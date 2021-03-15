Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Black women's wealth is 90% lower than White men. Goldman Sachs is investing billions to change that

A Goldman Sachs report shows Black American women hold 90% less wealth than White American men. As a result of the data, Goldman Sachs is investing $10 billion to change those disparities. CNN's Poppy Harlow and Goldman Sachs Asset Management Global Head of Sustainability & Impact Margaret Anadu discuss how this will impact the Black community.

Posted: Mar 15, 2021 11:30 AM
Updated: Mar 15, 2021 11:30 AM
Posted By: By Ramishah Maruf, CNN Business

America's Black women hold more than 90% less wealth than American White men, Goldman Sachs revealed in a new report Tuesday.

In response, Goldman announced on Wednesday it will invest $10 billion into areas that will impact the lives of one million Black women by 2030. Goldman will partner with Black women-led organizations and institutions to commit $10 billion in direct investment capital and $100 million in philanthropy. The investment strategy is led by Black women, such as former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Walgreens CEO Rosalind G. Brewer.

"This initiative is transformational," said Melanie Campbell, convener of the Black Women's Roundtable and president and CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, which is partnering with Goldman Sachs on the program. "What Goldman Sachs is doing has the potential to materially impact the lives of Black women, their families and communities across the country."

A stunning wealth gap

What propels the 90% wealth gap? Mainly a large earnings gap that has only widened since the 1980s and '90s, the study about Black women economics found. Black women currently make 15% less than White women and 35% less than White men. In the '80s, the earnings gap was 5% between Black and White women.

The disparities are present in every stage of a Black woman's life, from education to housing to health. Goldman's initial investments will be made in areas like this through institutions like Hope Enterprise Corporation, mayors and HBCUs.

Only 0.5% of Black women own their own businesses -- White men are 24 times more likely to own their own business than Black women. Access to funds and investment is a major barrier to successfully opening a business -- Black business owners are 20% less likely to fund their startups with bank business loans.

Closing the 90% wealth gap would benefit everyone, the study said. Improving the economic condition of Black women and men could add up to 1.7 million jobs and GDP growth of 2.1%.

"Black women are at the center of this investment strategy because we know that capital has the power to affect change, and we know that Black women have the power to transform communities," said Margaret Anadu, global head of sustainability and impact for Goldman Sachs Asset Management. "If we can make our economy work for Black women, we all benefit."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 65°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 503673

Reported Deaths: 10327
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson727401425
Mobile36717753
Madison32922479
Tuscaloosa24560431
Montgomery23013537
Shelby22519226
Baldwin20103294
Lee15147163
Calhoun14064301
Morgan13877258
Etowah13496335
Marshall11514217
Houston10200267
Elmore9644196
Limestone9486142
St. Clair9133230
Cullman9068184
Lauderdale8692216
DeKalb8580178
Talladega7715167
Walker6689268
Jackson6578105
Autauga642695
Blount6291129
Colbert6035125
Coffee5290105
Dale4702108
Russell413534
Franklin404882
Covington4015108
Chilton3957106
Escambia380773
Tallapoosa3670143
Clarke346456
Chambers3442112
Dallas3442144
Pike294974
Marion294898
Lawrence287292
Winston260469
Bibb248158
Marengo247058
Geneva241871
Pickens227257
Barbour218453
Hale213672
Butler204166
Fayette203358
Henry184442
Cherokee178842
Randolph167741
Monroe167639
Washington158338
Macon148945
Crenshaw148455
Clay146954
Cleburne141241
Lamar135233
Lowndes134252
Wilcox124626
Bullock118539
Conecuh107625
Perry107127
Sumter101631
Coosa91224
Greene88732
Choctaw57523
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 789652

Reported Deaths: 11639
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby885051528
Davidson82932883
Knox46940594
Hamilton41129464
Rutherford39274393
Williamson25735207
Sumner21786325
Montgomery17695213
Out of TN17451103
Wilson16880212
Unassigned15998128
Sullivan14762276
Blount14334186
Bradley13318142
Washington12955234
Maury12358162
Sevier12332166
Putnam10748171
Madison10200234
Robertson9099123
Anderson8196159
Hamblen8148169
Greene7356148
Tipton7013104
Coffee6502115
Dickson6355107
Gibson6218141
Cumberland6191123
Carter6033155
McMinn602093
Roane598996
Bedford5909122
Loudon579167
Jefferson5787120
Lawrence560384
Monroe544092
Warren535578
Hawkins5353100
Dyer5269102
Franklin481985
Fayette471975
Obion438395
Rhea419073
Lincoln418662
Cocke411896
Cheatham402046
Marshall395257
Campbell389559
Weakley382660
Giles378097
Henderson363374
Carroll350581
White342067
Hardeman340565
Macon339474
Hardin333364
Lauderdale310444
Henry303475
Marion299145
Scott291044
Wayne289630
Claiborne289471
Overton288458
McNairy270453
Hickman270142
DeKalb268751
Haywood265860
Smith260136
Grainger246946
Trousdale241422
Morgan233638
Fentress231244
Johnson218338
Chester204348
Bledsoe202610
Crockett197749
Unicoi182947
Polk182224
Cannon180331
Union176334
Grundy171330
Lake168026
Sequatchie159126
Humphreys157721
Decatur154337
Benton152539
Lewis148325
Meigs127823
Jackson126034
Stewart125325
Clay107331
Houston104633
Perry104428
Moore95017
Van Buren80120
Pickett74823
Hancock50912

Most Popular Stories

Community Events