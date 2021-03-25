Clear
BREAKING NEWS WATCH: WAAY 31 livestreaming severe weather coverage with StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network Full Story
SEVERE WX : Tornado Watch - Wind Advisory - Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts

Suspect in Boulder massacre will stay in jail as his attorney gets time to assess what she says is his mental illness

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, the 21-year-old suspect accused of murdering 10 people at a Colorado grocery store, made his first court appearance in the case, accompanied by an attorney. CNN's Shimon Prokupecz reports.

Posted: Mar 25, 2021 1:40 PM
Updated: Mar 25, 2021 1:40 PM
Posted By: By Jason Hanna, Konstantin Toropin and Travis Caldwell, CNN

A defense attorney for the man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado grocery asked a judge Thursday to delay the case's next hearing for weeks because the defense needs to assess what she called her client's mental illness.

During suspect Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa's first court appearance in connection with Monday's massacre in Boulder, a prosecutor also told the judge he anticipates filing more charges in the case within weeks.

The judge, Thomas Mulvahill, agreed to set the next hearing, a status conference, in "about 60 to 90 days," and ruled Alissa would remain jailed without bond at least until then.

"(The defense) cannot do anything until we are able to fully assess Mr. Alissa's mental illness," defense attorney Kathryn Herold, who'd asked for a three-month delay, had told Mulvahill. "We cannot begin to assess the nature and depth of Mr. Alissa's mental illness until we have the discovery from the government."

This was the first time Herold publicly said anything about her client's mental health after Monday's killings.

However, investigators have been examining possible mental health questions in the case, a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation previously told CNN on condition of anonymity. Alissa's brother also has claimed Alissa may have been suffering from mental illness.

LIVE UPDATES

Alissa sat in a wheelchair during Thursday's hearing, wearing a blue gown. A mask covered his mouth and nose, looped around his ears. He spoke only when the judge asked if he understood his rights.

Alissa is accused of opening fire outside and inside the King Soopers store Monday afternoon in the university town of Boulder, killing 10 people -- including a police officer, store workers and shoppers -- as numerous others fled or hid.

Alissa was arrested after he surrendered in the store that afternoon -- with a gunshot wound to the leg -- following a gunfire exchange with police, authorities said.

Alissa has been charged with 10 counts of murder in the first degree and one charge of attempted murder, the district attorney's office said Thursday.

The charge of attempted murder alleges that Alissa tried to kill a separate police officer, according to court documents.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty told the judge Thursday that he anticipates more charges.

"The crime scene has not yet been completed in terms of processing and we'll be filing additional charges in the next couple of weeks," Dougherty said.

Investigators are trying to determine motive

Authorities have said they're still trying to determine a motive in the shooting. And they're trying to figure out why the shooting happened in that particular location, according to the law enforcement official who told CNN about investigators' checks into mental illness.

Alissa's home, in the Denver suburb of Arvada, is about 30 minutes from the store, and other grocery stores are closer to his residence, the official noted.

Investigators suspect the attack was planned, given that authorities say the suspect recently purchased a gun believed to have been used in the shooting, the official said.

The FBI is looking at Alissa's online activity and conducting interviews with friends and relatives, a law enforcement official also told CNN, adding that Alissa was not previously the subject of any FBI investigation and it appears nothing in the federal system would have prohibited him from buying a firearm.

The attack began with a gunman shooting at least one man in the parking lot before entering the grocery store and opening fire.

The victims are: Boulder police Officer Eric Talley, 51; store manager Rikki Olds, 25; store employee Denny Stong, 20; store employee Teri Leiker, 51; Neven Stanisic, 23; Tralona "Lonna" Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65.

Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver said Wednesday that he spoke with President Joe Biden, who expressed his condolences and sympathy.

"Of course, the conversation turned toward what can we do to make sure this never happens in another community in our country, and so we explored that a little bit," the mayor told CNN's Pamela Brown. "The President expressed that he regretted that when the first federal assault weapons ban was passed in 1994, that there had to be a 10-year sunset to get that through.

"He further regretted that the sunset occurred, and the ban expired. And then we talked some about what steps could be taken at the federal level to make sure that things like this just don't happen to other communities."

Vigils are held for the victims

The people of Boulder honored the victims on Wednesday as support poured in from public figures and citizens around the country.

Conversations in the community also have turned to how to prevent such a loss of life, especially following the mass shootings at three Atlanta-area massage spas that happened less than a week earlier.

Tribute was paid Wednesday to the heroism of Talley, the officer who lost his life at the scene, as people lined the streets Wednesday.

"It's sad but glad we could honor his life," Crystal Hootman told CNN. "I was talking with another resident and we both shop at the grocery store. I'm hoping out of sadness, Boulder becomes an even better place to live," she said.

Talley's body was transported to a funeral home in nearby Aurora, escorted by a procession of police and first responder vehicles.

At the King Soopers store, visitors left flowers and paid their respects Wednesday to the 10 people who died. Chaplains from churches were available to those in need, as well as Cubby, an emotional support golden retriever.

