Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Rugby in Colombia: an escape from a violent past

Colombia is about to have its first professional rugby outfit: Cafeteros Pro. The team provides prospective rugby players an alternative route out of a life of crime that once only football had provided in the country.

Posted: Mar 16, 2021 7:00 AM
Updated: Mar 16, 2021 7:00 AM
Posted By: By Stefano Pozzebon, for CNN

When Alejandro and Julian Navarro first started playing rugby, they sometimes had to stop training because they could hear gun battles between rival gangs approaching the pitch.

The situation was so bad in their home city of Medellin in the early 2010's that a murder seemingly was not even much of an event.

"It was routine," Julian, a rapid scrumhalf of 23, told CNN Sport.

A lot has changed since those days.

Medellin, Colombia's second largest city, has left behind its infamous label of a "cocaine capital" to become one of the most vibrant cities of South America, as it strives to attract tech start-ups and music labels.

Alejandro and Julian, who learned to tackle on gravel pitches, are now part of Colombia's first professional rugby team, and still marvel at the idea of being paid to play the sporot.

What is Cafeteros?

The Navarro brothers play for Cafeteros Pro, the latest experiment in international club rugby.

Trying to replicate the success of Argentina's Jaguares in Super Rugby, the Colombian Rugby Federation (CRF) created Cafeteros as its national franchise to develop talent and introduce professionalism in the country.

While the game in Colombia remains amateur at the moment, 20 of the best Colombian players have been put under contract, with 10 more Argentine prospects, to play for Cafeteros in the Superliga Americana de Rugby, a new international club competition, which comprises Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay.

The Superliga is set to start on March 16 in Chile and, pandemic permitting, will crown South America's first club champion, similar to football's Copa Libertadores.

By creating Cafeteros, the CRF hopes to form a core group of international players to compete for the national team. Colombia has never reached the final stage of a Rugby World Cup, but the goal is to make it by 2031, according to the CRF's head of high performance David Jaramillo.

With a little envy in his eyes, Jaramillo -- a former player himself -- showed CNN Sport the world-class facilities where the Cafeteros players train, located in a working-class neighborhood.

In his playing days, Jaramillo says he would play in whatever position was required, sometimes starting at scrumhalf and finishing the game in the front row. Cafeteros players now train twice a day and on top of rugby and time in the gym, they have video analysis and tactics sessions.

"We want [the players] to work in rugby, to live rugby, to dream rugby all the time ... that has always been our dream and we work to make the dream reality for them," said Jaramillo.

Opportunities for everyone

At the helm of Cafeteros is Rodolfo Ambrosio, an Argentine coach who led Brazil to their first ever victory in Europe, and a placement in the top 30 of the World Rugby rankings for the first time in its history.

Ambrosio is adamant Latin America will become a force in rugby in the future as much as it is in football now, fueled by genetics and necessity.

Countries like Brazil and Colombia, he says, are blessed with plenty of young athletes like Julian and Alejandro, who are knocking on the doors of professional sports.

While Colombia has already witnessed an explosion in professional cycling -- Egan Bernal was crowned as the first Colombian to win the Tour de France in 2019 -- rugby will be next, according to Ambrosio.

"All over the world, rugby is becoming a genuine job opportunity, it's growing and giving prospects to players like these at Cafeteros to go abroad and have a successful job," Ambrosio told CNN, citing the developing professional leagues in the US and Asia as future employment opportunities.

At home, Cafeteros has been supported by public funding from the Colombian Olympic Committee and World Rugby, but despite the disruption that the pandemic created, the CRF has already launched an investment call to attract private capital to the franchise.

Julian and Alejandro are all too aware of the difference that a real job opportunity makes around Medellin.

While the two brother's journey from slum kids to professional athletes is in itself a metaphor of Colombia's recent economic progress, they say too many of their fellow citizens remain trapped between meager job opportunities and a criminal life.

They hope rugby can help change that.

"Until now, we only had football. Rugby is a new door that is opening for us to get out and live off it, and to stay away from the streets," says Alejandro, who is 22 and plays on the wing.

