A company will pay you $2,400 to stay away from screens for 24 hours

Dr. Sanjay Gupta tell us how disconnecting before we go to bed can help us live to 100.

Posted: Mar 21, 2021 5:00 PM
Updated: Mar 21, 2021 5:00 PM
Posted By: By Maria Morava and Scottie Andrew, CNN

Doom-scrolling getting you down?

Put the phone away for an hour. Or, better yet, make it 24 hours -- you might just get $2,400 out of it.

Reviews.org, a company that tests home services and products, is holding a 24-hour digital detox challenge. They'll pay their chosen challengers over two grand to survive a whole day without screens.

"If you've got the desire to ditch your devices for a day but still need to get paid, this is the perfect opportunity for you," the company wrote on its website where aspiring digital detoxers can go to apply.

Glued to social media? Perfect (for the contest)

To help determine who should apply, the company asks some discerning questions.

"Have you always wanted to win reality competitions like American Ninja Warrior, but you've been too busy trying to beat Mario Kart and Mortal Kombat instead?" Reviews.org asks potential applicants.

"Do you know a little too much about your old acquaintances from social media?"

According to the company, the ideal candidate is someone who is "definitely into tech" and up for a challenge. And while it might seem easy to take an Instagram detox for a day -- the challenge is a bit more involved.

It's not as easy as it sounds

Those selected for the challenge will not only have to swear off their phones for the day, but television, gaming, computers, smart watches and smart home devices (think smart speakers) are also off limits.

But, the company clarifies, microwaves are still okay.

The challengers will receive safes to store their electronics in for the 24 hours, along with a $200 Amazon gift card to put together a tech-free "survival kit," the company wrote.

Some survival kit suggestions from Reviews.org include a typewriter to replace computers, writing paper to replace texts, and paints and brushes to replace the fine art of the selfie.

Challengers will have to review the survival kit and give feedback on the experience after completing the challenge -- but they'll do so while holding the coveted "2021 Digital Detox Challenger" title.

Screen time is a growing health risk

The company's challenge comes at a time when "screen time" has taken on new meaning.

The pandemic has forced many people to work remotely and students to study online, making screens more of a necessity than ever before.

According to a 2019 report from nonprofit Common Sense Media, US teens were spending an average of more than seven hours per day on screen media for entertainment alone.

"We have a feeling someone out there needs a break," Reviews.org wrote.

To apply, the company requests a bit of personal information and a 100-word question about why you're right for the challenge. Applications will be open until March 26 and winners will be announced on the company's YouTube page on March 29.

