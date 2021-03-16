Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Matt James chooses a winner and then dumps her in the 'Bachelor' finale

CNN's Don Lemon reacts to "Bachelor" Matt James breaking up with the winner over racist photos that resurfaced after taping of the show.

Posted: Mar 16, 2021 2:30 PM
Updated: Mar 16, 2021 2:30 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

This story contains spoilers about the season finale of "The Bachelor" that aired Monday night.

It was the finale "Bachelor" fans were waiting for.

Matt James ended up handing out his final rose and, surprisingly, it went to Rachael Kirkconnell, who has been in the headlines recently after photos of her at an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal from 2018 resurfaced.

But during the "After the Rose" ceremony, hosted by Emmanuel Acho, James said that he had broken up with Kirkconnell after the controversy.

"When I questioned our relationship, it was in the context of you not fully understanding my Blackness and what it means to be a Black man in America," James told Kirkconnell during Monday's episode. "It broke my heart, because this is the last conversation I thought we'd be having. I didn't sign up to have this conversation."

Kirkconnell then apologized, saying she had been "living in ignorance" and "never once asked myself what's the tradition behind this? What does this represent?"

"I could have easily asked myself those questions. I never took the time to make that connection."

Host Chris Harrison stepped down as host of "The Bachelor" after defending Kirkconnell. It's unclear if and when he'll be back.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Decatur
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 508229

Reported Deaths: 10329
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson735251425
Mobile36932755
Madison33013479
Tuscaloosa24607431
Montgomery23260537
Shelby22624226
Baldwin20210294
Lee15197163
Calhoun14105301
Morgan14013258
Etowah13545335
Marshall11767217
Houston10227267
Elmore9716196
Limestone9632142
St. Clair9230230
Cullman9224184
Lauderdale8962216
DeKalb8667178
Talladega7804167
Walker6973268
Jackson6654105
Autauga647195
Blount6353129
Colbert6097125
Coffee5333105
Dale4718108
Franklin417182
Russell413834
Covington4019108
Chilton3976106
Escambia382873
Tallapoosa3807143
Dallas3495144
Clarke346756
Chambers3457112
Marion301198
Pike298074
Lawrence290392
Winston267969
Bibb249958
Marengo247658
Geneva242471
Pickens230957
Barbour219553
Hale213672
Butler206666
Fayette204258
Henry184542
Cherokee179142
Randolph170941
Monroe168739
Washington162738
Macon149745
Crenshaw148955
Clay147754
Cleburne143641
Lamar136533
Lowndes135052
Wilcox124826
Bullock119339
Conecuh108125
Perry107527
Sumter101831
Coosa94024
Greene88932
Choctaw57523
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 792795

Reported Deaths: 11638
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby888041529
Davidson83321872
Knox47116596
Hamilton41301466
Rutherford39529393
Williamson25867208
Sumner21884325
Montgomery17816213
Out of TN17586103
Wilson16969213
Unassigned15995128
Sullivan14832278
Blount14384186
Bradley13433141
Washington13004234
Sevier12401166
Maury12392162
Putnam10769171
Madison10218234
Robertson9141123
Anderson8240159
Hamblen8180169
Greene7368148
Tipton7030104
Coffee6538116
Dickson6367107
Gibson6227141
Cumberland6207123
McMinn604893
Carter6047155
Roane599896
Bedford5948122
Jefferson5814121
Loudon579967
Lawrence560784
Monroe546292
Hawkins5372100
Warren537078
Dyer5276102
Franklin484985
Fayette472975
Obion439095
Rhea419973
Lincoln419062
Cocke416896
Cheatham407247
Marshall395857
Campbell392159
Weakley383260
Giles379497
Henderson363774
Carroll350981
White342467
Hardeman340463
Macon340274
Hardin333664
Lauderdale310444
Henry304075
Marion300545
Scott292244
Claiborne290371
Wayne290230
Overton289258
Hickman270742
McNairy270753
DeKalb269452
Haywood266060
Smith261636
Grainger247346
Trousdale242122
Morgan233838
Fentress231944
Johnson218338
Chester205048
Bledsoe203310
Crockett197548
Unicoi183447
Polk182924
Cannon181131
Union177634
Grundy171930
Lake168126
Sequatchie159827
Humphreys158121
Decatur154637
Benton152739
Lewis148525
Meigs128223
Jackson126434
Stewart126025
Clay107331
Houston104733
Perry104628
Moore95217
Van Buren80320
Pickett75023
Hancock51312

Most Popular Stories

Community Events