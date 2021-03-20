Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Biden's honeymoon is ending

If Democrats end a senator's ability to block legislation by endless speechmaking so they can accomplish their agenda, will it backfire when the GOP retakes power?

Posted: Mar 20, 2021 10:50 PM
Updated: Mar 20, 2021 10:50 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Julian Zelizer, CNN Political Analyst

The honeymoon is about to end for President Joe Biden. He has sailed through his first two months in office, accomplishing a number of his goals with minimal backlash. But now the going is about to get tough and every new proposal is going to come up against Senator Mitch McConnell and the dreaded filibuster.

The Biden administration has successfully ramped up the vaccine rollout, hitting the President's goal of administering 100 million shots in his first 100 days several weeks ahead of schedule. And while Republicans were stirring up outrage over Mr. Potato Head and Dr. Seuss, Democrats won a huge legislative victory with the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. The measure, which is massive in scope, included stimulus checks for the vast majority of American households as well as an expansion of the child tax credit and the Affordable Care Act.

Unlike former President Barack Obama, Biden didn't waste much time searching for elusive Republican support and instead gave the green light to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to use the reconciliation process so Democrats could pass the bill with a simple majority. That strategy has paid off -- polls show the majority of Republican voters support the bill and Republican Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi went so far as to laud the American Rescue Plan's funding for small businesses, despite voting against the bill himself. Although some key provisions were lost along the way, such as a $15 minimum wage, the factions within the Democratic Party forged ahead and put on a united front.

But now Biden faces an uphill battle. Without reconciliation, which can only be used for certain tax, spending and debt limit bills, Biden confronts a legislative wasteland. Any major initiative, whether it addresses voting rights or climate change, is likely to face McConnell, who has proven he is willing to do whatever is necessary to obstruct the Democrats' agenda, even if this means damaging the strength of the Senate as a deliberative institution. With the current 50-50 split in the Senate, Democrats will find it all but impossible to meet the 60-vote threshold to advance legislation.

Democrats must seriously consider reforming or abandoning the filibuster if they want a chance at staying in power, building on the success of the American Rescue Plan and tackling the rest of Biden's agenda. While McConnell threatened to pursue a scorched earth policy if Democrats end the filibuster and block all of Biden's initiatives, Democrats should recognize that that's exactly what he's going to aim to do anyway.

The filibuster is not enshrined in the Constitution. It is a tradition adopted in the 19th century that allows the minority to block bills. Filibusters were primarily used to block civil rights legislation until the 1970s -- which is why the Leadership Conference on Civil Rights considered ending the filibuster one of its key goals in 1951, alongside criminalizing lynching and ending segregation. While filibusters often conjure images of politicians holding the floor of the Senate for hours, the mere threat of a filibuster is now enough to thwart legislation.

Liberal Democrats have been calling for reform for decades and support has only intensified after Republicans, under Mitch McConnell, rapidly accelerated the use of the filibuster during the Obama years. Former Democratic leader Harry Reid jettisoned the filibuster for federal judges and executive nominations in 2013 before McConnell went on to do the same for Supreme Court nominations in 2017.

Doing away with the filibuster— or reforming it by restricting it or requiring a lower threshold to end debate -- would also allow Congress to pass HR1, a bill that would counter state-level Republican efforts to restrict voting access and allow more Americans to participate in the upcoming elections. Between gerrymandering and the fact that the president's party usually does poorly in its first midterms, Democrats would face an even more difficult 2022 midterm election if the GOP is successful in its efforts to purge voters from rolls, limit early and absentee voting and eliminate automatic and same-day voter registration.

If Democrats manage to reform or do away the filibuster and hold onto power in the midterm elections, they will be able to move forward with a bold mandate to enact Biden's version of a New Deal or Great Society. Even though progressives and moderates will continue to disagree on the finer points, the shared goal of producing substantive legislation would be enough to hold the Democratic factions together.

If Democrats fail to do this, Biden's only recourse will be to use his executive power. He will have to follow the path of his predecessors by using executive orders to make changes within existing laws -- rather than relying on Congress to craft new ones. The problems with this, however, are multifold. As every president in modern history has learned, governing by executive power is transitory, given how easily the next administration can roll back those orders. Ultimately, it is not an effective way to deal with the long-term challenges that our nation faces.