READ: Chaos, scandal and anger: Barcelona faces seminal presidential elections

Transformation in the barrio

At home, Julian and Alejandro's parents are all too proud of their children's achievements. Their father works as a manual laborer in a slaughterhouse down the road; their mum Gladys is a substitute mother, taking in young children from difficult backgrounds for a period of time to educate and one day return them to their families.

The stories of the kids that the family hosts are those of so many in the slums of Latin America. Stories of drugs, violence, family abuse and absent parents.

Right now, Julian and Alejandro have four little stepbrothers who look at them as an inspiration.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features and videos

Their biggest victory, the two players say, is to keep the new generation away from crime and the gangs before, hopefully, passing them their rugby sparkle.

"By 2031, I will be 32, it will be hard to be there, as a winger," Alejandro says: "But maybe one of these little ones could well be, one of the first Colombians to play against the All Blacks!"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 53°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 508229

Reported Deaths: 10329
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson735251425
Mobile36932755
Madison33013479
Tuscaloosa24607431
Montgomery23260537
Shelby22624226
Baldwin20210294
Lee15197163
Calhoun14105301
Morgan14013258
Etowah13545335
Marshall11767217
Houston10227267
Elmore9716196
Limestone9632142
St. Clair9230230
Cullman9224184
Lauderdale8962216
DeKalb8667178
Talladega7804167
Walker6973268
Jackson6654105
Autauga647195
Blount6353129
Colbert6097125
Coffee5333105
Dale4718108
Franklin417182
Russell413834
Covington4019108
Chilton3976106
Escambia382873
Tallapoosa3807143
Dallas3495144
Clarke346756
Chambers3457112
Marion301198
Pike298074
Lawrence290392
Winston267969
Bibb249958
Marengo247658
Geneva242471
Pickens230957
Barbour219553
Hale213672
Butler206666
Fayette204258
Henry184542
Cherokee179142
Randolph170941
Monroe168739
Washington162738
Macon149745
Crenshaw148955
Clay147754
Cleburne143641
Lamar136533
Lowndes135052
Wilcox124826
Bullock119339
Conecuh108125
Perry107527
Sumter101831
Coosa94024
Greene88932
Choctaw57523
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 792795

Reported Deaths: 11638
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby888041529
Davidson83321872
Knox47116596
Hamilton41301466
Rutherford39529393
Williamson25867208
Sumner21884325
Montgomery17816213
Out of TN17586103
Wilson16969213
Unassigned15995128
Sullivan14832278
Blount14384186
Bradley13433141
Washington13004234
Sevier12401166
Maury12392162
Putnam10769171
Madison10218234
Robertson9141123
Anderson8240159
Hamblen8180169
Greene7368148
Tipton7030104
Coffee6538116
Dickson6367107
Gibson6227141
Cumberland6207123
McMinn604893
Carter6047155
Roane599896
Bedford5948122
Jefferson5814121
Loudon579967
Lawrence560784
Monroe546292
Hawkins5372100
Warren537078
Dyer5276102
Franklin484985
Fayette472975
Obion439095
Rhea419973
Lincoln419062
Cocke416896
Cheatham407247
Marshall395857
Campbell392159
Weakley383260
Giles379497
Henderson363774
Carroll350981
White342467
Hardeman340463
Macon340274
Hardin333664
Lauderdale310444
Henry304075
Marion300545
Scott292244
Claiborne290371
Wayne290230
Overton289258
Hickman270742
McNairy270753
DeKalb269452
Haywood266060
Smith261636
Grainger247346
Trousdale242122
Morgan233838
Fentress231944
Johnson218338
Chester205048
Bledsoe203310
Crockett197548
Unicoi183447
Polk182924
Cannon181131
Union177634
Grundy171930
Lake168126
Sequatchie159827
Humphreys158121
Decatur154637
Benton152739
Lewis148525
Meigs128223
Jackson126434
Stewart126025
Clay107331
Houston104733
Perry104628
Moore95217
Van Buren80320
Pickett75023
Hancock51312

Most Popular Stories

Community Events