Clear

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez remain a couple, say they are 'working through some things'

Despite reports of a split, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are still together according to a statement the couple released to CNN. Chloe Melas has the latest.

Posted: Mar 13, 2021 3:40 PM
Updated: Mar 13, 2021 3:40 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez say they are still together.

The couple released a statement to CNN Saturday morning through their representative clarifying that they remain in a relationship and are "working through some things."

The statement comes after CNN, citing a source close to the couple, and other news organizations reported Friday that the couple had broken up.

Rodriguez and Lopez have been in a relationship since 2017.

A representative for the couple says they are still engaged.

It will be the fourth marriage for Lopez, who divorced singer Marc Anthony in 2014, and the second for Rodriguez, who has been divorced since 2008.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Muscle Shoals
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 74°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 502711

Reported Deaths: 10299
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson725711418
Mobile36629752
Madison32850479
Tuscaloosa24529430
Montgomery22951536
Shelby22465226
Baldwin20072294
Lee15122162
Calhoun14034299
Morgan13855258
Etowah13470335
Marshall11491216
Houston10189266
Elmore9625194
Limestone9476142
St. Clair9123230
Cullman9054183
Lauderdale8670215
DeKalb8555178
Talladega7698167
Walker6679267
Jackson6570105
Autauga640995
Blount6282129
Colbert6027125
Coffee5286104
Dale4701108
Russell411034
Franklin404882
Covington4007108
Chilton3945105
Escambia380773
Tallapoosa3668143
Clarke346055
Dallas3443142
Chambers3439112
Pike294874
Marion294598
Lawrence287092
Winston260268
Bibb247558
Marengo246459
Geneva241571
Pickens227057
Barbour217552
Hale213072
Butler203766
Fayette203258
Henry184041
Cherokee178742
Monroe167339
Randolph167141
Washington158038
Macon148645
Crenshaw148455
Clay146754
Cleburne141041
Lamar134933
Lowndes133852
Wilcox124526
Bullock118339
Conecuh107424
Perry107127
Sumter101331
Coosa91124
Greene88732
Choctaw56923
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 789652

Reported Deaths: 11639
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby885051528
Davidson82932883
Knox46940594
Hamilton41129464
Rutherford39274393
Williamson25735207
Sumner21786325
Montgomery17695213
Out of TN17451103
Wilson16880212
Unassigned15998128
Sullivan14762276
Blount14334186
Bradley13318142
Washington12955234
Maury12358162
Sevier12332166
Putnam10748171
Madison10200234
Robertson9099123
Anderson8196159
Hamblen8148169
Greene7356148
Tipton7013104
Coffee6502115
Dickson6355107
Gibson6218141
Cumberland6191123
Carter6033155
McMinn602093
Roane598996
Bedford5909122
Loudon579167
Jefferson5787120
Lawrence560384
Monroe544092
Warren535578
Hawkins5353100
Dyer5269102
Franklin481985
Fayette471975
Obion438395
Rhea419073
Lincoln418662
Cocke411896
Cheatham402046
Marshall395257
Campbell389559
Weakley382660
Giles378097
Henderson363374
Carroll350581
White342067
Hardeman340565
Macon339474
Hardin333364
Lauderdale310444
Henry303475
Marion299145
Scott291044
Wayne289630
Claiborne289471
Overton288458
McNairy270453
Hickman270142
DeKalb268751
Haywood265860
Smith260136
Grainger246946
Trousdale241422
Morgan233638
Fentress231244
Johnson218338
Chester204348
Bledsoe202610
Crockett197749
Unicoi182947
Polk182224
Cannon180331
Union176334
Grundy171330
Lake168026
Sequatchie159126
Humphreys157721
Decatur154337
Benton152539
Lewis148325
Meigs127823
Jackson126034
Stewart125325
Clay107331
Houston104633
Perry104428
Moore95017
Van Buren80120
Pickett74823
Hancock50912

Most Popular Stories

Community Events