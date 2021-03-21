Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Miami Beach officers shoot pepper balls into spring break crowds to enforce emergency curfew

Miami Beach Police fired pepper balls into crowds of partiers and arrested at least a dozen people late as the city took measures to crack down on spring breakers who officials have said are out of control. CNN's Randi Kaye reports.

Posted: Mar 21, 2021 5:00 PM
Updated: Mar 21, 2021 5:00 PM
Posted By: By Melissa Alonso and Theresa Waldrop, CNN

Miami Beach Police fired pepper balls into crowds of partiers and arrested at least a dozen people late Saturday night as the city took extraordinary measures to crack down on spring breakers who officials have said are out of control.

The aggressive enforcement actions came just hours after Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber declared a state of emergency and set an 8 p.m. curfew, saying the crowds that have descended on the city recently are "more than we can handle."

"Too many are coming, really, without the intention of following the rules, and the result has been a level of chaos and disorder that is just something more than we can endure," Gelber told CNN's Ana Cabrera.

On Saturday night, hundreds of mostly maskless people remained in the streets well after the 8 p.m. curfew. With sirens blaring, police opened fire with pepper balls -- a chemical irritant similar to paint balls -- into the crowd, causing a stampede of people fleeing, video from CNN affiliate WPLG shows.

Police in Miami Beach said early Sunday that they arrested at least a dozen people following the start of the curfew.

"Officers began dispersing crowds at 8 p.m. and ultimately achieved a satisfactory level of compliance," police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez told CNN.

The 8 p.m. curfew and road closures in the city's entertainment district will be in effect until Tuesday, Gelber said at a news conference Saturday. The causeways to Miami Beach from the mainland will be closed to non-local traffic starting at 9 p.m. for the next few nights, Gelber said.

The attempted crackdown comes as Florida has thrown open its doors to tourists after a year of coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions around the country. Gov. Ron DeSantis has bragged that the state is an "oasis of freedom" during the pandemic -- and the stir-crazy are flocking to the state's restriction-free beaches and nightlife.

Gelber told CNN that the biggest issues with the crowds have been at night.

"It feels like a rock concert, wall-to-wall people over blocks and blocks," Gelber said.

On Friday night, someone shot a weapon into the air, and there was a riot, he said.

"Other things have happened that are similarly challenging, and so it feels like a tinder, it feels like just any match could set it off," the mayor said.

The situation has worsened with each day, Gelber said, and the pandemic "makes things even more challenging."

Hotel concerned about safety

Miami Beach nightlife has never been for the faint of heart, but local officials and residents have noticed the particular aggressiveness of this spring's revelers during the ongoing pandemic.

The Clevelander South Beach, one of Miami Beach's most iconic hotels, announced Friday that it will temporarily halt its food and beverage operations due to safety concerns for its employees and patrons.

"Recently, we have grown increasingly concerned with the safety of our dedicated employees and valued customers and the ability of the City to maintain a safe environment in the surrounding area," the hotel said in a message on its website and on social media.

"Therefore, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close the food and beverage operations" until at least March 24, hotel management said in its message.

The Clevelander said management "will re-evaluate the situation over the coming days and decide whether to re-open or remain temporarily closed." Employees will "be paid their full salary" while the dining and bar areas are closed, the hotel said.

Miami Beach police ramped up staffing on February 3 "to cover Super Bowl weekend, President's Day weekend, and then we rolled straight into Spring Break staffing," Rodriguez, the police spokesperson, said in a summary.

1,000 arrests as infections continue

More than 1,000 people have been arrested in Miami Beach since February 3 as spring break travelers have come to the city, Miami Beach City Manager Raul Aguila said during an emergency commission meeting Sunday. Of those arrests, more than 350 have been felony arrests, he said.

Both Aguila and Gelber said the spring break crowd is not typical and they don't believe it's mostly students traveling down.

"These are individuals coming into the city...to engage in lawlessness and an anything-goes party attitude," Aguila said.

While the city had been dealing with large crowds, Aguila said, things changed Friday when thousands gathered on Ocean Drive. There were no special events planned, and none of the people were patronizing restaurants or establishments, he said.

"It looked like a rock concert -- you couldn't see pavement, you couldn't see grass -- all you could see was wall-to-wall people," he said.

Gelber said the city is an appealing destination for travelers due to its good weather and open businesses, but it is still dealing with a pandemic. There are still 1,000 infections reported daily, and 50 to 100 people checking into hospitals each day in Dade County, Gelber said.

Rocks and bottles thrown

Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements said at Sunday's meeting that he believes the pandemic was a contributing factor, as people who have been cooped up had fewer spring break options and traveled to Miami Beach.

He said that 86 firearms had been seized since February 3.

"It's been alarming," Clements said.

On several nights, large crowds had turned into stampedes around the entertainment district, Clements said.

