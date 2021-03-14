Clear

Ron Johnson reveals the racism of the Capitol riot reaction

Article Image

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson invoked race in explaining his sense of safety during the January 6 Capitol riot, saying that he might have been concerned for his well-being had the protesters been affiliated with Black Lives Matter instead of being a largely White pro-Trump crowd. CNN has reached out to Johnson's office for comment.

Posted: Mar 14, 2021 7:40 PM
Updated: Mar 14, 2021 7:40 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Dean Obeidallah

Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson, who in the past peddled baseless conspiracy theories about the people who waged the Jan. 6 attack on our Capitol as not being Donald Trump supporters but agents-provocateurs, finally told (some of) the truth about the Capitol riot -- and it's even viler than his previous nonsense.

While appearing on a conservative radio show Thursday, Johnson declared that he "never really felt threatened" during the Capitol attack, explaining, "I knew those were people that love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law, and so I wasn't concerned." Johnson then jaw-droppingly added that if the protesters "were tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters, I might have been a little concerned."

These comments rightly triggered a swift backlash. First, Johnson's remark that the Jan. 6 attackers were people who "respect law enforcement" and would not break the law is obviously not true since the attack led to the death of police officer Brian Sicknick and the injury of 140 other police officers that day. Since then, over 315 people have been arrested for their roles in the attack and charged with a range of crimes, from assault to conspiracy to commit federal crimes. If that is respecting the law, I'd hate to see what Johnson believes is lawless.

But it was the bigoted aspect of Johnson's remarks that drew the most severe criticism. For example, Wisconsin State Sen. LaTonya Johnson, a Democrat from Milwaukee, slammed Johnson, stating, "What, White people love this country and Black people don't? That's exactly what he's saying." She added, "It's a totally racist comment."

Here's the thing, though. Johnson was finally sharing his truth. Johnson did not feel "threatened" when he saw an angry sea of almost exclusively White people dressed in MAGA gear and carrying, waving and flashing a buffet of White supremacist and other far-right symbols. He didn't feel threatened when he saw them assault police officers with metal poles and pepper spray or build a gallows to hang "traitors."

And why would he? They were Trump's people and Johnson -- being a devout Trump supporter -- had nothing to fear from them. After all, why would Johnson fear his own political supporters? Johnson was voicing his honest view -- and one I'm betting is shared by other Trump loyalists in Congress.

The Jan. 6 attack was a show of White supremacy aimed at keeping Trump in power. Just look at the people arrested so far. FBI Director Christopher Wray testified in early March that "quite a number" of those charged "self-identify with the Proud Boys or the Oath Keepers" as well as "racially motivated violent extremists who advocate for...White supremacy."

The Proud Boys are well-known Trump supporters. When Trump was asked to denounce White supremacist groups during a September presidential debate, he declared, "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by." Members of the Proud Boys -- an organization that is suing the Southern Poverty Law Center for designating it a hate group -- celebrated Trump's words, even sharing a new logo online that included the "Stand back and stand by" quote.

Just this week we learned that a second Oath Keeper arrested for his role in the Jan. 6 attack had provided security the day before to Trump's longtime ally Roger Stone -- convicted of multiple crimes and pardoned by Trump in December. Even before Jan. 6, the Oath Keepers founder had publicly declared, "Our POTUS will not go down without a fight," adding, "This election was stolen from We The People. We will prevail but we need your help!"

And when it comes to White supremacists, there's no disputing that they were made to feel welcome in the GOP during the time of Trump, who routinely retweeted White supremacists and repeatedly defended Confederate symbols. On a personal note, I even had to deal with Trump-loving White supremacists threatening to kill me for an article I wrote in 2017 slamming Trump's failure to denounce White supremacist-motivated violence.

Johnson, whose term is up in 2022, has not yet said if he will seek re-election. But his recent comments sound like those of a candidate seeking to curry favor with the Trump coalition. If Johnson does run again, the hope is the people of Wisconsin will reject him like they did Trump in 2020. That would be another positive step in eradicating the cancer known as Trumpism from mainstream American politics.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 69°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 503305

Reported Deaths: 10327
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson726761425
Mobile36694753
Madison32892479
Tuscaloosa24547431
Montgomery22975537
Shelby22499226
Baldwin20091294
Lee15138163
Calhoun14055301
Morgan13865258
Etowah13485335
Marshall11510217
Houston10198267
Elmore9633196
Limestone9483142
St. Clair9128230
Cullman9062184
Lauderdale8683216
DeKalb8578178
Talladega7709167
Walker6689268
Jackson6573105
Autauga641695
Blount6288129
Colbert6031125
Coffee5287105
Dale4700108
Russell412534
Franklin404882
Covington4014108
Chilton3955106
Escambia380773
Tallapoosa3669143
Clarke346356
Dallas3444144
Chambers3441112
Pike294974
Marion294898
Lawrence287092
Winston260369
Bibb247958
Marengo246758
Geneva241771
Pickens227257
Barbour218153
Hale213472
Butler203866
Fayette203358
Henry184242
Cherokee178842
Randolph167541
Monroe167339
Washington158238
Macon148945
Crenshaw148455
Clay146954
Cleburne141141
Lamar135133
Lowndes133952
Wilcox124626
Bullock118539
Conecuh107525
Perry107127
Sumter101331
Coosa91224
Greene88732
Choctaw57123
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 789652

Reported Deaths: 11639
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby885051528
Davidson82932883
Knox46940594
Hamilton41129464
Rutherford39274393
Williamson25735207
Sumner21786325
Montgomery17695213
Out of TN17451103
Wilson16880212
Unassigned15998128
Sullivan14762276
Blount14334186
Bradley13318142
Washington12955234
Maury12358162
Sevier12332166
Putnam10748171
Madison10200234
Robertson9099123
Anderson8196159
Hamblen8148169
Greene7356148
Tipton7013104
Coffee6502115
Dickson6355107
Gibson6218141
Cumberland6191123
Carter6033155
McMinn602093
Roane598996
Bedford5909122
Loudon579167
Jefferson5787120
Lawrence560384
Monroe544092
Warren535578
Hawkins5353100
Dyer5269102
Franklin481985
Fayette471975
Obion438395
Rhea419073
Lincoln418662
Cocke411896
Cheatham402046
Marshall395257
Campbell389559
Weakley382660
Giles378097
Henderson363374
Carroll350581
White342067
Hardeman340565
Macon339474
Hardin333364
Lauderdale310444
Henry303475
Marion299145
Scott291044
Wayne289630
Claiborne289471
Overton288458
McNairy270453
Hickman270142
DeKalb268751
Haywood265860
Smith260136
Grainger246946
Trousdale241422
Morgan233638
Fentress231244
Johnson218338
Chester204348
Bledsoe202610
Crockett197749
Unicoi182947
Polk182224
Cannon180331
Union176334
Grundy171330
Lake168026
Sequatchie159126
Humphreys157721
Decatur154337
Benton152539
Lewis148325
Meigs127823
Jackson126034
Stewart125325
Clay107331
Houston104633
Perry104428
Moore95017
Van Buren80120
Pickett74823
Hancock50912

Most Popular Stories

Community Events