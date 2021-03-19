Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

5 things to know for March 19: Covid-19, China, spa shootings, Cuomo, abortion

The Biden administration is finalizing plans to send millions of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses to Mexico and Canada, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki. CNN's Paula Newton reports.

Posted: Mar 19, 2021 8:20 AM
Updated: Mar 19, 2021 8:20 AM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

After the difficult year we've all seen, this year's list of the world's happiest countries feels even more relevant. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

Europe missed its chance to stop a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic before it got out of control. Now, with new lockdowns being imposed across the continent, it's paying a high price. Some experts blame Europe's current problems on politicians being too quick to ease restrictions. American public health officials worry the US could be next. States are pushing ahead with rolling back restrictions on businesses and large gatherings. And while Covid-19 vaccine access is rapidly expanding, two obstacles stand in the way of herd immunity and a return to normal life: highly contagious Covid-19 variants and vaccine hesitancy. In other news, the CDC is expected to update its physical distancing guidelines for schools from 6 feet to 3 feet today, saying it would make no significant difference in Covid-19 transmission rates.

2. China

When it was announced that US and Chinese officials would be meeting in Alaska this week, it seemed like this could mark the start of a new relationship between the two countries. "So much for a reset," writes CNN's James Griffiths. The first meeting got off to a particularly heated start. After US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration would bring up "deep concerns" about some of China's actions around the world, Chinese officials pushed back. They warned the US against meddling in their "internal affairs" and said it should "stop advancing its own democracy in the rest of the world." For now, it appears that not much has changed since the major deterioration in relations we saw in the final year of President Trump's term. A final set of talks is expected to begin today.

3. Spa shootings

We're starting to learn more about the victims who were killed when a gunman opened fire in three metro Atlanta spas earlier this week. Investigators are trying to piece together the movements and the motive of the suspect. Meanwhile, there's a fierce debate underway over whether he should face hate crime charges for the attacks that left eight people, six of them Asian women, dead. President Biden and Vice President Harris are heading to Georgia today in a trip that had previously been planned to promote their Covid-19 relief package. They now plan to meet with Asian American leaders.

4. Gov. Cuomo

The third former staffer to publicly accuse New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of inappropriate conduct answered questions from investigators yesterday about her time in the governor's office between 2013 and 2015. "It was a toxic, verbally abusive, retaliatory workplace, especially for young women like myself," Ana Liss said. It's the latest development regarding the investigation into multiple sexual harassment allegations facing the governor. Two other former staffers met with investigators earlier this week. Cuomo has repeatedly denied the allegations.

5. Abortion

The US Supreme Court justices are expected to meet privately today to consider whether to take up Mississippi's ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Conservative justices on the bench have shown that they want to topple abortion rights, but they can't seem to agree on how far they will go, writes CNN's Joan Biskupic. Their aims, based on recent writings, range from reversing Roe v. Wade, to forbidding clinics from challenging restrictions on behalf of women, to relaxing the standard that states must meet to limit women's access to the procedure. Though the justices could decide to take up the case, they may also wait to take up one of several other abortion laws heading their way.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Peloton is warning owners to keep kids away from their treadmills

The warning comes after an accident in which a child died.

The country's first 3D-printed, zero net energy neighborhood is coming

The future is here -- and it's much more sustainable.

The winners of the 2021 Sony World Photography Awards are announced

Check out the best images in travel, architecture and street photography.

An entire, uninhabited Scottish island is up for auction

The bidding starts at $111,700.

The world's 'most dangerous' cheese is considered a delicacy on this Italian island

Warning: It's not for the faint-hearted, and you may not want to know more before you've had breakfast.

TODAY'S NUMBER

15

That's the maximum number of consecutive days an incarcerated person in New York could be held in solitary confinement under a new bill that just passed the state Senate.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"These women want and deserve to be given the same opportunities."

Ali Kershner, the Stanford sports performance coach who recently called out the NCAA for a lack of amenities at the women's basketball tournament compared to the men's event.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

This artist takes tiny houses to the next level

There's something so satisfying about miniatures. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 41°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 510048

Reported Deaths: 10391
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson738321432
Mobile37106769
Madison33174483
Tuscaloosa24692434
Montgomery23351541
Shelby22734227
Baldwin20287296
Lee15231163
Calhoun14148302
Morgan14041258
Etowah13585337
Marshall11793218
Houston10242269
Elmore9768198
Limestone9657142
St. Clair9261230
Cullman9251185
Lauderdale9000216
DeKalb8660178
Talladega7849167
Walker7000269
Jackson6687105
Autauga649598
Blount6376130
Colbert6115125
Coffee5340105
Dale4728109
Franklin417582
Russell417434
Covington4023109
Chilton3993106
Escambia383373
Tallapoosa3826144
Dallas3494146
Clarke346956
Chambers3464114
Marion304299
Pike299274
Lawrence290892
Winston269371
Bibb251958
Marengo248558
Geneva242671
Pickens231357
Barbour220254
Hale213872
Butler206966
Fayette204258
Henry185142
Cherokee179242
Randolph172341
Monroe169239
Washington162938
Macon151046
Crenshaw149255
Clay147954
Cleburne143841
Lamar136833
Lowndes135352
Wilcox124626
Bullock119439
Conecuh108225
Perry107727
Sumter102331
Coosa94324
Greene89333
Choctaw58023
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 796624

Reported Deaths: 11681
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby890861534
Davidson83747877
Knox47324599
Hamilton41501465
Rutherford39787398
Williamson25973208
Sumner22008327
Montgomery17904213
Out of TN17725103
Wilson17104214
Unassigned16082128
Sullivan14935279
Blount14456186
Bradley13575142
Washington13073235
Sevier12509166
Maury12450162
Putnam10826172
Madison10286236
Robertson9183124
Anderson8306160
Hamblen8236169
Greene7397149
Tipton7053104
Coffee6576117
Dickson6386107
Gibson6243141
Cumberland6234123
McMinn607993
Carter6068155
Roane602096
Bedford5983122
Jefferson5838121
Loudon582368
Lawrence562186
Monroe548592
Hawkins5410101
Warren537879
Dyer5285103
Franklin487687
Fayette474575
Obion439895
Cocke421496
Rhea420974
Lincoln419662
Cheatham411147
Marshall396957
Campbell394659
Weakley384960
Giles380297
Henderson364474
Carroll351881
White343967
Macon341474
Hardeman340963
Hardin335264
Lauderdale310544
Henry305075
Marion301245
Scott293244
Claiborne292371
Wayne291531
Overton289958
Hickman272143
McNairy271553
DeKalb269852
Haywood266160
Smith262336
Grainger247947
Trousdale242522
Morgan234538
Fentress232645
Johnson219238
Chester205448
Bledsoe204210
Crockett197548
Unicoi184747
Polk184624
Cannon182131
Union178434
Grundy172230
Lake168126
Sequatchie160527
Humphreys158721
Decatur155337
Benton153739
Lewis148925
Meigs128723
Jackson126734
Stewart126325
Clay107331
Houston104833
Perry104728
Moore95817
Van Buren80620
Pickett75123
Hancock51412

Most Popular Stories

Community Events