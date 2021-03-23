Clear

How Italy changed Stanley Tucci forever

Stanley Tucci visits one of Italy's greatest cheese makers to see him work his magic with mozzarella.

Posted: Mar 23, 2021 1:20 PM
Updated: Mar 23, 2021 1:20 PM
Posted By: Julia Buckley, CNN

Stanley Tucci wants to put you straight about Italy. A land where the sun shines, the nonnas smile and every plate of spaghetti bolognese comes showered in parmesan cheese? Scratch that.

"I think in America there are a lot of very specific ideas about what is 'Italian,' and one of the reasons I wanted to do [my new] show is to dispel some of those myths about what Italy is," he tells CNN.

"People imagine it's always sunny and people are playing mandolins and eating pizza and chicken parmigiana -- which isn't even an Italian dish.

"Because my parents were so respectful of their heritage, that cultural identity was really important to me, and still is."

For his latest project, the actor is playing himself, as he strives to put the record straight about the country he's descended from on both sides.

Premiering tonight, "Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy" explores the food of six of Italy's best loved places: Naples and the Amalfi Coast, Rome, Bologna, Milan, Tuscany and Sicily.

But while it all revolves around the food, the Academy Award nominee was keen to get into the history, culture and politics of Italy -- and why all those things are inseparable from what's on your plate.

Far from being a land of renaissance towns sandwiched between mountains and the Med, Italy is home to "incredible diversity" geographically, he says.

He talks about the "profound effect" its history -- Italy is a young country, finally unifying in 1861 -- has had on the diet. "Invasions and religion, politics... each region is so distinctly different, not just the topography, but also the food," he says.

Likewise, Italy has had a profound effect on him. Born in the United States, he's descended from Italian immigrants on both sides -- both, in fact, from Calabria, the knobby toe of Italy's boot.

While Tucci grew up in New York State, partial to hamburgers, hot dogs and Velveeta cheese, he also was eating "this really amazing diet" of Italian food at home.

And, aged 12, Italy changed his life.

A personal renaissance

In 1972, Tucci's father, Stan, a high school art teacher, took a year-long sabbatical to study figure-drawing and sculpture in Florence -- and the family came with him.

Apart from ski trips to Vermont, "I had never gone anywhere," he says.

"I'd never been on a plane, never been overseas. So it was incredible. It completely opened my mind to the world."

For a year, he went to an Italian school while his dad studied art and his mother, Joan, brushed up on Tuscan cooking. It was an experience, he says, that "changed everything."

"First of all, that trip helped inform my aesthetic," he says. "Two, it made me appreciate a European lifestyle and sensibility.

"By the time I graduated college, I was aching to go back again, and I felt like I was meant to be there more than I was supposed to be in America. And so, whenever I could, I would go back to Italy."

...And now time for yours

Now that Italy has given him so much, he's hoping to change how Americans view Italy.

"They don't get the extreme diversity of it -- that if you're in Sicily you're less than 100 miles from the coast of Africa, and if you're in northern Italy in Alto Adige, people are speaking Swiss, Italian, German -- a combination of Italian-German and Swiss-German," he says.

"And that there's not a tomato in sight when you go to Lombardy.

"I'd like people to see that incredible diversity, and how it came about -- from geography, from invasions, from the influences of the Arab world, from the Spanish, the Normans, the Austrians. It's an incredible culinary melting pot."

Italy's food is also notoriously regional, as the series explores -- but so are the people, says Tucci.

"If you ask people in Italy, so you're Italian? They'll say, 'No, I'm Florentine.' Or, 'No, I'm Piedmontese.' 'I'm Sicilian.' The Sicilians really don't consider themselves Italian.

"And the more you get into the food, the more you realize how different it is, not just from region to region or city to city, but from house to house, or restaurant to restaurant.

"People consider parmesan the king of cheeses, but people in Tuscany will say, 'No, no, it's a terrible cheese. The one you want is Tuscan pecorino.' I remember having a conversation with a guy in a deli in Pienza [known for its pecorino cheese] who said, 'We don't even carry parmesan.' It's incredible."

The difference with where he grew up is huge.

"Someone said to me, 'The thing about Italy is, you can travel 10 miles and get a completely different menu; in America, you drive 300 miles, you're going to get exactly the same thing."

Coming together under Covid

The Covid-19 pandemic, he reckons, is one of the few times Italians have felt Italian, rather than regional.

"They really came together in a way that certainly America didn't, or England for that matter," he says.

"You felt that there was a real strong sense of togetherness, which there hadn't been for a long time."

The show filmed both before the pandemic and after the first wave, in summer 2020. He says he found the Italians "tired, beleaguered by the whole thing, but incredible, open and generous."

