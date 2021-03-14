Clear

100 arrested as spring break crowds hit Miami Beach despite the pandemic

About 100 people have been arrested and two police officers injured as spring break crowds gathered in Florida's Miami Beach, the city says. CNN's Natasha Chen reports the arrests were not related to Covid-19 restrictions and were incidents of people breaking the law and not listening to officers' orders.

Posted: Mar 14, 2021 9:40 PM
Updated: Mar 14, 2021 9:40 PM
Posted By: By Natasha Chen and Susannah Cullinane, CNN

About 100 people have been arrested and two police officers injured as spring break crowds gathered in Florida's Miami Beach over the weekend, the city says.

Miami Beach Police arrested 30 people Saturday night, following Friday night's unruly crowds that resulted in two Miami Beach police officers being sent to the hospital with injuries, the police department said in a post on Twitter.

Friday night's incident involved a large crowd which was "disorderly and surrounding officers," another tweet said. Miami Beach police tweeted that they used pepper balls to disperse the group.

CNN affiliate WPLG reported that Miami Beach police officers are working 12-hour shifts.

The weekend's approximately 100 arrests included some for the seizure of weapons and drugs, city of Miami Beach spokeswoman Veronica Payssé told CNN on Sunday.

Spring break during a pandemic

Payssé said the issues are typical for each year's spring break crowds, but that Covid-19 protocols made the task of policing the crowds twice as hard.

The state of Florida does not allow local jurisdictions to fine people for violating mask orders, and the city can only offer free masks in hopes that people wear them, Payssé said.

Florida is a popular spring break destination, and some of its beaches have been packed.

"We're seeing too much spring break activity," Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber told CNN Saturday morning. "We've got a problem with too many people coming here, we've got a problem with too many people coming here to let loose."

"We are concerned," the mayor said. "It's very challenging."

'A little crazy'

Further north, in Clearwater Beach, Pinellas County, some beachgoers were trying to factor in the pandemic, CNN affiliate WFTS reported.

Jamin Stuhr -- visiting from Iowa -- said he understood how people could forget about Covid-19, but he and his friends were trying to remember.

"It's just really important to keep everyone safe especially the more prone to getting it and getting really sick from it," he told WFTS. The group said they were wearing masks on the street and staying with their own group.

Local resident Tanya Landry told WFTS she set up her chair to ensure social distancing on the beach and avoided crowds.

"A little bit during the beginning of spring break here it got a little crazy, the bars got a little crazy, very busy, people without masks on, so but we tend to stay away from that," she said.

The Florida Department of Health reported 1,973,109 Covid-19 cases Saturday, an increase of 5,167 cases since Friday.

Cases in Florida have been on an uptick for the last five days after seeing a decline in the previous days, data from the FLDH dashboard shows.

The state's health department website shows that a majority of the new cases were from Miami-Dade and Broward counties, with more than 677 new cases reported in each county.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Huntsville/Madison
Mostly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
Fort Payne
Mostly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 503305

Reported Deaths: 10327
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson726761425
Mobile36694753
Madison32892479
Tuscaloosa24547431
Montgomery22975537
Shelby22499226
Baldwin20091294
Lee15138163
Calhoun14055301
Morgan13865258
Etowah13485335
Marshall11510217
Houston10198267
Elmore9633196
Limestone9483142
St. Clair9128230
Cullman9062184
Lauderdale8683216
DeKalb8578178
Talladega7709167
Walker6689268
Jackson6573105
Autauga641695
Blount6288129
Colbert6031125
Coffee5287105
Dale4700108
Russell412534
Franklin404882
Covington4014108
Chilton3955106
Escambia380773
Tallapoosa3669143
Clarke346356
Dallas3444144
Chambers3441112
Pike294974
Marion294898
Lawrence287092
Winston260369
Bibb247958
Marengo246758
Geneva241771
Pickens227257
Barbour218153
Hale213472
Butler203866
Fayette203358
Henry184242
Cherokee178842
Randolph167541
Monroe167339
Washington158238
Macon148945
Crenshaw148455
Clay146954
Cleburne141141
Lamar135133
Lowndes133952
Wilcox124626
Bullock118539
Conecuh107525
Perry107127
Sumter101331
Coosa91224
Greene88732
Choctaw57123
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 789652

Reported Deaths: 11639
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby885051528
Davidson82932883
Knox46940594
Hamilton41129464
Rutherford39274393
Williamson25735207
Sumner21786325
Montgomery17695213
Out of TN17451103
Wilson16880212
Unassigned15998128
Sullivan14762276
Blount14334186
Bradley13318142
Washington12955234
Maury12358162
Sevier12332166
Putnam10748171
Madison10200234
Robertson9099123
Anderson8196159
Hamblen8148169
Greene7356148
Tipton7013104
Coffee6502115
Dickson6355107
Gibson6218141
Cumberland6191123
Carter6033155
McMinn602093
Roane598996
Bedford5909122
Loudon579167
Jefferson5787120
Lawrence560384
Monroe544092
Warren535578
Hawkins5353100
Dyer5269102
Franklin481985
Fayette471975
Obion438395
Rhea419073
Lincoln418662
Cocke411896
Cheatham402046
Marshall395257
Campbell389559
Weakley382660
Giles378097
Henderson363374
Carroll350581
White342067
Hardeman340565
Macon339474
Hardin333364
Lauderdale310444
Henry303475
Marion299145
Scott291044
Wayne289630
Claiborne289471
Overton288458
McNairy270453
Hickman270142
DeKalb268751
Haywood265860
Smith260136
Grainger246946
Trousdale241422
Morgan233638
Fentress231244
Johnson218338
Chester204348
Bledsoe202610
Crockett197749
Unicoi182947
Polk182224
Cannon180331
Union176334
Grundy171330
Lake168026
Sequatchie159126
Humphreys157721
Decatur154337
Benton152539
Lewis148325
Meigs127823
Jackson126034
Stewart125325
Clay107331
Houston104633
Perry104428
Moore95017
Van Buren80120
Pickett74823
Hancock50912

Most Popular Stories

Community Events