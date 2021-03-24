Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts

Fed up with FAANG and meme stocks? Here's a new investing strategy

As the Nasdaq trades lower, Lo Toney, founding managing partner at Plexo Capital, explains why he's still bullish on tech shares.

Posted: Mar 24, 2021 3:30 PM
Updated: Mar 24, 2021 3:30 PM
Posted By: By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business

Stop us if you've heard this before. Giant tech stocks are finally due for a prolonged cooling-off period and investors need to start adding more value stocks, such as banks, oil firms and retailers, to their portfolios as the economy recovers.

The so-called FAANGs have been market leaders for several years running. But the stunning surge for tech could be coming to an end.

"That's the big question of the moment for investors. Is this it for FAANG?" said Donny Kranson, a portfolio manager for the Vontobel Quality Growth fund.

The Nasdaq is up about 3% so far in 2021. That's a respectable gain, to be sure. But it hasn't been a smooth move higher. It's been choppy, and the Nasdaq's increase is lagging that of the Dow and S&P 500 this year.

Value investing making a comeback

Within the S&P 500, value stocks are beating growth stocks by a wide margin. The iShares S&P 500 Value ETF is up 8% compared to just a 1% gain for the iShares S&P Growth ETF.

"We have seen strong value performance year to date. People are starting to take notice," said Joel Schneider, deputy head of portfolio management at Dimensional Fund Advisors.

What's more, the performance of the top techs that dominate the S&P 500 has been mixed. Shares of Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Tesla are all down n 2021 while Facebook, Google owner Alphabet and Microsoft are in positive territory.

Several top investment experts think that the volatility for tech will continue. Jeff Gundlach's DoubleLine just put out a new paper declaring that value investing is not dead.

"Given the protracted, more-than-decadelong run of growth relative to value, it is logical to consider a reallocation of some of that capital away from growth and into value," said Emidio Checcone and Brian Ear, portfolio managers of the DoubleLine Equity Value Strategy fund, in the report.

Another top money manager is betting that more market pain could be in the cards. Cambria, the firm run my Meb Faber, just announced that it is converting what was a global sovereign bond ETF to a fund that will bet against international stock markets. The ticker: FAIL.

This fund will complement a similar US-based ETF called TAIL that bets against the S&P 500. It's an interesting strategy given that some investors are growing concerned about the future performance of the tech stocks that dominate the S&P 500.

Stay away from the fad stocks

There are also increased worries about the meme-ification of the stock market. Reddit-loving investors, armed with stimulus money and easy, inexpensive access to trading thanks to brokerages like Robinhood, have been bidding up speculative companies like GameStop and AMC.

"This new phenomenon of 'stocks as entertainment' has the potential to end in disaster for brokerage account values when momentum reverses and share prices decline," said Justin Tugman, portfolio manager at Janus Henderson, in a report.

"We have seen this behavior before during the tech wreck of 2000. While investor euphoria can last far longer than seems sane, eventually valuation does matter," he added.

The big worry is that investors are not learning from the mistakes of previous market manias.

"Many of these companies are not making any money. Once rates start to rise, these companies are even more at risk. Be wary," said Andrew Slimmon, a managing director at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, in a report.

Slimmon added that many companies with rapidly growing sales but no profits "are trading at bubble territory levels."

Banks, energy and retail looking attractive

So which stocks are the best bets right now?

Banks, consumer stocks and other economically sensitive companies should benefit if long-term bond rates keep rising and the job market picks up steam.

"We are seeing a move toward cyclicals in general as yields and inflation expectations push higher," said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial market analyst at City Index, in an interview with CNN Business.

"It may not be a straight line up. These rallies rarely are. But as we move forward, the data still shows signs of improvement," she added.

Investors seem to recognize that the FAANGs are not the only companies that hunkered down during the pandemic and found ways to continue thriving.

"Tech companies were rewarded for being nimble during Covid. But the market is now rewarding more companies that adapted. The rally is broadening out," said Stephen Lee, founding principal at Logan Capital Management, in an interview with CNN Business.

