The race between variants and vaccines in US will be a close call, expert warns, and eased restrictions aren't helping

CNN's Nick Watt reports.

Posted: Mar 17, 2021 2:00 AM
Updated: Mar 17, 2021 2:00 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Experts say there's a tough race between Covid-19 vaccinations and a contagious variant that's rapidly spreading across the US, threatening another dangerous surge -- and the eased restrictions only further complicate things.

"It's going to be a close call," Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health told CNN on Tuesday. "We are vaccinating really well, that's the good news. These variants are spreading pretty quickly across the country, that's the bad news."

"To me, I think the vaccine should win out," Jha added. "Here's the big but: What Texas, Mississippi, other states are doing to relax and get rid of the mask orders and kind of act like everything is back to normal, that is definitely coming down on the side of the variants."

The governors in Texas and Mississippi are among at least a dozen state leaders that have eased restrictions this month -- many crediting improved Covid-19 numbers and increased vaccinations.

But in 15 states, new Covid-19 cases reported over the week that ended on Tuesday were at least 10% higher than a week ago, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In two of those states -- Minnesota and Michigan -- cases were more than 40% higher than a week before, according to the data.

New cases are still trending down in the US overall and experts say that typically more sustained data -- of at least a couple weeks -- is needed to identify a trend. But with multiple concerning variants circulating in the country, catching early warning signs may be key to limiting continued spread.

You asked, we answered: Your top questions about Covid-19 and vaccines

US creating 'perfect storm' scenario for variant spread

There are several variants that worry experts right now.

They include two coronavirus strains first detected in California that are now officially "variants of concern," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The variants may be about 20% more transmissible, the agency said citing early research, and some treatments may also be less effective against the strains. The CDC did not say that vaccines would stop working against them.

But there's one that's "front and center," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

It's the B.1.1.7 variant, that was first detected in the UK and is now projected to become the dominant variant in the US in just a matter of weeks, according to the CDC.

"Our current models ... project that by end of March, early April, B.1.1.7 will be the dominant variant," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Monday.

There have been at least 4,690 cases of the variant reported in the US -- and that likely doesn't represent the total number of cases across the country, but rather just those that have been found by scientists analyzing positive samples. The variant has been detected in at least 48 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, DC.

Recent research suggests the variant could be tied to a higher risk of dying from Covid-19. But there's growing evidence the variant poses little threat to the efficacy of current vaccines.

"I think the next several weeks are going to be all about B.1.1.7 and the race we have between vaccine and the variant," Osterholm said. "Loosening up as we are right now... we are creating a perfect storm scenario for this virus to spread."

Different approaches to St. Patrick's Day

At a time health officials say is critical in determining how the pandemic continues to unfold, celebrations for St. Patrick's Day will also look different in some parts of the country.

Some Irish pubs in New Orleans announced they will not be opening for the celebrations, citing concerns of Covid-19 spread and restrictions on businesses.

Finn McCool's Irish Pub, located in the Mid-City area, wrote on Facebook on Monday that the crowds "would not allow us to stay compliant with state and city rules."

"As much as we would love to be open and see everyone's faces, doing so would endanger not only our staff but also the community," the post said.

New Orleans officials had further eased restrictions last week, allowing retail stores, restaurants, salons, and other businesses to increase to 75% capacity. Bars, breweries, gyms and other venues are now able to operate at 50% capacity.

Meanwhile in Georgia, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said Tuesday the city is open, while urging Covid-19 mitigation efforts be upheld.

"It's important to note that Savannah is wide open. We've been wide open. And the way we stay open is to require the use of masks," the mayor said, highlighting how important St. Patrick's Day celebrations are to the local economy.

Despite the pandemic and a city-issued mask mandate, thousands of residents and tourists, some maskless and many not socially distanced, packed the city's streets and businesses over the weekend.

All states have vaccinated at least 10% of adults

The partying in Savannah and the spring break crowds in Florida are examples of the hunger for a return to normal -- but experts say now is not the time to ditch safety precautions. A safer future is just a few months away, when more of the country is vaccinated.

More than 72 million Americans have so far received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to CDC data. More than 39 million are fully vaccinated -- some 11.8% of the US population.

