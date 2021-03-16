Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

The number of unruly passengers on US flights is too high, FAA says, so it's extending a get-tough policy on masking

More people have traveled by air in the last four days than any four-day period of the pandemic. The TSA says it screened 1,357,111 people at airports on Friday, a pandemic record and a number not seen since March 15, 2020. CNN's Pete Muntean has the latest from Dulles Airport in Virginia.

Posted: Mar 16, 2021 7:00 AM
Updated: Mar 16, 2021 7:00 AM
Posted By: By Greg Wallace, Pete Muntean and Hollie Silverman, CNN

The Federal Aviation Administration will extend its stricter enforcement against unruly passengers -- specifically targeting those who disobey masking policies -- after receiving more than 500 reports of misbehaving passengers since December, the agency said Monday.

"The number of cases we're seeing is still far too high, and it tells us urgent action continues to be required," FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said.

The announcement was made as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said that more people have traveled by air in the last four days than during any other similar-length period during the pandemic.

The TSA said it screened 1,344,128 people at airports on Sunday, meaning 5.2 million had flown since Thursday. On Friday, 1,357,111 passengers were screened, the highest single-day number since March 15, 2020.

While the increase in travel is good news for the struggling airline industry, the uptick in passengers could mean an increase in in-flight incidents.

The FAA's Dickson said he has instructed agency officials to consider both civil fines and criminal charges for reports of unruly passengers.

"I have decided to extend the FAA's unruly-passenger zero-tolerance policy as we continue to do everything we can to confront the pandemic," he said in a statement. "The policy directs our safety inspectors and attorneys to take strong enforcement action against any passenger who disrupts or threatens the safety of a flight, with penalties ranging from fines to jail time."

The stepped-up enforcement had been set to expire at the end of the month but will now remain in place until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifts its order requiring face masks be worn on mass and commercial transit modes.

FAA reviewing more than 450 unruly passenger reports

The reporting period for the more than 500 complaints of unruly passengers included the time around the Capitol riot. Previously, CNN had reported several attendees struggled to gain access to flights following the riot, with some being put on no-fly lists.

The FAA is currently reviewing more than 450 cases and have begun taking action against unruly passengers in 20 cases, it said.

At least four fines have been imposed on passengers under the stricter enforcement policy, the largest being for $27,500.

The agency said individuals who are fined may respond to the agency, and it has not publicized the final amount those individuals paid.

The passengers who have thus far been fined are accused of, in addition to not wearing masks, assaulting flight attendants, shouting obscenities, and drinking unapproved alcohol on planes.

In June, CNN reported that American Airlines had to temporarily suspend a passenger from its flights after the person refused to wear a face mask.

Other airlines permanently banned passengers for not following guidelines, including Delta, which banned 460 anti-maskers.

While the FAA has not revealed how many cases it is pursuing against passengers, the agency said about a month ago that across all modes of transportation, it had received reports of "fewer than 1,000 passengers ... refusing to wear a face mask."

The president of a major flight attendant union that had called for the policy to be extended called it an "important deterrent."

"The patchwork, politically skewed discussion around masks has created confusion and conflict," said Sara Nelson of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA. "We don't have time for failure to comply with the federal mask mandate. On an airplane, that behavior puts everyone at risk and we can't stand for that."

The FAA penalties are separate from those that the TSA may issue under a set of security directives.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 53°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 508229

Reported Deaths: 10329
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson735251425
Mobile36932755
Madison33013479
Tuscaloosa24607431
Montgomery23260537
Shelby22624226
Baldwin20210294
Lee15197163
Calhoun14105301
Morgan14013258
Etowah13545335
Marshall11767217
Houston10227267
Elmore9716196
Limestone9632142
St. Clair9230230
Cullman9224184
Lauderdale8962216
DeKalb8667178
Talladega7804167
Walker6973268
Jackson6654105
Autauga647195
Blount6353129
Colbert6097125
Coffee5333105
Dale4718108
Franklin417182
Russell413834
Covington4019108
Chilton3976106
Escambia382873
Tallapoosa3807143
Dallas3495144
Clarke346756
Chambers3457112
Marion301198
Pike298074
Lawrence290392
Winston267969
Bibb249958
Marengo247658
Geneva242471
Pickens230957
Barbour219553
Hale213672
Butler206666
Fayette204258
Henry184542
Cherokee179142
Randolph170941
Monroe168739
Washington162738
Macon149745
Crenshaw148955
Clay147754
Cleburne143641
Lamar136533
Lowndes135052
Wilcox124826
Bullock119339
Conecuh108125
Perry107527
Sumter101831
Coosa94024
Greene88932
Choctaw57523
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 792795

Reported Deaths: 11638
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby888041529
Davidson83321872
Knox47116596
Hamilton41301466
Rutherford39529393
Williamson25867208
Sumner21884325
Montgomery17816213
Out of TN17586103
Wilson16969213
Unassigned15995128
Sullivan14832278
Blount14384186
Bradley13433141
Washington13004234
Sevier12401166
Maury12392162
Putnam10769171
Madison10218234
Robertson9141123
Anderson8240159
Hamblen8180169
Greene7368148
Tipton7030104
Coffee6538116
Dickson6367107
Gibson6227141
Cumberland6207123
McMinn604893
Carter6047155
Roane599896
Bedford5948122
Jefferson5814121
Loudon579967
Lawrence560784
Monroe546292
Hawkins5372100
Warren537078
Dyer5276102
Franklin484985
Fayette472975
Obion439095
Rhea419973
Lincoln419062
Cocke416896
Cheatham407247
Marshall395857
Campbell392159
Weakley383260
Giles379497
Henderson363774
Carroll350981
White342467
Hardeman340463
Macon340274
Hardin333664
Lauderdale310444
Henry304075
Marion300545
Scott292244
Claiborne290371
Wayne290230
Overton289258
Hickman270742
McNairy270753
DeKalb269452
Haywood266060
Smith261636
Grainger247346
Trousdale242122
Morgan233838
Fentress231944
Johnson218338
Chester205048
Bledsoe203310
Crockett197548
Unicoi183447
Polk182924
Cannon181131
Union177634
Grundy171930
Lake168126
Sequatchie159827
Humphreys158121
Decatur154637
Benton152739
Lewis148525
Meigs128223
Jackson126434
Stewart126025
Clay107331
Houston104733
Perry104628
Moore95217
Van Buren80320
Pickett75023
Hancock51312

Most Popular Stories

Community Events