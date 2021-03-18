Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Jobless claims are still higher than during the Great Recession a year after the pandemic started

Another 777,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits on a seasonally adjusted basis last week. CNN's Christine Romans reports.

Posted: Mar 18, 2021 1:10 PM
Updated: Mar 18, 2021 1:10 PM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

A year after the pandemic shut down the US economy, America's workers are still hurting. For the past 12 months, first-time claims for jobless benefits have been higher than during the worst moments of the Great Recession.

Economists, politicians and workers alike are hoping that the continued vaccine rollout and warmer weather that allows more outdoor social activities will help the economy heal at a faster pace in the coming months.

But, for now, improvements are still a bit harder to come by.

Last week, 770,000 Americans filed initial claims for unemployment benefits on a seasonally adjusted basis, the Department of Labor reported Thursday. It was an increase from the prior week and 70,000 claims more than economists had expected. It was also nearly 3 times as many claims as in the same week last year, just before the pandemic layoffs made benefit claims skyrocket.

Claims fell to their lowest level of the pandemic last November, at 711,000.

On top of that, 282,394 filed for benefits under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program open to the self-employed and gig workers last week. Added together, more than 1 million people filed for first-time benefits last week, without seasonal adjustments.

Continued claims, which count people who have filed for benefits for at least two weeks in a row, stood at 4.1 million adjusted for seasonal swings.

In total, more than 18 million American workers received benefits under the government's various programs in the week ended February 27.

Where have the jobs gone?

Last spring, America shed more than 22 million jobs. Many of these people have been able to go back to work as the economy gradually reopened, but the nation still remains down 9.5 million jobs compared to February last year.

Long-term unemployment is way up and economists worry that people who have lost their jobs and can't find a way back will be permanently detached from the labor market.

Kirsten Combs from Virginia is one of the workers who has been jobless throughout the pandemic. After being furloughed from her job as a general manager at optical retailer Visionworks last March, she was laid off in July.

"This is an industry that was already struggling prior to the pandemic, and now stores are reducing staff size and payroll budgets to try to make up some of what they lost," she told CNN Business. That's why "jobs are scarce or salaries are much lower than they were before the pandemic, and I was already living paycheck to paycheck," she said.

"I guess I would just say I never imagined I'd be in a position like this and find myself unemployed for a year," Combs added. "I'm so grateful for the stimulus and unemployment that has been provided to date, but it's not enough."

Help is on the way. The hurt remains

The latest stimulus package includes another round of stimulus checks for qualifying individuals, as well as an extension to pandemic unemployment benefits.

Kim Mitcham from North Carolina was working in kids education for the Iredell County Partnership for Young Children until the pandemic hit, moving schooling online and ending a job she had for a decade.

"I loved my job," she told CNN Business. And even though she's sent out dozens of copies of her resume, she's still unemployed now.

"I am depressed and anxious. And, I feel lost and lonely," Mitcham said.

The jobs crisis remains severe in some industries and demographic groups.

Last month's jobs report showed that while the White unemployment rate continued to improve, the jobless rate for Black Americans actually rose.

Sectors that rely on people coming together, such as hospitality and travel, are still hurting and so are the people who used to be employed in them.

America's labor market is still a long way from its pre-pandemic strength.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 509476

Reported Deaths: 10363
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson737221433
Mobile37092765
Madison33108480
Tuscaloosa24677434
Montgomery23317538
Shelby22701226
Baldwin20263295
Lee15218163
Calhoun14137301
Morgan14033258
Etowah13572336
Marshall11780217
Houston10236268
Elmore9753197
Limestone9648142
St. Clair9253230
Cullman9237185
Lauderdale8993216
DeKalb8661178
Talladega7839167
Walker6989268
Jackson6673105
Autauga648396
Blount6371129
Colbert6107125
Coffee5338105
Dale4722109
Franklin417582
Russell416234
Covington4020108
Chilton3984106
Escambia383373
Tallapoosa3818143
Dallas3490144
Clarke346556
Chambers3460113
Marion304198
Pike299074
Lawrence290892
Winston268970
Bibb251258
Marengo247858
Geneva242671
Pickens231157
Barbour219954
Hale213872
Butler206966
Fayette204258
Henry185042
Cherokee179142
Randolph172041
Monroe169039
Washington163038
Macon150345
Crenshaw149155
Clay147954
Cleburne143841
Lamar136733
Lowndes135352
Wilcox124726
Bullock119339
Conecuh108225
Perry107627
Sumter102131
Coosa94324
Greene89133
Choctaw57823
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 795963

Reported Deaths: 11658
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby890401530
Davidson83700874
Knox47296597
Hamilton41470465
Rutherford39754397
Williamson25954208
Sumner21987325
Montgomery17881213
Out of TN17687103
Wilson17084214
Unassigned16073128
Sullivan14902279
Blount14448186
Bradley13557142
Washington13047235
Sevier12492166
Maury12438162
Putnam10808171
Madison10281235
Robertson9175123
Anderson8295159
Hamblen8229169
Greene7386149
Tipton7052104
Coffee6567117
Dickson6383107
Gibson6242141
Cumberland6230123
McMinn607793
Carter6065155
Roane601896
Bedford5981122
Jefferson5832121
Loudon582067
Lawrence561884
Monroe547892
Hawkins5393100
Warren537779
Dyer5279103
Franklin487286
Fayette474175
Obion439795
Cocke421196
Rhea420573
Lincoln419662
Cheatham410647
Marshall396857
Campbell393959
Weakley384660
Giles379997
Henderson364374
Carroll351781
White343767
Macon341174
Hardeman340963
Hardin334664
Lauderdale310544
Henry304575
Marion301245
Scott292844
Claiborne292271
Wayne291531
Overton289758
Hickman272143
McNairy271553
DeKalb269652
Haywood266160
Smith262336
Grainger247847
Trousdale242322
Morgan234438
Fentress232544
Johnson218938
Chester205348
Bledsoe203510
Crockett197548
Polk184424
Unicoi184147
Cannon181931
Union178334
Grundy171830
Lake168126
Sequatchie160527
Humphreys158721
Decatur155237
Benton153439
Lewis148925
Meigs128423
Jackson126734
Stewart126325
Clay107331
Houston104833
Perry104728
Moore95617
Van Buren80620
Pickett75123
Hancock51412

Most Popular Stories

Community Events