Clear

'They are like a family': How esports has helped its fans get through lockdown

With so many stuck indoors over the last year, esports has been a perfect distraction for fans worldwide. For teams and fans, that connection and bond has been more important than ever.

Posted: Mar 12, 2021 7:50 AM
Updated: Mar 12, 2021 7:50 AM
Posted By: By Ben Church, CNN

The return of sport amid the pandemic has been one of the few saving graces for many people over the last year.

It's provided a welcome distraction from the humdrum of multiple lockdowns and offered a sense of hope that, one day, things will return to some sort of normality.

The same is true in the world of esports, an industry that has had to play some of its biggest and most spectacular tournaments behind closed doors over the last 12 months.

René Romann is a huge fan of esports outfit Team Liquid and says following his favorite organization has provided respite during such difficult times.

"It's kind of interesting to see this online family, this Liquid family, and how we can help each other in certain situations, especially in this pandemic," Romann tells CNN Sport.

"Also getting [...] knowledge of what is going on worldwide, because you have this worldwide fan base.

"It's really helpful, if you have any kind of problem, you can talk to people and they really help you."

READ Surviving two weeks of isolation to play video games

'Watching the games together'

Romann, a 34-year-old software engineer from Hamburg, Germany, says he spends up to two hours a day engaging Team Liquid's content, though he misses the opportunity to watch his favorite players perform live in front of packed-out stadiums.

However, as a keen gamer himself, spending time and playing online with this virtual community has made the last year that little bit more bearable.

"I wouldn't call myself a super fan," he says, laughing. "But it depends a little bit on how you define it."

"Like [how] other people check the newspapers, it's more for me that I check what they [Team Liquid] are doing.

"Just watching the games together, having some kind of viewing party, and you're just talking about what the team will do or what the team should not do [...] that's kind of interesting."

Studies have shown the esports fanbase has rocketed in recent years and, with everyone stuck indoors due to lockdowns, viewership increased again during 2020.

Keeping those fans engaged is paramount for an organization like Team Liquid, which says its supporters are at the heart of everything it does.

Team Liquid's co-CEO Steve Arhancet says his team regularly sends handwritten letters and calls fans over the phone in order to foster that community feel. It's something that he says has been extra important during such tough times.

"When you're able to provide that kind of care and consideration that you would to a family member or a friend or someone that you just care about, why is it any different for a relationship between the sports team and its fans? It should be the same," Arhancet tells CNN Sport.

"I think a lot of other teams take it for granted. They just assume that you could just watch our content and that's enough. It isn't. You have to care and you have to listen and you have to remember."

READ: The worlds of Fortnite and football collide

Virtual stadium

Team Liquid has teams in 17 different games, which Arhancet says is akin to owning an NFL, NBA and soccer team.

His goal is to treat fans of these different games as one family and he hopes the launch of a new platform will help to do that.

Liquid+ is the new one-stop-shop for everything you need to know about the team. On the online platform, fans can win points for engaging with the team's social media which can in turn earn them special experiences with their favorite team and players.

It also provides a space for fans to talk to one another and play specialized games.

"It's very exciting to get some kind of reward for what you do there with them, simply because it's some kind of reward for things that you're already doing," says Romann.

The new platform encourages fans to connect their social media accounts allowing Team Liquid a chance to learn more about its fan base and tailor content accordingly.

In many ways, Liquid+ is the first of its kind and Arhancet says it won't be long before other teams follow suit.

"I think it's good that other esports teams are thinking about it in this way, and I think it will overall help the esports ecosystem," he says.

"I'm kind of glad to see that kind of innovation happen by other teams. It will level up what we're doing."

Being able to provide this "virtual stadium" will also help esports stay ahead of the curve in terms of more traditional sports, says Arhancet.

"We don't have big stadiums, but what we do have is this kind of digital stadium where we can provide the same sort of experiences and events and even food and beverage," he says.

"It's not limited to just the folks that are coming to that 10,000 person stadium. We can do a global event and publish around the world to all of our fans, which is a bigger opportunity to reach more people."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 502263

Reported Deaths: 10274
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson724841417
Mobile36598749
Madison32818478
Tuscaloosa24532428
Montgomery22926530
Shelby22417226
Baldwin20044294
Lee15117162
Calhoun14007297
Morgan13845258
Etowah13467332
Marshall11488216
Houston10180266
Elmore9611192
Limestone9471142
St. Clair9115229
Cullman9048183
Lauderdale8662214
DeKalb8543178
Talladega7686167
Walker6680266
Jackson6568105
Autauga640995
Blount6274129
Colbert6018124
Coffee5285104
Dale4697108
Russell410334
Franklin404282
Covington4006108
Chilton3944105
Escambia380773
Tallapoosa3668143
Clarke345555
Dallas3445143
Chambers3438113
Pike294974
Marion293997
Lawrence286992
Winston259968
Bibb247458
Marengo245958
Geneva241471
Pickens227157
Barbour217152
Hale213072
Butler203566
Fayette203358
Henry183941
Cherokee178542
Monroe167139
Randolph167041
Washington157938
Macon148645
Crenshaw148355
Clay146654
Cleburne140941
Lamar135133
Lowndes133851
Wilcox124226
Bullock118139
Conecuh107424
Perry107227
Sumter101331
Coosa90824
Greene88932
Choctaw56623
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 788109

Reported Deaths: 11623
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby883781523
Davidson82777883
Knox46835594
Hamilton41053463
Rutherford39183392
Williamson25684204
Sumner21718325
Montgomery17664213
Out of TN17392103
Wilson16846212
Unassigned15974128
Sullivan14672276
Blount14310186
Bradley13257142
Washington12925234
Maury12343162
Sevier12292166
Putnam10725171
Madison10187234
Robertson9086123
Anderson8171159
Hamblen8140168
Greene7345148
Tipton7008104
Coffee6490115
Dickson6344107
Gibson6214141
Cumberland6181123
Carter6026155
McMinn600393
Roane597896
Bedford5898121
Loudon578666
Jefferson5774120
Lawrence559884
Monroe543292
Warren534778
Hawkins533498
Dyer5264102
Franklin481185
Fayette471374
Obion438095
Rhea418473
Lincoln418062
Cocke410396
Cheatham400346
Marshall394757
Campbell388259
Weakley381760
Giles377797
Henderson363174
Carroll350381
White341667
Hardeman340165
Macon339173
Hardin333364
Lauderdale310244
Henry302875
Marion298445
Scott291044
Wayne289330
Claiborne288371
Overton288058
McNairy270253
Hickman269542
DeKalb268451
Haywood265760
Smith259536
Grainger246346
Trousdale241022
Morgan232838
Fentress230844
Johnson218138
Chester203848
Bledsoe202610
Crockett197649
Unicoi182747
Polk181624
Cannon180331
Union175934
Grundy171330
Lake168026
Sequatchie158927
Humphreys157221
Decatur154537
Benton152039
Lewis148325
Meigs127923
Jackson125934
Stewart125325
Clay107331
Houston104333
Perry104228
Moore94817
Van Buren80120
Pickett74823
Hancock50712

Most Popular Stories

Community Events