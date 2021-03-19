Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Here's what experts say is needed for US to return to normal. But these barriers stand in the way

Dr. Anthony Fauci tells CNN's Chris Cuomo about his spar with Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) over why Americans should wear masks after being vaccinated during a Senate hearing.

Posted: Mar 19, 2021 3:40 AM
Updated: Mar 19, 2021 3:40 AM
Posted By: By Travis Caldwell, CNN

States are pushing ahead with expanding Covid-19 vaccine access and rolling back restrictions on businesses and large gatherings as America seeks a return to normalcy.

But experts say two barriers stand in the way of reaching herd immunity and getting back to life as we knew it -- Covid-19 variants and vaccine hesitancy.

"We're seeing restrictions being lifted in so many parts of the country, we're seeing travel at an all-time high. People are already going back to pre-pandemic normal," emergency physician Dr. Leana Wen told CNN's Anderson Cooper on Thursday.

"We have a pretty narrow window of opportunity to make clear what the benefits of vaccinations are. We know that these vaccines are really effective at preventing severe disease. They also do substantially reduce your risk in each of these different types of settings, whether it's going to the restaurant or gym, or seeing family and friends."

More than 22% of the US population -- 75 million people -- have received at least one dose of vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among Americans 65 and older, more than 66% of the population have received at least one dose.

Despite the progress, as of Thursday at least 10 states have seen reported increases of 10% or more in their daily average coronavirus cases when compared to last week, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The uptick comes as more states are reporting the spread of variants that are more infectious and may defeat prior immunity for those who had Covid-19.

The B.1.1.7 variant, first discovered in the United Kingdom, is projected to become the dominant variant by the end of March or early April, according to the CDC. Research from earlier in the year suggests that vaccination can still provide protection against new variants.

Variants are also affecting the impact of certain monoclonal antibody treatments, according to an announcement by the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday.

Because of the complications provided by variants, experts say mass inoculation is necessary. But according to Wen, the situation is more nuanced than believing American society is strictly divided between pro-vaccination and anti-vaccination proponents.

"We're neglecting the huge number of people in the middle who need, who want to get the vaccine but may have some concerns or just don't have time to take time off of work or find child care," she said. "We need to make vaccination easy for those individuals and also really clearly demonstrate what is the benefit of vaccination, make clear the messaging that vaccines are the pathway back to pre-pandemic life."

States juggle expanding vaccine access and ending capacity rules

With an increase in supply, more states have expanded eligibility for the vaccines.

In New Hampshire, residents 50 and older will become eligible on Monday, and the state plans to expand access to all its citizens 16 and older "in just a matter of weeks," according to New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.

When asked to comment on the state's rising average of new daily cases of Covid-19, Sununu said, "it's really about getting the hospitalizations and the fatality rate down, which is continually coming down."

According to the governor, a lot of people are also getting lax about mask wearing and social distancing. "We are not out of this yet," Sununu said.

Starting Monday, Louisiana will expand vaccine eligibility to a long list of essential workers, including individuals working in higher education, food service and grocery stores, manufacturing, transportation, clergy and others. On Tuesday, Maryland will expand access to everyone ages 60 and up.

Kentucky will allow access to vaccination for those ages 50 and older starting Monday and aims for all adults to be eligible April 12. The state also joins others that have begun to open up gathering restrictions by easing curfews for bars and restaurants beginning Friday, capping them at 60% capacity.

Massachusetts will allow 12% attendance at stadiums, arenas and ballparks next week. Public-setting capacity limits are increased to 100 people indoors and 150 outdoors, with indoor house gatherings remaining at 10 people allowed.

You asked, we answered: Your top questions about Covid-19 and vaccines

Border restrictions continue as domestic travel rises

Meanwhile, the US is extending travel restrictions on the land borders with Canada and Mexico through April 21, the Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday. The move will mark more than a year since the restrictions first were put in place.

