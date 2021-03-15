Clear

What Usain Bolt did next: Olympic legend on his greatest achievement and life after athletics

Eight-time gold medalist Usain Bolt tells CNN that he's not worried about shoe technology helping to beat his world records and that he's looking forward to Tokyo 2020 as a fan.

Posted: Mar 15, 2021 9:20 AM
Updated: Mar 15, 2021 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Matias Grez, CNN

With his broad grin and relaxed, languid running style, Usain Bolt often looked like he was going for a jog in the park rather than competing as the fastest man in the world.

Few athletes have been so dominant in their sport that they have time to pose and smile for the cameras mid-race, but Bolt wasn't like other sprint stars.

The viral image of the Jamaican grinning as he approached the line in his 100m semifinal at Rio 2016 encapsulated the joy he brought to athletics every time he stepped onto the track.

Bolt's list of achievements in the sport is almost as long as his stride. There are eight Olympic golds -- which also made him the first sprinter in history to win gold medals in the 100m and 200m at three consecutive Games -- 11 World Championship golds and world records in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay that no athlete has since come close to touching.

Now 34 and retired from athletics since 2017, Bolt has had time to reflect on a remarkable career. Of his numerous accolades, however, there is one that stands out well above the rest for the Jamaican

"It's always going to be the [Olympic] gold medals," without hesitation Bolt tells CNN Sport. "I think that's what really stamped my authority on the sport, you know what I mean, I showed my dominance throughout the years.

"Yeah I'm very proud of being the fastest man in the world, but it takes so much to do three back-to-back Olympic and win those, so for me I'm most proud of my gold medals."

These days, the debate around breaking track and field world records is often accompanied by discussions on how big a role is being played by developments in shoe technology.

Bolt says he isn't worried should his records eventually be broken with the help of such technology, rather than pure physical prowess.

"The fact that everyone will know why, then it doesn't bother me," he explains. "As I said, I'm happy to be the fastest man in the world, but it was always the gold medals that really mattered to me because that's how you really prove yourself, you know what I mean.

"There are so many people that could say: 'I'm a former world record holder,' but there are not a lot of people who can say: 'I won -- well, just me -- three Olympic gold medals back-to-back.'

"So for me, this is why I pushed myself so hard to dominate, because I know at any point in time somebody can just break your record and then if you put so much on that, then what do you have left?"

READ: Usain Bolt says he considered coming out of retirement

A winning bet

He might have broken world records and won numerous gold medals, but that didn't stop Bolt from indulging his love of fast food.

In his 2013 autobiography "Faster than Lightning," Bolt estimates he ate 1,000 McDonald's chicken nuggets during his 10 days in Beijing for the 2008 Olympics Games. Remarkably, those 5000 calories and 300 grams of fat per day powered him to three gold medals and three world records.

Around the same time, Bolt made a bet with coach Glen Mills and agent Ricky Sims, who were both adamant the athlete's fast food cravings meant he would develop "a big gut" within two years of retirement.

Much to their disappointment, Bolt still maintains his lean athletic physique three-and-a-half years after retiring. So have Mills and Sims paid up?

"No!" he laughs. "We had a back and forth because they were saying: 'Oh, it [the bet] was three years. I was like: 'No, it's two!' So it was a back and forth and then we just said forget it because they didn't want to pay after two years because they're like: 'Oh, I'm still in shape.' So they weren't happy!"

Just like the rest of us, athletes get cravings for their guilty pleasure foods. However, as with everything, it's all about eating in moderation, especially when you're no longer training for hours on end every day.

"For me, you kind of learn and understand that exercise is very, very important, even just walking just to keep yourself healthy, you know what I mean," he says.

"Over the years, I've learned so much about weight and just nutrition, so I understand the necessary steps I need to take to make sure I'm healthy. I'm having a family and I want to make sure I'm around to see them, you know."

READ: Usain Bolt in numbers -- Why the Jamaican is the greatest

Life after athletics

Life for Bolt looks a lot different now than it did four years ago.

In May, he became a father for the first time after his partner Kasi Bennett gave birth to a baby girl, who they fittingly named Olympia Lightning Bolt.

The majority of his day is spent with Olympia and Kasi, before he finds the time to squeeze in a workout to "keep the weight off."

Bolt says he has also been hard at work with post-career endeavors, including work with new sponsors.

The sprint star and former USWNT player Abby Wambach are the faces of Gatorade's new campaign, which pays homage to the classic "Anything You Can Do, I Can Do Better" commercial, originally featuring Michael Jordan and Mia Hamm.

