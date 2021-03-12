Clear

Minneapolis will pay George Floyd's estate $27 million after city council votes to settle lawsuit with family

Since May 2020, the site of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis has served as a memorial and place for prayer, but now it's surrounded by barricades and increasing violence. CNN's Sara Sidner has more.

Posted: Mar 12, 2021 7:10 PM
Updated: Mar 12, 2021 7:10 PM
Posted By: By Brad Parks, Carma Hassan and Deanna Hackney, CNN

The city of Minneapolis will pay the estate of George Floyd $27 million after the city council on Friday unanimously voted to settle a lawsuit with his family.

George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, said that he would return the settlement millions if it meant he could see his brother again.

"I thank the state of Minnesota for getting this settlement taken care of," he said. "But even though my brother is not here, he's here with me in my heart. Because if I could get him back, I would give all of this back.

"I know that he's with us, and he's standing up, right now, knowing that we have the opportunity to be able to fund low-income, African American communities."

Floyd took a moment at a news conference where he was joined by family members, his legal team, and Mayor Jacob Frey to thank the protesters who supported the family, especially during the height of the pandemic this past summer. He also called for peace.

"So, one thing that the world needs to know. America, we need to heal, this nation needs healing. Our family needs healing," the emotional Floyd said.

George Floyd's sister Bridgett Floyd said in a statement, "While we will never get our beloved George back, we will continue to work tirelessly to make this world a better, and safer, place for all."

She said the foundation she started in her brother's name will honor his legacy as a community-minded volunteer.

The news comes as jury selection is underway for the trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing the 46-year-old Black man in May 2020 by kneeling on his neck for almost eight minutes.

Floyd's final moments, recorded on video, led to widespread protests against police brutality and racism under the banner Black Lives Matter as well as incidents of unrest and looting.

Chauvin has pleaded not guilty to second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter charges. He has also pleaded not guilty to third-degree murder, which was reinstated in the case on Thursday.

In July, Floyd's family had filed filed the federal civil rights lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis and the four former officers involved in his death.

The lawsuit said the city fostered a culture of excessive force and impunity within the police force and failed to terminate dangerous officers.

Frey told reporters the settlement reflects a commitment shared by Floyd's family toward racial justice and social progress.

"We need to be unrelenting," he said. "We need to be unapologetic in our pursuit of a more equitable local government and more just approach to community, safety, and our city, and we will be."

Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender offered her "deepest condolences" to Floyd's family, friends, and the community.

"No amount of money can ever address the intense pain or trauma caused by this death to George Floyd's family or to the people of our city," she said. "Minneapolis has been fundamentally changed by this time of racial reckoning, and this city council is united in working together with our community and the Floyd family to equitably reshape our city of Minneapolis."

Family applauds police reform

At the news conference announcing the settlement, Ben Crump, Floyd's family attorney, lauded the city for changes to the police department.

"The settlement is not just historic because of the $27 million paid out but for the impact on social justice policy reforms and police reforms," he said. "Because the financial compensation most directly impacts George Floyd, and his family, the future of his family. But it is the policy reforms that affect all of us."

Days after Floyd's death, the Minneapolis City Council voted to ban chokeholds, require officers to report other officers they see using chokeholds, and to intervene in such cases. At the time, the mayor vowed to help change the way the city's police department operates, saying "now we can finally get this right."

And in July, the mayor and police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced changes to the department's use of force reporting requirements that place a stronger emphasis on de-escalation.

The agency is scheduled to see funding cuts after a December in which the city council voted to redirect $7.77 million from the police budget to other programs, according to a news release.

The plan funds mental health programs, directs funding toward "increasing capacity within the Civil Rights Department's Office of Police Conduct Review to investigate complaints about police officer behavior," and redirects some nonemergency calls to other departments.

Another police shooting resulted in a large settlement

In 2019, the city announced a $20 million settlement following the death of Justine Ruszczyk two years earlier.

Ruszczyk, 40, had called 911 to report a possible assault in the alley behind her home. She was shot by former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor, who was responding to her call with his partner.

Ruszczyk's 2017 death drew widespread attention, in the United States and in her native Australia. She had moved to Minneapolis to be with her fiancé and was killed a month before her wedding.

Noor was convicted of third-degree murder and manslaughter and was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison. He is appealing his sentence.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Decatur
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 67°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 502263

Reported Deaths: 10274
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson724841417
Mobile36598749
Madison32818478
Tuscaloosa24532428
Montgomery22926530
Shelby22417226
Baldwin20044294
Lee15117162
Calhoun14007297
Morgan13845258
Etowah13467332
Marshall11488216
Houston10180266
Elmore9611192
Limestone9471142
St. Clair9115229
Cullman9048183
Lauderdale8662214
DeKalb8543178
Talladega7686167
Walker6680266
Jackson6568105
Autauga640995
Blount6274129
Colbert6018124
Coffee5285104
Dale4697108
Russell410334
Franklin404282
Covington4006108
Chilton3944105
Escambia380773
Tallapoosa3668143
Clarke345555
Dallas3445143
Chambers3438113
Pike294974
Marion293997
Lawrence286992
Winston259968
Bibb247458
Marengo245958
Geneva241471
Pickens227157
Barbour217152
Hale213072
Butler203566
Fayette203358
Henry183941
Cherokee178542
Monroe167139
Randolph167041
Washington157938
Macon148645
Crenshaw148355
Clay146654
Cleburne140941
Lamar135133
Lowndes133851
Wilcox124226
Bullock118139
Conecuh107424
Perry107227
Sumter101331
Coosa90824
Greene88932
Choctaw56623
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 788109

Reported Deaths: 11623
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby883781523
Davidson82777883
Knox46835594
Hamilton41053463
Rutherford39183392
Williamson25684204
Sumner21718325
Montgomery17664213
Out of TN17392103
Wilson16846212
Unassigned15974128
Sullivan14672276
Blount14310186
Bradley13257142
Washington12925234
Maury12343162
Sevier12292166
Putnam10725171
Madison10187234
Robertson9086123
Anderson8171159
Hamblen8140168
Greene7345148
Tipton7008104
Coffee6490115
Dickson6344107
Gibson6214141
Cumberland6181123
Carter6026155
McMinn600393
Roane597896
Bedford5898121
Loudon578666
Jefferson5774120
Lawrence559884
Monroe543292
Warren534778
Hawkins533498
Dyer5264102
Franklin481185
Fayette471374
Obion438095
Rhea418473
Lincoln418062
Cocke410396
Cheatham400346
Marshall394757
Campbell388259
Weakley381760
Giles377797
Henderson363174
Carroll350381
White341667
Hardeman340165
Macon339173
Hardin333364
Lauderdale310244
Henry302875
Marion298445
Scott291044
Wayne289330
Claiborne288371
Overton288058
McNairy270253
Hickman269542
DeKalb268451
Haywood265760
Smith259536
Grainger246346
Trousdale241022
Morgan232838
Fentress230844
Johnson218138
Chester203848
Bledsoe202610
Crockett197649
Unicoi182747
Polk181624
Cannon180331
Union175934
Grundy171330
Lake168026
Sequatchie158927
Humphreys157221
Decatur154537
Benton152039
Lewis148325
Meigs127923
Jackson125934
Stewart125325
Clay107331
Houston104333
Perry104228
Moore94817
Van Buren80120
Pickett74823
Hancock50712

Most Popular Stories

Community Events