Lee said that retailers like Williams-Sonoma should benefit from stronger consumer demand and a resilient housing market. And as people begin to travel more, energy, airlines and other value sectors should continue to rebound too.

Janus Henderson's Tugman noted that the "post-pandemic reopening of the economy" and rising inflation expectations also bode well for energy, chemical and steel companies, which he argues will be able to pass on the costs of higher commodity prices to their customers.

That said, investors shouldn't ignore tech or other growth stocks entirely. They may just need to ratchet down their exposure to riskier companies and also be sure to look for quality companies.

"Some stocks have been growing just on hope. The rise of individual investors not buying stocks for their earnings is worrisome," said Vontobel's Kranson. "You have to pay for the quality of the business."

In other words, momentum shouldn't be confused with success.

"The better a stock does, the more investors tend to believe its future prospects must be good. But that's not always the case," Kranson said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 74°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 511789

Reported Deaths: 10450
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson740931447
Mobile37320777
Madison33285485
Tuscaloosa24871434
Montgomery23451543
Shelby22824230
Baldwin20354297
Lee15292166
Calhoun14162304
Morgan14072260
Etowah13608339
Marshall11806218
Houston10257269
Elmore9851199
Limestone9676142
Cullman9294186
St. Clair9277231
Lauderdale9034217
DeKalb8670179
Talladega7882167
Walker7017269
Jackson6702105
Autauga652599
Blount6388130
Colbert6127125
Coffee5346107
Dale4727109
Russell419436
Franklin418082
Covington4030110
Chilton4006108
Escambia384574
Tallapoosa3834144
Dallas3505146
Clarke347857
Chambers3470114
Marion304099
Pike299574
Lawrence291092
Winston270271
Bibb253058
Marengo248958
Geneva243271
Pickens232157
Barbour221354
Hale214972
Butler207366
Fayette205158
Henry185942
Cherokee179442
Randolph173441
Monroe169539
Washington163438
Macon152147
Crenshaw149057
Clay147954
Cleburne144541
Lamar137233
Lowndes135752
Wilcox124626
Bullock119539
Conecuh108525
Perry107727
Sumter102431
Coosa94324
Greene89933
Choctaw58224
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 803104

Reported Deaths: 11747
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby896251538
Davidson84489884
Knox47770604
Hamilton41900471
Rutherford40196400
Williamson26223210
Sumner22207330
Montgomery18071215
Out of TN17966104
Wilson17296216
Unassigned16192129
Sullivan15129280
Blount14575189
Bradley13779142
Washington13209236
Sevier12663168
Maury12552162
Putnam10884173
Madison10333236
Robertson9245125
Anderson8381160
Hamblen8293170
Greene7438149
Tipton7082104
Coffee6630117
Dickson6443107
Cumberland6279125
Gibson6254141
Carter6129155
McMinn612594
Bedford6086123
Roane603997
Jefferson5879121
Loudon585868
Lawrence564986
Monroe551293
Hawkins5472102
Warren539980
Dyer5295103
Franklin492987
Fayette476875
Obion441495
Cocke428197
Rhea422075
Lincoln421662
Cheatham416948
Marshall400257
Campbell396659
Weakley387960
Giles382298
Henderson364974
Carroll352181
White345568
Macon344374
Hardeman341763
Hardin338165
Lauderdale310544
Henry305975
Marion303345
Scott295844
Claiborne293972
Wayne292533
Overton290958
Hickman273243
McNairy272553
DeKalb271052
Haywood266460
Smith264636
Grainger250047
Trousdale243622
Morgan236138
Fentress233845
Johnson221038
Chester206148
Bledsoe205411
Crockett197748
Polk188124
Unicoi185948
Cannon183531
Union180834
Grundy173130
Lake168326
Sequatchie161026
Humphreys159921
Decatur155637
Benton154539
Lewis150325
Meigs129723
Jackson127835
Stewart126726
Clay107631
Houston105533
Perry105228
Moore96517
Van Buren81221
Pickett75123
Hancock52012

Most Popular Stories

Community Events