"They take on people's feelings," K-9 Crisis Response Coordinator for Lutheran Church Services Bonnie Fear told CNN affiliate KUSA. "We bring the dogs and bring comfort and smiles and just open up emotions for people so they can start the healing process."

Store employees are remembered

Bianca Porter, a friend of 20-year-old Denny Stong, the youngest victim in Monday's shooting, said she wasn't surprised to hear reports of Stong trying to protect others during the shooting.

"I had no doubt that he lost his life trying to save other people, that's who he was," she told CNN's Erin Burnett Wednesday night.

She shared her favorite memory of Stong, a close friend of four years whom she had texted just an hour before the attack.

"Last year on my birthday, he was one of the only people that got me a birthday present, which made me feel very special," Porter told Burnett. "He was really into aviation and stuff, so he brought his RC [radio controlled] plane and he was controlling it over the pond and just doing some really cool tricks with it. We were just all laughing and having a great time."

Porter said Stong was dedicated to his work at the supermarket and had dreams of becoming a pilot.

"He was really passionate. Denny had a work ethic like no one else that I've ever met," Porter said. "It's not the most interesting job, but he looked forward to doing it, never once did I ever hear him complain about having to go into work late or something. He just really did what he could and had no complaints."

The uncle of 25-year-old store manager Rikki Olds, a victim in Monday's shooting, spoke about her personality at a press conference Wednesday.

"Rikki was kind of the light of our family," Robert Olds said. "When Rikki showed up at the house, we never knew what color her hair was going to be, we never knew what new tattoos she may have.

"But that was Rikki and Rikki lived life on Rikki's terms -- not anybody else's terms."

Olds also said that "she had dreams, she had ambitions," and praised her as "a strong, independent young woman." She had planned to be a nurse, he said, but her attention turned to becoming a store manager at King Soopers.

Olds said that the outpouring of support has been "overwhelming," adding that "It just goes to show how many lives that Rikki touched," he said.

"She was a snorter when she laughed hard and I will really miss her," he said. "I will really miss that personality of hers."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Decatur
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 512711

Reported Deaths: 10487
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson742561453
Mobile37363785
Madison33326486
Tuscaloosa24928434
Montgomery23504544
Shelby22886230
Baldwin20395300
Lee15333166
Calhoun14186304
Morgan14091262
Etowah13618341
Marshall11816217
Houston10266269
Elmore9880200
Limestone9692145
Cullman9332186
St. Clair9301232
Lauderdale9065217
DeKalb8680179
Talladega7907167
Walker7026270
Jackson6704106
Autauga653399
Blount6402131
Colbert6143125
Coffee5359107
Dale4734109
Russell420036
Franklin418182
Covington4032110
Chilton4014109
Escambia384874
Tallapoosa3843144
Dallas3509147
Clarke347558
Chambers3471115
Marion304499
Pike299974
Lawrence291193
Winston270471
Bibb253558
Marengo249159
Geneva243672
Pickens232157
Barbour221654
Hale215572
Butler207766
Fayette205958
Henry186142
Cherokee179742
Randolph173641
Monroe169939
Washington163738
Macon152547
Crenshaw149257
Clay148054
Cleburne144541
Lamar137833
Lowndes135752
Wilcox124926
Bullock119739
Conecuh108525
Perry107727
Sumter102531
Coosa94224
Greene90033
Choctaw58224
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 804492

Reported Deaths: 11792
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby897381548
Davidson84612887
Knox47852605
Hamilton41953472
Rutherford40287402
Williamson26277211
Sumner22277333
Montgomery18110217
Out of TN18012105
Wilson17316218
Unassigned16195129
Sullivan15151280
Blount14601190
Bradley13827143
Washington13248236
Sevier12706169
Maury12578162
Putnam10891173
Madison10355237
Robertson9273125
Anderson8391160
Hamblen8298170
Greene7444149
Tipton7085104
Coffee6641117
Dickson6456107
Cumberland6288125
Gibson6260142
McMinn613694
Carter6133155
Bedford6108124
Roane604299
Jefferson5896121
Loudon586468
Lawrence566186
Monroe552294
Hawkins5490102
Warren540980
Dyer5301103
Franklin493787
Fayette477476
Obion442196
Cocke430397
Rhea422875
Lincoln422062
Cheatham417448
Marshall400757
Campbell398359
Weakley388560
Giles383498
Henderson365074
Carroll352681
White346668
Macon344774
Hardeman342163
Hardin338965
Lauderdale310644
Henry306275
Marion303846
Scott296444
Claiborne294173
Wayne292733
Overton291159
Hickman273543
McNairy273053
DeKalb271552
Haywood266460
Smith265937
Grainger250347
Trousdale243922
Morgan236438
Fentress233945
Johnson221238
Chester206548
Bledsoe205911
Crockett197748
Polk188524
Unicoi186149
Cannon183931
Union181134
Grundy173530
Lake168326
Sequatchie161828
Humphreys160221
Decatur155738
Benton155439
Lewis150525
Meigs129923
Jackson128035
Stewart126726
Clay107631
Houston105533
Perry105328
Moore96917
Van Buren81321
Pickett75123
Hancock52012

Most Popular Stories

Community Events