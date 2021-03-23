Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Analysis: Mass shootings signal a dubious 'back to normal' in America

President Biden offered his condolences to the families of the victims of the Boulder shooting and vowed to use all the resources at his disposal "to keep the American people safe."

Posted: Mar 23, 2021 6:00 PM
Posted By: Analysis By Eliott C. McLaughlin, CNN

Americans have been saying for a year they want to get back to normal. Tragically, they're getting their wish.

With the gradual return to public places comes a specter the country was all too willing to set aside as it grappled with a pandemic capable of killing thousands of Americans a day. Mass shootings are starting to make headlines again, and though their return is most unwelcome, they've proved to be an inextricable part of life in the United States.

The latest mass killing left 10 dead at a grocery store. For the past 12 months, Americans have been vigilant in grocery stores to avoid contagion. Monday's slayings in Boulder, Colorado, reminded them that even with pandemic hope on the horizon, they should remain vigilant for a different reason.

Americans shouldn't have to fret about dying in a supermarket, or at a spa, or anywhere for that matter. Catching a bullet should be far from their minds, but with a return to American normalcy comes the reality that anyone could die for nothing, just about everywhere.

Seven mass shootings in seven days

Just as the country is conquering a new pandemic, an old, familiar epidemic makes its return. The last week has been a harbinger of what "back to normal" means for the US.

The most recent string of senseless gun violence began March 16 when a shooter killed eight people at three Atlanta spas. The next day, a drive-by in Stockton, California, injured five people who'd gathered for a vigil.

Four people were hospitalized last Thursday after a shooting in Gresham, Oregon. On Saturday, a pair of shootings at clubs in Dallas and Houston left a young woman dead and 12 people injured. Shortly thereafter, a shooter opened fire at what Philadelphia police termed an illegal party, killing one man and injuring five more.

Now, Boulder makes seven in seven days. When the gunfire at King Soopers stopped, 10 lay dead, including hero officer Eric Talley, the first policeman on the scene. His wife and seven children will pay an astronomical debt for their dad's bravery.

"Flags that have barely been raised back to full mast after the tragic shooting in Atlanta that claimed eight lives and now the tragedy here, close to home, at a grocery store that could be any of our neighborhood grocery stores," Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday.

The King Soopers location where the melee unfolded is one of about 1,000 providers in Colorado working to repel the killer Covid-19.

Steven McHugh's son-in-law had queued for a dose of vaccine, like more than a million other Coloradoans. He was third in line, and his daughters chatted with their grandmother on the phone as he waited, McHugh said.

When the gunfire erupted, a bullet found its way to the woman at the front of the line. Her fate is unclear, as is much about Monday's shooting. Authorities haven't divulged a motive, but history tells us it won't make sense.

McHugh's son-in-law fled with the girls -- one in seventh grade, the other in eighth -- to an upstairs staffing area above the pharmacy and hid in a closet. Dozens more shots rang out, McHugh said, citing his son-in-law.

It was "extraordinarily terrifying," the grandfather told CNN, "and of course the little one's saying, 'The coats weren't long enough to hide our feet,' as they were standing behind the coats in the closet."

'A normal we can no longer afford'

The US government doesn't have a centralized database to track mass shootings, but anecdotal accounts indicate they were down during the pandemic as Americans were encouraged to stay home and many of their favorite gathering places were shut down.

Former President Barack Obama called for action Tuesday, expressing disbelief that only Covid-19 could quell the gun violence the country has long endured.

"A once-in-a-century pandemic cannot be the only thing that slows mass shootings in this country," he said. "We shouldn't have to choose between one type of tragedy and another. It's time for leaders everywhere to listen to the American people when they say enough is enough -- because this is a normal we can no longer afford."

For the mass shootings that did unfold amid the pandemic, their locations were frighteningly familiar: a Buffalo, Minnesota, health clinic; a bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois; a Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, mall; parties in Rochester, New York, and Washington, DC; and a brewery in Milwaukee where, authorities would learn later, the gunman had been employed.

Gun violence is not a uniquely American phenomenon, but part of the rich American tapestry are threads of evil and violence: people (almost always men) who use weapons (often firearms) to snuff out innocents. Sometimes they're mentally ill, but more often they're just angry or vicious.

Their reasoning -- when it's attainable -- fails to provide closure. Outrage invariably erupts after each massacre. One side demands stronger gun laws. They're labeled un-American. Their opponents tout the Second Amendment. They're labeled callous. A stalemate ensues until the next killing, then repeat.

Within an hour of the Boulder killings, the National Rifle Association tweeted the Second Amendment. It later retweeted it. Nothing more.

It should surprise no one that a special interest group champions the Second Amendment. The Amendment is a promise to every American, but 15 years prior to its ratification, the Declaration of Independence brought other promises of rights deemed "unalienable."

The full guarantees of "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness" will never be achieved by Officer Talley, Tralona Bartkowiak, Suzanne Fountain, Teri Leiker, Kevin Mahoney, Lynn Murray, Rikki Olds, Neven Stanisic, Denny Strong, Jody Waters -- or any of the thousands of victims who fell before Monday in Boulder.

'Part of the American experience'

In all likelihood, another person died by a gun while you were reading this. Despite the media's breathless focus on mass shootings, gun violence takes myriad and frequent forms.

