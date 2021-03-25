Clear
BREAKING NEWS Madison City Schools and Madison County Schools Closed Today Full Story
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

H&M and Nike are facing a boycott in China

Popular western brands H&M, Nike and others are facing boycott in China after months-old statements from the companies on allegations of forced labor in Xinjiang sparked widespread outrage and condemnation in the country . CNN's Steven Jiang reports.

Posted: Mar 25, 2021 5:40 AM
Updated: Mar 25, 2021 5:40 AM
Posted By: By Ben Westcott, CNN Business

H&M, Nike and other big Western apparel brands are facing a boycott in China because of the stand they've taken against the alleged use of forced labor to produce cotton in the country's western region of Xinjiang.

H&M and Nike said months ago that they were concerned about allegations that forced labor has been used to produce cotton in Xinjiang, but they've now been caught in an escalating firestorm that has erupted on Chinese social media over the past day.

Swedish multinational H&M, the world's second-largest clothing retailer, has been pulled from major e-commerce stores in China, and a prominent celebrity has cut ties with the brand. Nike and Adidas, among other brands, have also faced heavy criticism.

The outrage comes after a group linked to the ruling Communist Party posted a statement from H&M about Xinjiang on the Chinese social media site Weibo. In the statement, which was released in September, H&M said that it was "deeply concerned" over reports of forced labor in the production of cotton in Xinjiang.

Human rights groups have repeatedly accused Beijing of detaining Uyghurs and other Muslim minority groups in the region in "re-education" camps and using them as forced labor, which they claim is part of global tech and retail supply chains, either directly or indirectly.

Recent sanctions from the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union over Xinjiang have sparked a renewed pushback from the Chinese government, which calls the camps "vocational training centers" designed to combat poverty and religious extremism.

In the viral social media post about H&M, China's Communist Youth League denounced the company's stance.

"Spreading rumors to boycott Xinjiang cotton, while trying to make a profit in China? Wishful thinking!" the post said.

The comments sparked a flood of criticism directed at H&M from Chinese social media users, including a viral hashtag which was read more than 1 billion times: "I support Xinjiang cotton."

"H&M clothes are rags," one of the most-liked Weibo comments said. "They don't deserve our Xinjiang cotton!"

Chinese e-commerce giants Alibaba and JD.com even removed all H&M products from sale following the backlash.

China's Communist Party mouthpiece People's Daily voiced its outrage at H&M, saying on its official Weibo account that "China's Xinjiang cotton is white and flawless." State broadcaster CCTV accused foreign brands of "earning big profits in China but attacking the country with lies at the same time."

Actor Huang Xuan, who had been a brand ambassador for H&M since last April, publicly said he would no longer work with the company.

In a statement posted Wednesday night on Weibo, H&M said that it has always maintained high standards, as well as transparency, in its global supply chain.

"[This] does not represent any political position ... H&M Group always respects Chinese consumers. We are committed to long-term investment and development in China," the statement said. The company added it was working with "more than 350 manufacturers" in China. H&M declined a request from CNN Business for additional comment.

Within hours, the criticism directed at H&M had spread to Nike. The company had said nearly a year ago that it was "concerned about reports of forced labor in, and connected to, Xinjiang."

"Nike does not source products from [Xinjiang] and we have confirmed with our contract suppliers that they are not using textiles or spun yarn from the region," the statement said.

Soon after the Nike statement appeared on Weibo, Chinese singer and actor Wang Yibo said that he had cut ties with Nike and "firmly opposes any remarks and actions that smear China." Nike did not immediately respond to a request from CNN Business for comment.

Over the past year, a number of Western companies have publicly announced they will examine their global supply chains to ensure they are free from Xinjiang cotton products after allegations of forced labor involving the region's Muslim Uyghur people.

In December, the US government announced it would block all imports of cotton from Xinjiang over concerns they "may have been made by slave labor in some of the most egregious human rights violations existing today."

Concerns about Xinjiang have also exacerbated tensions between China and many major Western powers. In the past week, the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union have all put in place new sanctions on officials in Xinjiang over their role in alleged human rights abuses there. Bejing responded with its own sanctions on EU politicians and entities, saying they were "maliciously spreading lies."

Meanwhile, as the social media backlash now spreads to other major Western brands, some companies in China have begun to prominently advertise their use of cotton made in Xinjiang. Chinese brand Anta Sports said in a statement that it would continue to use cotton from Xinjiang, while Japanese retailer Muji began to advertise products made with "Xinjiang cotton."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 62°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Decatur
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 62°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 512711

Reported Deaths: 10487
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson742561453
Mobile37363785
Madison33326486
Tuscaloosa24928434
Montgomery23504544
Shelby22886230
Baldwin20395300
Lee15333166
Calhoun14186304
Morgan14091262
Etowah13618341
Marshall11816217
Houston10266269
Elmore9880200
Limestone9692145
Cullman9332186
St. Clair9301232
Lauderdale9065217
DeKalb8680179
Talladega7907167
Walker7026270
Jackson6704106
Autauga653399
Blount6402131
Colbert6143125
Coffee5359107
Dale4734109
Russell420036
Franklin418182
Covington4032110
Chilton4014109
Escambia384874
Tallapoosa3843144
Dallas3509147
Clarke347558
Chambers3471115
Marion304499
Pike299974
Lawrence291193
Winston270471
Bibb253558
Marengo249159
Geneva243672
Pickens232157
Barbour221654
Hale215572
Butler207766
Fayette205958
Henry186142
Cherokee179742
Randolph173641
Monroe169939
Washington163738
Macon152547
Crenshaw149257
Clay148054
Cleburne144541
Lamar137833
Lowndes135752
Wilcox124926
Bullock119739
Conecuh108525
Perry107727
Sumter102531
Coosa94224
Greene90033
Choctaw58224
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 804492

Reported Deaths: 11792
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby897381548
Davidson84612887
Knox47852605
Hamilton41953472
Rutherford40287402
Williamson26277211
Sumner22277333
Montgomery18110217
Out of TN18012105
Wilson17316218
Unassigned16195129
Sullivan15151280
Blount14601190
Bradley13827143
Washington13248236
Sevier12706169
Maury12578162
Putnam10891173
Madison10355237
Robertson9273125
Anderson8391160
Hamblen8298170
Greene7444149
Tipton7085104
Coffee6641117
Dickson6456107
Cumberland6288125
Gibson6260142
McMinn613694
Carter6133155
Bedford6108124
Roane604299
Jefferson5896121
Loudon586468
Lawrence566186
Monroe552294
Hawkins5490102
Warren540980
Dyer5301103
Franklin493787
Fayette477476
Obion442196
Cocke430397
Rhea422875
Lincoln422062
Cheatham417448
Marshall400757
Campbell398359
Weakley388560
Giles383498
Henderson365074
Carroll352681
White346668
Macon344774
Hardeman342163
Hardin338965
Lauderdale310644
Henry306275
Marion303846
Scott296444
Claiborne294173
Wayne292733
Overton291159
Hickman273543
McNairy273053
DeKalb271552
Haywood266460
Smith265937
Grainger250347
Trousdale243922
Morgan236438
Fentress233945
Johnson221238
Chester206548
Bledsoe205911
Crockett197748
Polk188524
Unicoi186149
Cannon183931
Union181134
Grundy173530
Lake168326
Sequatchie161828
Humphreys160221
Decatur155738
Benton155439
Lewis150525
Meigs129923
Jackson128035
Stewart126726
Clay107631
Houston105533
Perry105328
Moore96917
Van Buren81321
Pickett75123
Hancock52012

Most Popular Stories

Community Events