Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

It's been 2 weeks since Texas lifted its mask mandate. Here's how business owners are handling it

Texas has been mask-free since the beginning of March, but it has created a standoff between business owners across the state trying to mitigate Covid-19 outbreaks and their customers. CNN's Ed Lavandera reports.

Posted: Mar 22, 2021 10:00 PM
Updated: Mar 22, 2021 10:00 PM
Posted By: By Amir Vera and Ed Lavandera, CNN

Texas has been mask-free since the beginning of March, but it has created a standoff between business owners across the state trying to mitigate Covid-19 outbreaks and their customers.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced March 2 that he was lifting the mask mandate. A week later, businesses of all types were allowed to open to 100% capacity. On top of that, people who decide to not wear masks can't be punished by law, Abbott's mandate says.

"It's amazing what people, what kind of people there are that will go out of their way to have their two cents put in that they're against having to wear a mask," said Wayne LaCombe, co-owner at Legends Diner in Denton, Texas. "I would imagine that 75% of the calls that we get are because the mask mandate has been lifted."

Businesses in Texas have now become a battleground of sorts for wearing masks. There's nothing -- legally -- telling people that they have to wear a mask inside. Private business, however, are still allowed to require masks at their discretion.

For business owners like LaCombe, who just want to keep their employees and customers safe, they tell CNN they've fielded vicious calls from strangers and some have even received death threats.

"It's tough situation to be in, but we have to stand our ground," LaCombe said.

One example is a woman arrested earlier this month in Galveston a day after the mask mandate was lifted. She refused to wear a mask inside a bank but also refused to leave when asked. She was arrested and charged with trespassing.

As of Monday evening, Texas has more than 2.7 million Covid-19 cases and more than 47,000 deaths, according to data by Johns Hopkins University.

One owner says he's received threats

Mike Nguyen, owner of Noodle Tree restaurant in San Antonio, told CNN he's mentally, physically and emotionally drained.

He said he's made 20 harassment and threat reports in the last week. And it's not just about the mask mandates, either.

Eight people were fatally shot in Atlanta last week, feeding the flames of anti-Asian sentiment that's gotten out of control since the start of the pandemic.

Anti-Asian hate crimes have more than doubled during the pandemic, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino.

Nguyen saw this firsthand. His restaurant was vandalized last week with statements like "Go Back 2 China" and "Kung Flu" spray painted on the building.

Nguyen also told CNN someone called him Thursday, stated his home address and told him they're coming.

"You could tell the hate in the voice and the anger in it that it wasn't something like someone just trying to troll or play around. It was real. They meant it," he said.

His employees have been harassed as well, enduring name-calling and getting cursed at by customers.

Nguyen told CNN he doesn't believe the governor has done enough, despite Abbott announcing that there's no place for harassment and vandalism.

"So all this stuff that's happening, all it's done for those who disagree with what I said, you've proven me right," Nguyen said. "I said that it would escalate. I said that it would cause confrontation and it all has happened, you know? And it's gotten to this point."

Yet, Nguyen says he does not resent the governor for lifting the mask mandate.

"If something happens, the blood's on his hands," he said.

'We're doing something right'

LaCombe, the co-owner of Legends Diner, told CNN Monday there have not been any physical confrontations or calls to police at his restaurant.

"Everything's been just social media and phones and we hope it just stays that way," he said.

Most of his clientele are people over the age of 50, a high-risk group for Covid-19. To show how serious his business was about wearing a mask, LaCombe put up a warning sign last week telling people they'd have to pay a $50 surcharge if he had to explain why masks are mandatory and a $75 if they disagreed.

As of Monday, LaCombe says he has not had to charge anyone either surcharge.

"If it becomes a need that someone is adamant about not wearing a face mask, we'll just exit them out of the restaurant," he said. "Our main business decision was to let people know that we're safe."

That doesn't stop people from calling, though, to tell LaCombe and his employees they can't demand mask wearing.

