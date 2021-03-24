March 23 coronavirus news

Not Available
CNN's Amara Walker reports from Birmingham, Alabama, where the number vaccines administered is disproportionate by race according to Alabama's Department of Public Health.
Posted: Mar 24, 2021 11:10 AM
Updated: Mar 24, 2021 11:10 AM