Once the legislating slows down, tensions that exist within the Democratic Party will inevitably surface and intensify. Moderates will inevitably urge Biden to take a page from the Clinton years and focus on small, narrow measures that might win a handful of Republican votes. Progressives, on the other hand, will push the President to continue taking bold strides, pressure centrists such as Senator Joe Manchin to stick with the party and try to build public consensus for ambitious changes. If Congress is stalled, the odds that these fights will intensify and spill out into the public will only increase.

Democrats can't afford to leave the filibuster in place. It's devastating to the institution of Congress because it has created a supermajority requirement on every piece of legislation. In an era of intense polarization, and a Republican Party determined to obstruct, getting bills through the upper chamber is essentially impossible. The filibuster also cripples the ability of Senators to deliberate and govern, while also benefiting a Republican Party that is content to see Washington in gridlock.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 48°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 46°
Fort Payne
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 37°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 510579

Reported Deaths: 10425
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson739211435
Mobile37163774
Madison33210486
Tuscaloosa24732434
Montgomery23387544
Shelby22768229
Baldwin20317296
Lee15248166
Calhoun14152303
Morgan14051259
Etowah13590339
Marshall11797218
Houston10244269
Elmore9793198
Limestone9661142
Cullman9273185
St. Clair9268230
Lauderdale9007217
DeKalb8666179
Talladega7857167
Walker7005269
Jackson6699105
Autauga649898
Blount6380130
Colbert6117125
Coffee5340107
Dale4724109
Franklin417682
Russell417635
Covington4024109
Chilton3999107
Escambia383674
Tallapoosa3828144
Dallas3498146
Clarke347157
Chambers3465114
Marion304299
Pike299174
Lawrence291092
Winston270171
Bibb252158
Marengo248458
Geneva242671
Pickens231457
Barbour220654
Hale214172
Butler207166
Fayette204358
Henry185442
Cherokee179342
Randolph172641
Monroe169239
Washington163038
Macon151347
Crenshaw149156
Clay148054
Cleburne144141
Lamar136933
Lowndes135552
Wilcox124726
Bullock119439
Conecuh108225
Perry107727
Sumter102331
Coosa94424
Greene89633
Choctaw58124
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 798621

Reported Deaths: 11709
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby892281536
Davidson83993881
Knox47431602
Hamilton41640469
Rutherford39910398
Williamson26058210
Sumner22074327
Montgomery17951214
Out of TN17812103
Wilson17172214
Unassigned16125129
Sullivan14983279
Blount14498189
Bradley13655142
Washington13112235
Sevier12553166
Maury12486162
Putnam10841172
Madison10289236
Robertson9204124
Anderson8334160
Hamblen8245169
Greene7402149
Tipton7062104
Coffee6593117
Dickson6407107
Gibson6249141
Cumberland6243123
McMinn609394
Carter6083155
Roane603197
Bedford6030123
Jefferson5850121
Loudon583068
Lawrence562686
Monroe549993
Hawkins5417102
Warren538679
Dyer5291103
Franklin489087
Fayette475675
Obion440395
Cocke423496
Rhea421375
Lincoln420162
Cheatham413047
Marshall398157
Campbell395559
Weakley385760
Giles380798
Henderson364774
Carroll352081
White344267
Macon342074
Hardeman341263
Hardin335864
Lauderdale310544
Henry305276
Marion302045
Scott293744
Claiborne292771
Wayne291831
Overton289958
Hickman272343
McNairy271653
DeKalb270152
Haywood266360
Smith263536
Grainger248947
Trousdale242922
Morgan234838
Fentress232845
Johnson219438
Chester205648
Bledsoe204710
Crockett197548
Polk186824
Unicoi184947
Cannon182631
Union179034
Grundy172530
Lake168326
Sequatchie160626
Humphreys158921
Decatur155537
Benton154039
Lewis149225
Meigs128723
Jackson127035
Stewart126525
Clay107431
Houston104833
Perry104828
Moore95917
Van Buren80720
Pickett75123
Hancock51512

Most Popular Stories

Community Events