Among the country's 65-and-older population, more than a third are fully vaccinated and nearly two-thirds have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Additionally, all states have fully vaccinated at least 10% of their adult population.

To boost vaccination numbers faster, many state leaders have recently announced expanded eligibility guidelines, adding millions of Americans to the list of people who can get a shot. President Joe Biden has said he wants all American adults to be eligible for a vaccine by May 1 -- and some states have said they're planning on getting there sooner.

Here is what vaccine eligibility looks like across the US

But while vaccinations have accelerated, challenges -- including vaccine hesitancy and disinformation -- remain.

And the church can play a leading role in increasing Covid-19 vaccine confidence, National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said Tuesday.

"Many who could most benefit, because they are at highest risk of serious and even life-threatening infections, are still holding back," Collins said, speaking at the Washington National Cathedral, where faith leaders gathered to help bolster vaccine confidence.

"Today, all of you are putting hope into action," he said. "Hope for an end to the terrible suffering and loss of life from Covid-19, hope for an end to the economic devastation it has caused, hope that the vaccine can not only protect you, but also -- if we do this together -- your family, your friends, your community, your nation, your whole world."

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 508229

Reported Deaths: 10329
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson735251425
Mobile36932755
Madison33013479
Tuscaloosa24607431
Montgomery23260537
Shelby22624226
Baldwin20210294
Lee15197163
Calhoun14105301
Morgan14013258
Etowah13545335
Marshall11767217
Houston10227267
Elmore9716196
Limestone9632142
St. Clair9230230
Cullman9224184
Lauderdale8962216
DeKalb8667178
Talladega7804167
Walker6973268
Jackson6654105
Autauga647195
Blount6353129
Colbert6097125
Coffee5333105
Dale4718108
Franklin417182
Russell413834
Covington4019108
Chilton3976106
Escambia382873
Tallapoosa3807143
Dallas3495144
Clarke346756
Chambers3457112
Marion301198
Pike298074
Lawrence290392
Winston267969
Bibb249958
Marengo247658
Geneva242471
Pickens230957
Barbour219553
Hale213672
Butler206666
Fayette204258
Henry184542
Cherokee179142
Randolph170941
Monroe168739
Washington162738
Macon149745
Crenshaw148955
Clay147754
Cleburne143641
Lamar136533
Lowndes135052
Wilcox124826
Bullock119339
Conecuh108125
Perry107527
Sumter101831
Coosa94024
Greene88932
Choctaw57523
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 792795

Reported Deaths: 11638
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby888041529
Davidson83321872
Knox47116596
Hamilton41301466
Rutherford39529393
Williamson25867208
Sumner21884325
Montgomery17816213
Out of TN17586103
Wilson16969213
Unassigned15995128
Sullivan14832278
Blount14384186
Bradley13433141
Washington13004234
Sevier12401166
Maury12392162
Putnam10769171
Madison10218234
Robertson9141123
Anderson8240159
Hamblen8180169
Greene7368148
Tipton7030104
Coffee6538116
Dickson6367107
Gibson6227141
Cumberland6207123
McMinn604893
Carter6047155
Roane599896
Bedford5948122
Jefferson5814121
Loudon579967
Lawrence560784
Monroe546292
Hawkins5372100
Warren537078
Dyer5276102
Franklin484985
Fayette472975
Obion439095
Rhea419973
Lincoln419062
Cocke416896
Cheatham407247
Marshall395857
Campbell392159
Weakley383260
Giles379497
Henderson363774
Carroll350981
White342467
Hardeman340463
Macon340274
Hardin333664
Lauderdale310444
Henry304075
Marion300545
Scott292244
Claiborne290371
Wayne290230
Overton289258
Hickman270742
McNairy270753
DeKalb269452
Haywood266060
Smith261636
Grainger247346
Trousdale242122
Morgan233838
Fentress231944
Johnson218338
Chester205048
Bledsoe203310
Crockett197548
Unicoi183447
Polk182924
Cannon181131
Union177634
Grundy171930
Lake168126
Sequatchie159827
Humphreys158121
Decatur154637
Benton152739
Lewis148525
Meigs128223
Jackson126434
Stewart126025
Clay107331
Houston104733
Perry104628
Moore95217
Van Buren80320
Pickett75023
Hancock51312

