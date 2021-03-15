Clear

5 things to know for March 15: Immigration, Covid-19, 2020 election, Myanmar, London

Brazil's latest wave of Covid-19 cases has plunged the country into crisis as the hospital ICU capacity is at or above 80 percent in 22 out of 26 states. CNN's Matt Rivers reports.

Posted: Mar 15, 2021 7:00 AM
Updated: Mar 15, 2021 7:00 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

More than 7 million Americans are under winter weather alerts this morning after heavy snow and blizzard conditions hit the Rocky Mountains and western Plains. Stay warm out there!

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Immigration

More than 4,000 unaccompanied migrant children are in Border Patrol custody, the latest uptick in the number of children held at border facilities. After children are taken into Border Patrol custody, the Department of Health and Human Services typically takes over their care. But the coronavirus pandemic has strained the department's efforts to accommodate the influx, since shelters had until recently been operating under capacity limits. FEMA was called in to help over the weekend. And though the current situation at the border may seem alarming, it's been building for a while. CNN's Catherine Shoichet has more on how we got here and what's missing from the debate.

2. Coronavirus

We're not out of the woods yet. Though daily new cases of Covid-19 in the US have dropped since January, case numbers over the past week still averaged more than 50,000 per day. That puts the nation in a vulnerable position to experience another surge, says Dr. Anthony Fauci -- which is precisely what is happening in Europe. The good news is that people in the US are getting vaccinated relatively quickly. The bad news is that highly contagious variants are still a threat. Until then, the US shouldn't be easing restrictions before Covid-19 case numbers fall to at least below 10,000 per day, Fauci has said.

3. 2020 election

Officials have found a December recording of then-President Trump's phone call to a Georgia investigator in a trash folder on her device. In the call, Trump encouraged the investigator to look to uncover "dishonesty" in absentee ballot signatures in the state's most populous county. The audio offers yet another example of Trump's efforts to push false claims of widespread voter fraud and to influence Georgia election officials as they certified results. Meanwhile, Republicans in several swing states are touting false fraud claims to advance measures that would make it tougher to vote. Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams called a similar effort in her state "a redux of Jim Crow in a suit and tie."

4. Myanmar

Myanmar security forces killed dozens of protesters yesterday. It was one of the deadliest days since the military seized power in a coup, bringing the post-coup death toll to at least 126 people. The military junta also imposed martial law in six areas after several Chinese-funded factories were set on fire during protests. It's unclear who is behind the fires. Anti-coup protesters have been suspicious of China, with demonstrations targeting the Chinese embassy in Myanmar's largest city and protesters accusing Beijing of supporting the coup and junta. China has not outright condemned the military takeover but backed a UN Security Council statement condemning violence against peaceful protesters.

5. Sarah Everard

Women's rights activists in the UK are outraged over how London's Metropolitan Police broke up a peaceful vigil on Saturday for Sarah Everard, a 33-year old who was murdered while walking home in the city this month. That the man accused of murdering her is a serving member of that same police force only added fuel to the fire. The randomness of Everard's disappearance has prompted a national reckoning on women's rights in the UK. Thousands of women have shared their own experiences of being intimidated or harassed while walking alone at night.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Queen Bey reigns supreme at the Grammys

Beyoncé broke records, and Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish took home big prizes on music's biggest night. Here's the full list of winners.

A Charlie Hebdo cartoon depicts the Queen kneeling on Meghan's neck

The French satirical magazine's cover image, which invokes the death of George Floyd, has people outraged.

Drew Brees is retiring after 20 years in the NFL

The New Orleans Saints quarterback ends his career as the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards and led his team to the Super Bowl in 2010.

SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket for the 9th time

The launch sends more Starlink satellites into orbit, with the goal of blanketing the planet in high-speed broadband.

A guitar from a famous Elvis Presley performance is up for auction

You, too, can play like the King of Rock 'n' Roll -- for a price.

TODAY'S NUMBER

170

That's about how many acres have been burned by a wildfire that tore through a New Jersey town yesterday.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I think the investigation is underway and we should see what it brings us."

President Biden on whether New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign. Cuomo faces multiple allegations of sexual harassment, and most of the New York congressional delegation has called for him to step down.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Looks like a kitten, smells like a kitten

Really, though, this sweet little creature is just the world's smallest cat. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 62°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 62°
Decatur
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 503673

Reported Deaths: 10327
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson727401425
Mobile36717753
Madison32922479
Tuscaloosa24560431
Montgomery23013537
Shelby22519226
Baldwin20103294
Lee15147163
Calhoun14064301
Morgan13877258
Etowah13496335
Marshall11514217
Houston10200267
Elmore9644196
Limestone9486142
St. Clair9133230
Cullman9068184
Lauderdale8692216
DeKalb8580178
Talladega7715167
Walker6689268
Jackson6578105
Autauga642695
Blount6291129
Colbert6035125
Coffee5290105
Dale4702108
Russell413534
Franklin404882
Covington4015108
Chilton3957106
Escambia380773
Tallapoosa3670143
Clarke346456
Chambers3442112
Dallas3442144
Pike294974
Marion294898
Lawrence287292
Winston260469
Bibb248158
Marengo247058
Geneva241871
Pickens227257
Barbour218453
Hale213672
Butler204166
Fayette203358
Henry184442
Cherokee178842
Randolph167741
Monroe167639
Washington158338
Macon148945
Crenshaw148455
Clay146954
Cleburne141241
Lamar135233
Lowndes134252
Wilcox124626
Bullock118539
Conecuh107625
Perry107127
Sumter101631
Coosa91224
Greene88732
Choctaw57523
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 789652

Reported Deaths: 11639
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby885051528
Davidson82932883
Knox46940594
Hamilton41129464
Rutherford39274393
Williamson25735207
Sumner21786325
Montgomery17695213
Out of TN17451103
Wilson16880212
Unassigned15998128
Sullivan14762276
Blount14334186
Bradley13318142
Washington12955234
Maury12358162
Sevier12332166
Putnam10748171
Madison10200234
Robertson9099123
Anderson8196159
Hamblen8148169
Greene7356148
Tipton7013104
Coffee6502115
Dickson6355107
Gibson6218141
Cumberland6191123
Carter6033155
McMinn602093
Roane598996
Bedford5909122
Loudon579167
Jefferson5787120
Lawrence560384
Monroe544092
Warren535578
Hawkins5353100
Dyer5269102
Franklin481985
Fayette471975
Obion438395
Rhea419073
Lincoln418662
Cocke411896
Cheatham402046
Marshall395257
Campbell389559
Weakley382660
Giles378097
Henderson363374
Carroll350581
White342067
Hardeman340565
Macon339474
Hardin333364
Lauderdale310444
Henry303475
Marion299145
Scott291044
Wayne289630
Claiborne289471
Overton288458
McNairy270453
Hickman270142
DeKalb268751
Haywood265860
Smith260136
Grainger246946
Trousdale241422
Morgan233638
Fentress231244
Johnson218338
Chester204348
Bledsoe202610
Crockett197749
Unicoi182947
Polk182224
Cannon180331
Union176334
Grundy171330
Lake168026
Sequatchie159126
Humphreys157721
Decatur154337
Benton152539
Lewis148325
Meigs127823
Jackson126034
Stewart125325
Clay107331
Houston104633
Perry104428
Moore95017
Van Buren80120
Pickett74823
Hancock50912

Most Popular Stories

Community Events