"By law they don't have to wear a mask. So we are, in context, infringing on their freedom," LaCombe said. "And I'm sorry, I am not one to go out there and infringe on anyone's freedom, but your freedom is whether you want to come in here or not. That's your freedom."

And his response to people who say they're chasing customers off?

"Well, those are the customers we do not want in our diner," he said. "We want the people that believe in safety and they are looking for a safe place to go."

LaCombe did say that weeks ago, the constant phone calls did upset his wife and made him dread coming to work. Since then, though, he said he looks forward to the phone calls.

"We've been open since the pandemic started," he said. "We have not had a single virus outbreak or reaction to the virus in our diner since we've been open and we have employees that haven't been vaccinated, so we're doing something right."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 61°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 61°
Fort Payne
Mostly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 511460

Reported Deaths: 10436
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson740791442
Mobile37240775
Madison33268486
Tuscaloosa24844434
Montgomery23426543
Shelby22814229
Baldwin20347296
Lee15282166
Calhoun14162303
Morgan14060259
Etowah13604339
Marshall11803218
Houston10255269
Elmore9831198
Limestone9670142
Cullman9289185
St. Clair9279231
Lauderdale9024217
DeKalb8674179
Talladega7875167
Walker7015269
Jackson6705105
Autauga651398
Blount6383130
Colbert6122125
Coffee5344107
Dale4730109
Russell419136
Franklin417782
Covington4027110
Chilton4007107
Escambia383974
Tallapoosa3832144
Dallas3502146
Clarke347557
Chambers3466114
Marion304299
Pike299374
Lawrence291092
Winston270271
Bibb252958
Marengo248458
Geneva242671
Pickens231957
Barbour221254
Hale214772
Butler207266
Fayette205158
Henry185942
Cherokee179442
Randolph173341
Monroe169239
Washington163038
Macon152047
Crenshaw149157
Clay148054
Cleburne144641
Lamar137233
Lowndes135652
Wilcox124726
Bullock119439
Conecuh108325
Perry107727
Sumter102331
Coosa94424
Greene89733
Choctaw58124
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 798621

Reported Deaths: 11709
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby892281536
Davidson83993881
Knox47431602
Hamilton41640469
Rutherford39910398
Williamson26058210
Sumner22074327
Montgomery17951214
Out of TN17812103
Wilson17172214
Unassigned16125129
Sullivan14983279
Blount14498189
Bradley13655142
Washington13112235
Sevier12553166
Maury12486162
Putnam10841172
Madison10289236
Robertson9204124
Anderson8334160
Hamblen8245169
Greene7402149
Tipton7062104
Coffee6593117
Dickson6407107
Gibson6249141
Cumberland6243123
McMinn609394
Carter6083155
Roane603197
Bedford6030123
Jefferson5850121
Loudon583068
Lawrence562686
Monroe549993
Hawkins5417102
Warren538679
Dyer5291103
Franklin489087
Fayette475675
Obion440395
Cocke423496
Rhea421375
Lincoln420162
Cheatham413047
Marshall398157
Campbell395559
Weakley385760
Giles380798
Henderson364774
Carroll352081
White344267
Macon342074
Hardeman341263
Hardin335864
Lauderdale310544
Henry305276
Marion302045
Scott293744
Claiborne292771
Wayne291831
Overton289958
Hickman272343
McNairy271653
DeKalb270152
Haywood266360
Smith263536
Grainger248947
Trousdale242922
Morgan234838
Fentress232845
Johnson219438
Chester205648
Bledsoe204710
Crockett197548
Polk186824
Unicoi184947
Cannon182631
Union179034
Grundy172530
Lake168326
Sequatchie160626
Humphreys158921
Decatur155537
Benton154039
Lewis149225
Meigs128723
Jackson127035
Stewart126525
Clay107431
Houston104833
Perry104828
Moore95917
Van Buren80720
Pickett75123
Hancock51512

Most Popular Stories

Community Events