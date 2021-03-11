Clear

Pentagon and senior members of military call out Tucker Carlson for mocking women serving in armed forces: His words 'don't reflect our values'

Top Pentagon officials called out Fox News host Tucker Carlson for sexist commentary about women serving in the military. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.

Posted: Mar 11, 2021 12:50 PM
Updated: Mar 11, 2021 12:50 PM
Posted By: By Oliver Darcy and Barbara Starr, CNN

In an extraordinary rebuke, the Pentagon and several senior members of the US military called out Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday for a sexist segment in which he mocked women serving in the armed forces.

Carlson, who is effectively the face of Fox and hosts the top show on the right-wing channel, ridiculed President Joe Biden Tuesday for saying that the US military had created uniforms to fit women properly, created maternity flight suits for those who are pregnant, and updated requirements for hairstyles.

"So we've got new hairstyles and maternity flight suits," Carlson snarked. "Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It's a mockery of the US military."

Carlson's comments have prompted severe backlash from some of the most senior members of the US military who took to Twitter on Wednesday and Thursday to call Carlson out for what they described as harmful and divisive rhetoric.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said the Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin shared the same "revulsion" that many military leaders have expressed about the comments Carlson made.

Kirby said the military still had "a lot of work to do" to become "more inclusive, more respectful of everyone — especially women."

"We pledge to do better, and we will," Kirby said. "What we absolutely won't do is take personnel advice from a talk show host, or the Chinese military. Maybe those folks feel like they have something to prove. That's on them."

The pointed comments from Kirby came as a number of senior military leaders excoriated Carlson for his rhetoric.

"Women lead our most lethal units with character. They will dominate ANY future battlefield we're called to fight on," tweeted the Sergeant Major of the Army, Michael A. Grinston. "@TuckerCarlson's words are divisive, don't reflect our values. We have THE MOST professional, educated, agile, and strongest NCO Corps in the world."

General Paul Funk, who as head of Army Training and Doctrine Command sets policy and guides future changes for troops, tweeted that "thousands of women serve honorably every day around the globe."

"They are beacons of freedom and they prove Carlson wrong through determination and dedication," Funk added. "We are fortunate they serve with us."

The senior enlisted leader at the US Space Command, Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott H. Stalker, posted a video in which he called Carlson's show "drama TV" and said he wished to "remind everyone" that Carlson's opinion was "based off of actually zero days of service in the armed forces."

Major General Patrick Donahoe posted a video of him "conducting a re-enlistment for one of the tens of thousands of women who serve in our Army."

"Just a reminder that @TuckerCarlson couldn't be more wrong," Donahoe said. Fort Hood Deputy Commanding General John B. Richardson IV tweeted, "Mothers in uniform fight & win our nation's wars. Fathers in uniform fight & win our nation's wars. Soldier is not a gendered noun."

Lieutenant General Theodore D. Martin shared a photo of his daughter and said that "contrary to what you may be hearing" she and other women "are NOT" making "a mockery of our military."

"You WISH your daughter was as AWESOME as MINE!" Martin added. "So BACK OFF."

A spokesperson for Fox did not respond to a request for comment Thursday morning.

Carlson regularly makes incendiary comments on his primetime show. He was also called out by The New York Times this week for encouraging harassment against one of its journalists. And, in the past, he has seen large-scale advertiser boycotts over comments on the Black Lives Matter movement and immigration.

Carlson's top writer quit his job last year after a CNN report revealed he had for years used a pseudonym to post racist and sexist remarks on an online forum.

The programming on Fox has become increasingly extreme in the last several years and even more so following the November election when it saw competition from smaller channels making a bid for its conservative audience.

The days in which Fox marketed itself as a "fair & balanced" news channel are long gone. Most of the channel's programming is now filled with right-wing commentary.

Fox Corporation chief executive Lachlan Murdoch even conceded recently that he views the network's role in the Biden years as being the "loyal opposition" to the White House.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Muscle Shoals
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 67°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 501398

Reported Deaths: 10222
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson722931409
Mobile36525746
Madison32786475
Tuscaloosa24513425
Montgomery22891525
Shelby22377221
Baldwin20012293
Lee15108161
Calhoun13989296
Morgan13827256
Etowah13454329
Marshall11475216
Houston10165265
Elmore9578191
Limestone9454142
St. Clair9100228
Cullman9042183
Lauderdale8651215
DeKalb8538177
Talladega7670167
Walker6636264
Jackson6558105
Autauga640093
Blount6260129
Colbert6010122
Coffee5279104
Dale4697107
Russell410234
Franklin402381
Covington4005108
Chilton3935104
Escambia380573
Tallapoosa3660143
Clarke344953
Chambers3438113
Dallas3438143
Pike293973
Marion293397
Lawrence286492
Winston259668
Bibb246958
Marengo245758
Geneva241171
Pickens226857
Barbour216151
Hale213071
Fayette203258
Butler202266
Henry183841
Cherokee178642
Monroe166939
Randolph165741
Washington157337
Macon148645
Crenshaw147655
Clay146554
Cleburne140441
Lamar134933
Lowndes133851
Wilcox123726
Bullock118039
Conecuh107324
Perry107127
Sumter101032
Coosa90624
Greene89032
Choctaw56523
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 786597

Reported Deaths: 11606
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby882721522
Davidson82614881
Knox46754592
Hamilton40983464
Rutherford39067391
Williamson25632204
Sumner21668323
Montgomery17611213
Out of TN17334100
Wilson16786212
Unassigned15957129
Sullivan14615276
Blount14272185
Bradley13210141
Washington12907234
Maury12315162
Sevier12252165
Putnam10705171
Madison10174234
Robertson9075122
Anderson8155159
Hamblen8130168
Greene7336148
Tipton7002104
Coffee6477115
Dickson6337107
Gibson6211141
Cumberland6165123
Carter6022155
McMinn599493
Roane596796
Bedford5879121
Loudon578166
Jefferson5756120
Lawrence558884
Monroe542692
Warren534278
Hawkins531898
Dyer5262102
Franklin479885
Fayette470674
Obion437795
Rhea417873
Lincoln417662
Cocke408396
Cheatham399545
Marshall393957
Campbell386859
Weakley381360
Giles377197
Henderson362974
Carroll350181
White341167
Hardeman340065
Macon339073
Hardin333064
Lauderdale310244
Henry302575
Marion297645
Scott290344
Wayne289030
Claiborne287871
Overton287758
McNairy269653
Hickman268742
DeKalb268051
Haywood265560
Smith259236
Grainger245646
Trousdale240822
Morgan232738
Fentress230744
Johnson217538
Chester203348
Bledsoe202110
Crockett197548
Unicoi182347
Polk181323
Cannon179831
Union175734
Grundy171330
Lake168026
Sequatchie158526
Humphreys156821
Decatur154537
Benton151739
Lewis148125
Meigs127623
Jackson125934
Stewart125225
Clay107231
Perry104028
Houston103933
Moore94817
Van Buren80020
Pickett74823
Hancock50412

Most Popular Stories

Community Events