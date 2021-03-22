Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Olympic surfing hopeful Katherine Diaz, 22, killed by lightning while training

Katherine Diaz, a 22-year-old surfer, was killed after being struck by lightning while training in El Tunco beach in south-west El Salvador.

Posted: Mar 22, 2021 12:50 PM
Updated: Mar 22, 2021 12:50 PM
Posted By: By Matias Grez, CNN

A 22-year-old Olympic surfing hopeful from El Salvador has died while training for an upcoming qualifying competition, the country's surfing federation (FESASURF) has confirmed.

Katherine Diaz was in the water at El Tunco beach in south-west El Salvador on Friday when she was struck by lightning, FESASURF told CNN.

"Katherine was a girl very passionate about sports, she was very motivated and happy for the event that was approaching," it said in a statement. "'The Paddle Out' -- a ceremony in her honor -- will be held next Tuesday."

El Salvador's National Institute for Sport (INDES) said: "We raise a prayer for the eternal rest of her soul and we express our most sincere condolences to her family."

"Katherine came over to hug her [friend], as soon as she finished hugging her, the noise was heard," Diaz's uncle, Beto Diaz, who says he was in the water with her, told a newspaper in El Salvador

"She, the friend, was thrown by the force of the lightning strike too, the board threw me back. Katherine died instantly."

The International Surfing Association (ISA) 2021 Surf City El Salvador World Surfing Games are set to be held from May 29 to June 6 at the La Bocana and El Sunzal beaches and will act as the final qualifying tournament for Tokyo 2020, where surfing will be making its debut Olympic appearance.

READ: Surfer Kemper details rehab regime after his pelvis was broken in half by wave

"Katherine embodied the joy and energy that make surfing so special and dear to us all, as a global ambassador of the sport," the ISA said of the surfer, whose brother, Jose Diaz, is the president of FESASURF.

"She excelled at the international competition level, representing her country with pride at both the ISA World Surfing Games and ISA World Junior Surfing Championship.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to Katherine's family, the surfers of El Salvador, and to all those in the international surfing community whose lives she touched."

ISA and El Salvador's National Institute for Sport did not respond to CNN's request for comment.

Diaz's funeral was held on Sunday, with FESASURF reposting photos of her surfboard and flowers next to her coffin.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 66°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 67°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 65°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 511460

Reported Deaths: 10436
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson740791442
Mobile37240775
Madison33268486
Tuscaloosa24844434
Montgomery23426543
Shelby22814229
Baldwin20347296
Lee15282166
Calhoun14162303
Morgan14060259
Etowah13604339
Marshall11803218
Houston10255269
Elmore9831198
Limestone9670142
Cullman9289185
St. Clair9279231
Lauderdale9024217
DeKalb8674179
Talladega7875167
Walker7015269
Jackson6705105
Autauga651398
Blount6383130
Colbert6122125
Coffee5344107
Dale4730109
Russell419136
Franklin417782
Covington4027110
Chilton4007107
Escambia383974
Tallapoosa3832144
Dallas3502146
Clarke347557
Chambers3466114
Marion304299
Pike299374
Lawrence291092
Winston270271
Bibb252958
Marengo248458
Geneva242671
Pickens231957
Barbour221254
Hale214772
Butler207266
Fayette205158
Henry185942
Cherokee179442
Randolph173341
Monroe169239
Washington163038
Macon152047
Crenshaw149157
Clay148054
Cleburne144641
Lamar137233
Lowndes135652
Wilcox124726
Bullock119439
Conecuh108325
Perry107727
Sumter102331
Coosa94424
Greene89733
Choctaw58124
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 798621

Reported Deaths: 11709
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby892281536
Davidson83993881
Knox47431602
Hamilton41640469
Rutherford39910398
Williamson26058210
Sumner22074327
Montgomery17951214
Out of TN17812103
Wilson17172214
Unassigned16125129
Sullivan14983279
Blount14498189
Bradley13655142
Washington13112235
Sevier12553166
Maury12486162
Putnam10841172
Madison10289236
Robertson9204124
Anderson8334160
Hamblen8245169
Greene7402149
Tipton7062104
Coffee6593117
Dickson6407107
Gibson6249141
Cumberland6243123
McMinn609394
Carter6083155
Roane603197
Bedford6030123
Jefferson5850121
Loudon583068
Lawrence562686
Monroe549993
Hawkins5417102
Warren538679
Dyer5291103
Franklin489087
Fayette475675
Obion440395
Cocke423496
Rhea421375
Lincoln420162
Cheatham413047
Marshall398157
Campbell395559
Weakley385760
Giles380798
Henderson364774
Carroll352081
White344267
Macon342074
Hardeman341263
Hardin335864
Lauderdale310544
Henry305276
Marion302045
Scott293744
Claiborne292771
Wayne291831
Overton289958
Hickman272343
McNairy271653
DeKalb270152
Haywood266360
Smith263536
Grainger248947
Trousdale242922
Morgan234838
Fentress232845
Johnson219438
Chester205648
Bledsoe204710
Crockett197548
Polk186824
Unicoi184947
Cannon182631
Union179034
Grundy172530
Lake168326
Sequatchie160626
Humphreys158921
Decatur155537
Benton154039
Lewis149225
Meigs128723
Jackson127035
Stewart126525
Clay107431
Houston104833
Perry104828
Moore95917
Van Buren80720
Pickett75123
Hancock51512

Most Popular Stories

Community Events