In one instance, a number of cars stopped, and the occupants had a street party and threw rocks and bottles at police who tried to get them to move, he said.

In another incident, someone fired a gun into the air, sending 200 to 300 people running, he said.

Another stampede started from a fight, turning the sidewalk area of one establishment "upside down," with glasses and chairs used as weapons, Clements said.

"I'm really concerned," the police chief said. "How long can you go before something bad happens?"

'If you think anything goes, please don't come'

Last weekend, about 100 people were arrested and two officers were injured following unruly crowds, police said. In addition, Rodriguez told CNN on Saturday, at least two dozen arrests were made Thursday, and on "Friday, at least a dozen."

Miami-Dade police have been assisting MBPD since Tuesday because of the crowds, Rodriguez said.

Florida Highway Patrol officers were also assisting with traffic control on the MacArthur and Julia Tuttle Causeways, bridges that connect the island city to the mainland, MBPD said in a tweet Friday.

Other agencies assisting with safety efforts include Coral Gables Police Department and the Miami Dade Department of Corrections, according to Rodriguez.

"If you're coming here because you've been pent up and you want to let loose, you think anything goes, please don't come here," Gelber told CNN. "We have extra police everywhere, we're going to arrest people, and we have been. We're going to keep order."

"If you're coming here to go crazy, go somewhere else. We don't want you," Gelber said.

Correction: A previous version of this story mischaracterized the reason why the Clevelander South Beach is temporarily halting its food and beverage operations. The Clevelander is halting operations due to safety concerns for its employees and patrons.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Mostly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 65°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 66°
Huntsville/Madison
Mostly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 65°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 65°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 511087

Reported Deaths: 10436
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson740131442
Mobile37182775
Madison33249486
Tuscaloosa24811434
Montgomery23401543
Shelby22789229
Baldwin20329296
Lee15274166
Calhoun14158303
Morgan14055259
Etowah13598339
Marshall11798218
Houston10252269
Elmore9826198
Limestone9667142
Cullman9283185
St. Clair9277231
Lauderdale9019217
DeKalb8670179
Talladega7867167
Walker7010269
Jackson6702105
Autauga651098
Blount6382130
Colbert6119125
Coffee5342107
Dale4725109
Russell418436
Franklin417682
Covington4026110
Chilton4005107
Escambia383874
Tallapoosa3830144
Dallas3502146
Clarke347357
Chambers3466114
Marion304299
Pike299374
Lawrence290892
Winston270271
Bibb252858
Marengo248458
Geneva242671
Pickens231957
Barbour221254
Hale214672
Butler207266
Fayette204858
Henry185442
Cherokee179342
Randolph173041
Monroe169139
Washington162938
Macon151847
Crenshaw149157
Clay148054
Cleburne144341
Lamar137233
Lowndes135552
Wilcox124626
Bullock119439
Conecuh108225
Perry107727
Sumter102331
Coosa94424
Greene89633
Choctaw58124
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 798621

Reported Deaths: 11709
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby892281536
Davidson83993881
Knox47431602
Hamilton41640469
Rutherford39910398
Williamson26058210
Sumner22074327
Montgomery17951214
Out of TN17812103
Wilson17172214
Unassigned16125129
Sullivan14983279
Blount14498189
Bradley13655142
Washington13112235
Sevier12553166
Maury12486162
Putnam10841172
Madison10289236
Robertson9204124
Anderson8334160
Hamblen8245169
Greene7402149
Tipton7062104
Coffee6593117
Dickson6407107
Gibson6249141
Cumberland6243123
McMinn609394
Carter6083155
Roane603197
Bedford6030123
Jefferson5850121
Loudon583068
Lawrence562686
Monroe549993
Hawkins5417102
Warren538679
Dyer5291103
Franklin489087
Fayette475675
Obion440395
Cocke423496
Rhea421375
Lincoln420162
Cheatham413047
Marshall398157
Campbell395559
Weakley385760
Giles380798
Henderson364774
Carroll352081
White344267
Macon342074
Hardeman341263
Hardin335864
Lauderdale310544
Henry305276
Marion302045
Scott293744
Claiborne292771
Wayne291831
Overton289958
Hickman272343
McNairy271653
DeKalb270152
Haywood266360
Smith263536
Grainger248947
Trousdale242922
Morgan234838
Fentress232845
Johnson219438
Chester205648
Bledsoe204710
Crockett197548
Polk186824
Unicoi184947
Cannon182631
Union179034
Grundy172530
Lake168326
Sequatchie160626
Humphreys158921
Decatur155537
Benton154039
Lewis149225
Meigs128723
Jackson127035
Stewart126525
Clay107431
Houston104833
Perry104828
Moore95917
Van Buren80720
Pickett75123
Hancock51512

Most Popular Stories

Community Events