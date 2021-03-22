Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Reporters call out Biden administration for lack of transparency at the US-Mexico border

Brian Stelter brings up the Biden administration's lack of transparency and Rep. Ilhan Omar says coverage of immigration should be centered around the people who are affected. "We seem to forget that people who are fleeing unspeakable violence are not checking their Twitter feeds or news outlets to see if the country they're fleeing to is welcoming them today," she says.

Posted: Mar 22, 2021 9:00 AM
Updated: Mar 22, 2021 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas traveled to the US-Mexico border on Friday with a group of bipartisan senators. Typically on such a trip, a cabinet secretary and lawmakers would be accompanied by reporters or a member of the White House press pool to feed notes back to newsrooms.

But on this trip, the Biden administration blocked that from happening.

It's part of a larger pattern of restricted media access at the southern US border — despite promises of transparency and the fact that at least 14,000 migrant children are detained in federal custody amid a surge in migrants attempting to enter the country.

The lack of access was repeatedly pointed out by journalists this week. A number of live-shots from the border have ended with a reporter pointing out that officials denied access to the facilities holding migrant children.

In a statement Thursday, Radio Television Digital News Foundation Executive Director Dan Shelley blasted the Biden administration for failing on its promise of transparency. "The President promised things would be different," Shelley said. "Turns out he was right, but in this case not the way we had hoped. The Trump administration allowed journalists into juvenile migrant detention facilities."

Shelley urged Mayorkas to "immediately" allow journalists access to Border Patrol processing facilities and officials.

"At a time when the southern border of the United States is undergoing a historic surge of migrants, it is more important than ever that journalists be allowed the necessary access to report accurately and independently on the Border Patrol's response to the increased arrival of migrants and the well being of those housed in Border Patrol facilities," he said.

The Trump administration did permit access to the facilities and provided the press with photos. But it was for a very different reason, as NBC's Jacob Soboroff pointed out.

"The Trump administration let us in. And they let us in because they wanted to explain to us and show us the cruelty of the separation policy," Soboroff said in an on-air appearance Thursday. "They wanted everybody to see that. Now it's the Biden administration's turn to open the doors so we can fully tell the story of not just where they want to go but why they want to go to that place and show the American public ourselves."

Getty Images special correspondent John Moore on Twitter Friday asked US Customs and Border Protection "to stop blocking media access to their border operations."

"I have photographed CBP under Bush, Obama and Trump but now — zero access is granted to media," Moore said.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy was one of the lawmakers who traveled to the border on Friday. After visiting a processing facility, Murphy tweeted a description of what he saw: "100s of kids packed into big open rooms. In a corner, I fought back tears as a 13 yr old girl sobbed uncontrollably explaining thru a translator how terrified she was, having been separated from her grandmother and without her parents."

After years of bashing the news media, some Republicans and right-wing media outlets have suddenly morphed into press advocates. Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted that he found it "outrageous & unacceptable" there was "no press" and "no cameras" with Mayorkas.

"Next week, I'm bringing 15 senators to the border. DHS said NO to our request to bring media," Cruz said. "I will continue to fight for press access so every American can see this crisis for themselves!"

Biden administration response

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday responded to a CNN Business' inquiry about the lack of access at the border by referring to comments she made earlier in the week.

Psaki said Thursday that media tours of the facilities holding children had not been permitted due to Covid-19 restrictions. But, she said, the administration remains "committed to transparency, and we're considering potential options, and we hope to have an update on that soon."

In a Wednesday comment to Fox's Kristin Fisher, who asked whether the White House had instructed border agents not to do ride-alongs, Psaki said, "I think we've seen, watching a number of the reports you all do, a number of Border Patrol officials who are quoted in them, who appear in them, and certainly in the White House we support that."

But as Washington Post media columnist Erik Wemple quipped in a Friday column on the lack of press access at the border: "Officials are quoted! Well, then why complain? Because solid coverage of the border requires more than just a quote here and there."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Huntsville/Madison
Mostly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 56°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 511460

Reported Deaths: 10436
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson740791442
Mobile37240775
Madison33268486
Tuscaloosa24844434
Montgomery23426543
Shelby22814229
Baldwin20347296
Lee15282166
Calhoun14162303
Morgan14060259
Etowah13604339
Marshall11803218
Houston10255269
Elmore9831198
Limestone9670142
Cullman9289185
St. Clair9279231
Lauderdale9024217
DeKalb8674179
Talladega7875167
Walker7015269
Jackson6705105
Autauga651398
Blount6383130
Colbert6122125
Coffee5344107
Dale4730109
Russell419136
Franklin417782
Covington4027110
Chilton4007107
Escambia383974
Tallapoosa3832144
Dallas3502146
Clarke347557
Chambers3466114
Marion304299
Pike299374
Lawrence291092
Winston270271
Bibb252958
Marengo248458
Geneva242671
Pickens231957
Barbour221254
Hale214772
Butler207266
Fayette205158
Henry185942
Cherokee179442
Randolph173341
Monroe169239
Washington163038
Macon152047
Crenshaw149157
Clay148054
Cleburne144641
Lamar137233
Lowndes135652
Wilcox124726
Bullock119439
Conecuh108325
Perry107727
Sumter102331
Coosa94424
Greene89733
Choctaw58124
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 798621

Reported Deaths: 11709
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby892281536
Davidson83993881
Knox47431602
Hamilton41640469
Rutherford39910398
Williamson26058210
Sumner22074327
Montgomery17951214
Out of TN17812103
Wilson17172214
Unassigned16125129
Sullivan14983279
Blount14498189
Bradley13655142
Washington13112235
Sevier12553166
Maury12486162
Putnam10841172
Madison10289236
Robertson9204124
Anderson8334160
Hamblen8245169
Greene7402149
Tipton7062104
Coffee6593117
Dickson6407107
Gibson6249141
Cumberland6243123
McMinn609394
Carter6083155
Roane603197
Bedford6030123
Jefferson5850121
Loudon583068
Lawrence562686
Monroe549993
Hawkins5417102
Warren538679
Dyer5291103
Franklin489087
Fayette475675
Obion440395
Cocke423496
Rhea421375
Lincoln420162
Cheatham413047
Marshall398157
Campbell395559
Weakley385760
Giles380798
Henderson364774
Carroll352081
White344267
Macon342074
Hardeman341263
Hardin335864
Lauderdale310544
Henry305276
Marion302045
Scott293744
Claiborne292771
Wayne291831
Overton289958
Hickman272343
McNairy271653
DeKalb270152
Haywood266360
Smith263536
Grainger248947
Trousdale242922
Morgan234838
Fentress232845
Johnson219438
Chester205648
Bledsoe204710
Crockett197548
Polk186824
Unicoi184947
Cannon182631
Union179034
Grundy172530
Lake168326
Sequatchie160626
Humphreys158921
Decatur155537
Benton154039
Lewis149225
Meigs128723
Jackson127035
Stewart126525
Clay107431
Houston104833
Perry104828
Moore95917
Van Buren80720
Pickett75123
Hancock51512

Most Popular Stories

Community Events