
Calhoun14188304
Morgan14105263
Etowah13629342
Marshall11828216
Houston10280269
Elmore9878201
Limestone9699145
Cullman9335186
St. Clair9308232
Lauderdale9070218
DeKalb8684179
Talladega7915167
Walker7029272
Jackson6711106
Autauga654099
Blount6408131
Colbert6150125
Coffee5368107
Dale4741109
Russell420135
Franklin418382
Covington4033111
Chilton4014109
Escambia385074
Tallapoosa3841143
Dallas3509147
Chambers3478116
Clarke346758
Marion304699
Pike301474
Lawrence291293
Winston270671
Bibb253458
Marengo249259
Geneva244073
Pickens231957
Barbour221854
Hale215672
Butler208266
Fayette206059
Henry186342
Cherokee179843
Randolph173641
Monroe169939
Washington163738
Macon152747
Crenshaw149457
Clay148054
Cleburne144741
Lamar137833
Lowndes135853
Wilcox124725
Bullock120039
Conecuh108626
Perry107727
Sumter102432
Coosa94224
Greene90133
Choctaw58324
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 806011

Reported Deaths: 11796
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby898541548
Davidson84787888
Knox47980606
Hamilton42030472
Rutherford40386402
Williamson26356211
Sumner22331333
Montgomery18164217
Out of TN18063104
Wilson17353218
Unassigned16182129
Sullivan15191280
Blount14630190
Bradley13879143
Washington13292236
Sevier12728170
Maury12611162
Putnam10924173
Madison10378237
Robertson9289125
Anderson8394161
Hamblen8307170
Greene7454149
Tipton7092104
Coffee6655117
Dickson6467107
Cumberland6304125
Gibson6265142
Bedford6147124
McMinn614794
Carter6144155
Roane604799
Jefferson5907121
Loudon586968
Lawrence566486
Monroe552894
Hawkins5495102
Warren541380
Dyer5302103
Franklin495487
Fayette477776
Obion442396
Cocke431397
Rhea423275
Lincoln422362
Cheatham418649
Marshall400857
Campbell398659
Weakley389560
Giles383898
Henderson365074
Carroll352581
White346968
Macon345274
Hardeman342163
Hardin339465
Lauderdale310944
Henry306475
Marion304446
Scott297144
Claiborne294773
Wayne292933
Overton291559
Hickman273543
McNairy273053
DeKalb271652
Haywood266460
Smith266337
Grainger250448
Trousdale244122
Morgan236938
Fentress234145
Johnson221538
Chester206548
Bledsoe206411
Crockett197748
Polk189724
Unicoi186549
Cannon184531
Union181634
Grundy173730
Lake168326
Sequatchie162127
Humphreys160521
Benton155939
Decatur155838
Lewis151225
Meigs130423
Jackson128135
Stewart126726
Clay107631
Houston105633
Perry105328
Moore97417
Van Buren81321
Pickett75123
Hancock52012

Most Popular Stories

Community Events