While some athletes struggle to come to terms with retirement, Bolt is very much enjoying his.

The build up to Tokyo 2020 is unlike anything he has experienced for almost two decades -- it's the first Olympics 'Lightning Bolt' won't be competing at since the Sydney Games in 2000 -- but there will be no wishing he was back out there on the track again.

"I'm definitely excited to just be in the stands," he says. "I've never got an opportunity to really watch Olympic Games, to either go [watch] swimming, the soccer or just to see all the events. So I'm excited to actually get the chance to really experience Olympics like a true fan."

Since Bolt stepped away from athletics, the sport has been trying to find the next generation of athletes to be its torchbearers. Unfortunately, as it did with other sports around the round, the coronavirus pandemic curtailed the athletics season and, eventually, forced the Tokyo Games' postponement until 2021.

Given the impact of the stunted schedule on most athletes, Bolt believes it's only fair to allow them a prolonged period of preparation before burdening them with being the sport's next leading lights.

"You know, normally I would always say who I think, but now I just sit back and watch," he says. "Especially after the pandemic, a lot of people have sat out the season without getting a chance to compete even once.

"So now that the fact that it's going to start, I'm just going to watch see how the season goes and then I can say: 'You know what, this person looks like they were serious. They kept themselves in shape during the pandemic.' So we just have to sit and watch and see what happens."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Decatur
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 60°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 503673

Reported Deaths: 10327
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson727401425
Mobile36717753
Madison32922479
Tuscaloosa24560431
Montgomery23013537
Shelby22519226
Baldwin20103294
Lee15147163
Calhoun14064301
Morgan13877258
Etowah13496335
Marshall11514217
Houston10200267
Elmore9644196
Limestone9486142
St. Clair9133230
Cullman9068184
Lauderdale8692216
DeKalb8580178
Talladega7715167
Walker6689268
Jackson6578105
Autauga642695
Blount6291129
Colbert6035125
Coffee5290105
Dale4702108
Russell413534
Franklin404882
Covington4015108
Chilton3957106
Escambia380773
Tallapoosa3670143
Clarke346456
Chambers3442112
Dallas3442144
Pike294974
Marion294898
Lawrence287292
Winston260469
Bibb248158
Marengo247058
Geneva241871
Pickens227257
Barbour218453
Hale213672
Butler204166
Fayette203358
Henry184442
Cherokee178842
Randolph167741
Monroe167639
Washington158338
Macon148945
Crenshaw148455
Clay146954
Cleburne141241
Lamar135233
Lowndes134252
Wilcox124626
Bullock118539
Conecuh107625
Perry107127
Sumter101631
Coosa91224
Greene88732
Choctaw57523
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 789652

Reported Deaths: 11639
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby885051528
Davidson82932883
Knox46940594
Hamilton41129464
Rutherford39274393
Williamson25735207
Sumner21786325
Montgomery17695213
Out of TN17451103
Wilson16880212
Unassigned15998128
Sullivan14762276
Blount14334186
Bradley13318142
Washington12955234
Maury12358162
Sevier12332166
Putnam10748171
Madison10200234
Robertson9099123
Anderson8196159
Hamblen8148169
Greene7356148
Tipton7013104
Coffee6502115
Dickson6355107
Gibson6218141
Cumberland6191123
Carter6033155
McMinn602093
Roane598996
Bedford5909122
Loudon579167
Jefferson5787120
Lawrence560384
Monroe544092
Warren535578
Hawkins5353100
Dyer5269102
Franklin481985
Fayette471975
Obion438395
Rhea419073
Lincoln418662
Cocke411896
Cheatham402046
Marshall395257
Campbell389559
Weakley382660
Giles378097
Henderson363374
Carroll350581
White342067
Hardeman340565
Macon339474
Hardin333364
Lauderdale310444
Henry303475
Marion299145
Scott291044
Wayne289630
Claiborne289471
Overton288458
McNairy270453
Hickman270142
DeKalb268751
Haywood265860
Smith260136
Grainger246946
Trousdale241422
Morgan233638
Fentress231244
Johnson218338
Chester204348
Bledsoe202610
Crockett197749
Unicoi182947
Polk182224
Cannon180331
Union176334
Grundy171330
Lake168026
Sequatchie159126
Humphreys157721
Decatur154337
Benton152539
Lewis148325
Meigs127823
Jackson126034
Stewart125325
Clay107331
Houston104633
Perry104428
Moore95017
Van Buren80120
Pickett74823
Hancock50912

Most Popular Stories

Community Events