According to numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the country saw 14,414 homicides in 2019 -- about one every 36 minutes -- while another 23,941 souls fatally turned guns on themselves -- roughly once every 22 minutes.

In his statement, Obama called out other scapegoats: disaffection, misogyny, hate. The United States has monopolies on none of these, though it has special brands that can be pernicious.

Sandy Phillips, who co-founded the organization Survivors Empowered to console and guide survivors of gun violence, pointed to the victims who suffer in silence, because the killings of their loved ones are seemingly not important enough for the newspapers or the nightly news.

Doubt her? Google the details about last week's shooting in Stockton, California, one of the most racially diverse cities in the nation.

"We have mass shootings in slow motion every day in this country, in other neighborhoods that never get the press, that never get the opportunity to speak out about what's happening in their communities -- and we need to change that," Phillips, who lost her 24-year-old daughter Jessica Ghawi in 2012 to gun violence in Aurora, Colorado, told CNN.

Those neighborhoods often belong to minorities, who have had a particularly rough time of the pandemic as well. It's another crushing American axiom that society's ills tend to home in on people of color, and those victims must yell so much louder to be heard.

There will be much yelling in coming days, perhaps weeks. Obama is right when he said Americans possess the ability to "make it harder for those with hate in their hearts to buy weapons of war. We can overcome opposition by cowardly politicians and the pressure of a gun lobby that opposes any limit on the ability of anyone to assemble an arsenal."

The margins are thin, though, and the complexity of that American tapestry will be on display. A Gallup poll from late last year showed 42% of Americans had guns in their homes, a number that's risen since 2019. Another Gallup query indicated 57% of Americans want stricter gun laws, a percentage that's on the decline.

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said "absolutely nothing" will stop the country's return to pre-pandemic mass violence if lawmakers refuse to curb access to the weaponry.

"This has become part of the American experience, and let's not forget: It's completely unique to us," he told CNN. "There's not another similar country on Earth that experiences the same number, the frequency of mass shootings as we do, and it is directly attributable to the profusion and the availability of guns, particularly high-powered assault-style weapons and how easily pretty much anyone can acquire them here in this country."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Mostly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Muscle Shoals
Mostly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Huntsville/Madison
Mostly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 511779

Reported Deaths: 10436
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson741321442
Mobile37312775
Madison33292486
Tuscaloosa24867434
Montgomery23439543
Shelby22824229
Baldwin20361296
Lee15290166
Calhoun14165303
Morgan14066259
Etowah13608339
Marshall11805218
Houston10259269
Elmore9843198
Limestone9674142
Cullman9291185
St. Clair9285231
Lauderdale9034217
DeKalb8675179
Talladega7880167
Walker7017269
Jackson6705105
Autauga651798
Blount6387130
Colbert6122125
Coffee5349107
Dale4730109
Russell419136
Franklin418082
Covington4029110
Chilton4008107
Escambia384274
Tallapoosa3832144
Dallas3504146
Clarke347657
Chambers3469114
Marion304299
Pike299474
Lawrence291092
Winston270271
Bibb252958
Marengo248458
Geneva242971
Pickens231957
Barbour221354
Hale214872
Butler207266
Fayette205158
Henry185942
Cherokee179442
Randolph173341
Monroe169339
Washington163238
Macon152047
Crenshaw149157
Clay148054
Cleburne144641
Lamar137333
Lowndes135652
Wilcox124726
Bullock119439
Conecuh108425
Perry107727
Sumter102431
Coosa94424
Greene89733
Choctaw58224
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 801645

Reported Deaths: 11713
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby895241536
Davidson84303880
Knox47667602
Hamilton41792468
Rutherford40107398
Williamson26176210
Sumner22166327
Montgomery18031214
Out of TN17927103
Wilson17258214
Unassigned16138129
Sullivan15060279
Blount14554189
Bradley13730142
Washington13184236
Sevier12617167
Maury12533162
Putnam10861172
Madison10309236
Robertson9231124
Anderson8375160
Hamblen8281169
Greene7429149
Tipton7075104
Coffee6617117
Dickson6434107
Cumberland6275123
Gibson6252141
Carter6111155
McMinn611194
Bedford6073123
Roane603897
Jefferson5865121
Loudon585368
Lawrence564286
Monroe550793
Hawkins5461102
Warren539780
Dyer5296103
Franklin492587
Fayette476275
Obion441095
Cocke426596
Rhea421575
Lincoln420862
Cheatham415847
Marshall399557
Campbell396459
Weakley386760
Giles381498
Henderson364874
Carroll352181
White345067
Macon343974
Hardeman341763
Hardin337464
Lauderdale310744
Henry305976
Marion303145
Scott295444
Claiborne293371
Wayne292333
Overton290658
Hickman272943
McNairy272053
DeKalb270952
Haywood266460
Smith264136
Grainger249747
Trousdale243322
Morgan236038
Fentress233745
Johnson220438
Chester206248
Bledsoe205410
Crockett197748
Polk187724
Unicoi185747
Cannon183431
Union180634
Grundy172830
Lake168326
Sequatchie161227
Humphreys159521
Decatur155637
Benton154339
Lewis150125
Meigs129523
Jackson127535
Stewart126725
Clay107531
Houston105433
Perry105128
Moore96417
Van Buren81020
Pickett75123
Hancock51912

Most Popular Stories

Community Events