Within the nation, air passenger travel is increasing. More than a million passengers traveled by air each day from March 11-17, the longest consecutive streak of million-per-day passengers this year, according to Transportation Security Administration data.

Dr. Wen stressed on Thursday to CNN that with the visible increase in travel and people moving toward pre-pandemic lifestyles without proper safety measures, a message needs to be enhanced by the CDC to the general public: inoculation leads to a quicker return to safer activities.

"What the CDC really needs to do at this point is to say for unvaccinated people, here are the activities that are low risk, medium risk and high risk. Probably a lot of things are going to be high risk for unvaccinated people," Wen said.

"Then they need to say for vaccinated individuals, you're able to do so much more. Nothing is going to be zero risk, but many of these activities that were formally high risk are now low risk," she said. "I think that type of benefit of vaccination really needs to be illustrated to people."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 40°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 41°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 509476

Reported Deaths: 10363
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson737221433
Mobile37092765
Madison33108480
Tuscaloosa24677434
Montgomery23317538
Shelby22701226
Baldwin20263295
Lee15218163
Calhoun14137301
Morgan14033258
Etowah13572336
Marshall11780217
Houston10236268
Elmore9753197
Limestone9648142
St. Clair9253230
Cullman9237185
Lauderdale8993216
DeKalb8661178
Talladega7839167
Walker6989268
Jackson6673105
Autauga648396
Blount6371129
Colbert6107125
Coffee5338105
Dale4722109
Franklin417582
Russell416234
Covington4020108
Chilton3984106
Escambia383373
Tallapoosa3818143
Dallas3490144
Clarke346556
Chambers3460113
Marion304198
Pike299074
Lawrence290892
Winston268970
Bibb251258
Marengo247858
Geneva242671
Pickens231157
Barbour219954
Hale213872
Butler206966
Fayette204258
Henry185042
Cherokee179142
Randolph172041
Monroe169039
Washington163038
Macon150345
Crenshaw149155
Clay147954
Cleburne143841
Lamar136733
Lowndes135352
Wilcox124726
Bullock119339
Conecuh108225
Perry107627
Sumter102131
Coosa94324
Greene89133
Choctaw57823
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 795963

Reported Deaths: 11658
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby890401530
Davidson83700874
Knox47296597
Hamilton41470465
Rutherford39754397
Williamson25954208
Sumner21987325
Montgomery17881213
Out of TN17687103
Wilson17084214
Unassigned16073128
Sullivan14902279
Blount14448186
Bradley13557142
Washington13047235
Sevier12492166
Maury12438162
Putnam10808171
Madison10281235
Robertson9175123
Anderson8295159
Hamblen8229169
Greene7386149
Tipton7052104
Coffee6567117
Dickson6383107
Gibson6242141
Cumberland6230123
McMinn607793
Carter6065155
Roane601896
Bedford5981122
Jefferson5832121
Loudon582067
Lawrence561884
Monroe547892
Hawkins5393100
Warren537779
Dyer5279103
Franklin487286
Fayette474175
Obion439795
Cocke421196
Rhea420573
Lincoln419662
Cheatham410647
Marshall396857
Campbell393959
Weakley384660
Giles379997
Henderson364374
Carroll351781
White343767
Macon341174
Hardeman340963
Hardin334664
Lauderdale310544
Henry304575
Marion301245
Scott292844
Claiborne292271
Wayne291531
Overton289758
Hickman272143
McNairy271553
DeKalb269652
Haywood266160
Smith262336
Grainger247847
Trousdale242322
Morgan234438
Fentress232544
Johnson218938
Chester205348
Bledsoe203510
Crockett197548
Polk184424
Unicoi184147
Cannon181931
Union178334
Grundy171830
Lake168126
Sequatchie160527
Humphreys158721
Decatur155237
Benton153439
Lewis148925
Meigs128423
Jackson126734
Stewart126325
Clay107331
Houston104833
Perry104728
Moore95617
Van Buren80620
Pickett75123
Hancock51412

Most Popular Stories

Community Events