Once the borders reopen, they'll need tourism "desperately." But he suggests, tempting as it is to go to the usual big city suspects, "it'll help a huge amount if you spend [your money] in smaller towns and smaller establishments."

And while Americans might not be expecting the food that awaits them -- in the US, he says, as he explored in his film, "Big Night", "They expect meatballs to come with the spaghetti, they like huge amounts of cheese, lots of sauce" -- he thinks they're pleasantly surprised.

"Almost every single person I talk to who's American, they say, 'Oh my god, the food in Italy is incredible.' Which means they get it. They understand."

The ultimate Italy

Tucci has been getting "it" for almost 50 years now, but although he's traveled extensively around the country, one place he hasn't returned to is the land of his ancestors -- he was last in Calabria when he was a child.

Instead, he's most taken by the central regions -- Tuscany, Umbria and the Marche -- as well as Rome and Piedmont. He also has a soft spot for Lombardy -- "Oh my god," he yelps of the risotto he tried in episode 4 of the series -- and he says that, of Italy's 20 regions, Lombardy would be the one he'd most happily live in.

"I like the climate, I think Lake Como is one of the most beautiful places in the world, I like the food of that area a lot, and I like being able to experience winter, which you don't really experience in London [where Tucci lives]."

So, would he ever take the plunge and move?

"No," he says without hesitation. "Too many Italians."

As only someone from Calabria would dare say.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Muscle Shoals
Mostly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Huntsville/Madison
Mostly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 58°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 511779

Reported Deaths: 10436
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson741321442
Mobile37312775
Madison33292486
Tuscaloosa24867434
Montgomery23439543
Shelby22824229
Baldwin20361296
Lee15290166
Calhoun14165303
Morgan14066259
Etowah13608339
Marshall11805218
Houston10259269
Elmore9843198
Limestone9674142
Cullman9291185
St. Clair9285231
Lauderdale9034217
DeKalb8675179
Talladega7880167
Walker7017269
Jackson6705105
Autauga651798
Blount6387130
Colbert6122125
Coffee5349107
Dale4730109
Russell419136
Franklin418082
Covington4029110
Chilton4008107
Escambia384274
Tallapoosa3832144
Dallas3504146
Clarke347657
Chambers3469114
Marion304299
Pike299474
Lawrence291092
Winston270271
Bibb252958
Marengo248458
Geneva242971
Pickens231957
Barbour221354
Hale214872
Butler207266
Fayette205158
Henry185942
Cherokee179442
Randolph173341
Monroe169339
Washington163238
Macon152047
Crenshaw149157
Clay148054
Cleburne144641
Lamar137333
Lowndes135652
Wilcox124726
Bullock119439
Conecuh108425
Perry107727
Sumter102431
Coosa94424
Greene89733
Choctaw58224
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 801645

Reported Deaths: 11713
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby895241536
Davidson84303880
Knox47667602
Hamilton41792468
Rutherford40107398
Williamson26176210
Sumner22166327
Montgomery18031214
Out of TN17927103
Wilson17258214
Unassigned16138129
Sullivan15060279
Blount14554189
Bradley13730142
Washington13184236
Sevier12617167
Maury12533162
Putnam10861172
Madison10309236
Robertson9231124
Anderson8375160
Hamblen8281169
Greene7429149
Tipton7075104
Coffee6617117
Dickson6434107
Cumberland6275123
Gibson6252141
Carter6111155
McMinn611194
Bedford6073123
Roane603897
Jefferson5865121
Loudon585368
Lawrence564286
Monroe550793
Hawkins5461102
Warren539780
Dyer5296103
Franklin492587
Fayette476275
Obion441095
Cocke426596
Rhea421575
Lincoln420862
Cheatham415847
Marshall399557
Campbell396459
Weakley386760
Giles381498
Henderson364874
Carroll352181
White345067
Macon343974
Hardeman341763
Hardin337464
Lauderdale310744
Henry305976
Marion303145
Scott295444
Claiborne293371
Wayne292333
Overton290658
Hickman272943
McNairy272053
DeKalb270952
Haywood266460
Smith264136
Grainger249747
Trousdale243322
Morgan236038
Fentress233745
Johnson220438
Chester206248
Bledsoe205410
Crockett197748
Polk187724
Unicoi185747
Cannon183431
Union180634
Grundy172830
Lake168326
Sequatchie161227
Humphreys159521
Decatur155637
Benton154339
Lewis150125
Meigs129523
Jackson127535
Stewart126725
Clay107531
Houston105433
Perry105128
Moore96417
Van Buren81020
Pickett75123
Hancock51912

Most Popular Stories

Community Events