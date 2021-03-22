Massive police response after reports of active shooter at Boulder, Colorado, grocery store

Police in Colorado responded Monday afternoon to reports of an active shooter at a grocery store in south Boulder.

The Boulder police tweeted there is an "Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA."

CNN affiliate KMGH's helicopter recorded a shirtless man being taken from the supermarket. The man had what appears to be blood on his arm and right leg and his hands appeared to be cuffed behind him as two officers escorted him away. The man was taken away in an ambulance.

It was unclear whether the man was involved in the reported active shooting inside the store.

Ambulances and multiple law enforcement agencies are currently outside the store.

KMGH's helicopter recorded police leading several people away from the store. SWAT vehicles were also seen moving about, and multiple officers were in tactical positions around the store's exterior.

Police were also seen moving on the roof of the store; the purposes for the roof movements were unclear.

As of 4:20 p.m. (6:20 p.m. ET), Boulder police tweeted: "Please avoid the area of Table Mesa & Broadway! This is still a very active scene. Do NOT broadcast on social media any tactical information you might see #BoulderShooting. We will continue to tweet updates as we have them. If you live nearby please stay inside for now."

The supermarket is part of a large shopping center with a two-story strip mall next door.

Gov. Jared Polis tweeted that he was aware of the situation.

"Like my fellow Coloradans, I am closely watching unfolding events at King Soopers in Boulder," Polis wrote. "My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy."

King Soopers is a supermarket brand of Kroger in the Rocky Mountain area of the United States.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.