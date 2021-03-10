Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for March 10: Coronavirus, stimulus, Congress, Myanmar, China

The British royal family is "saddened" to learn of how challenging the last few years have been for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, calling the allegations of racism made by the couple in an interview with Oprah Winfrey "concerning," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Posted: Mar 10, 2021 6:00 AM
Updated: Mar 10, 2021 6:00 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Sea levels are rising, and of course that's affecting coastal cities. But the very infrastructure that makes those cities run compounds the problem.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus 

About 1 in 10 Americans -- more than 32 million people -- are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, but experts say that number is nowhere near high enough to suppress the spread. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says March and April will be "pivotal times" for whether people can work toward ending the pandemic nightmare or will erase progress by ignoring safety measures. Around the world, richer nations are administering about one vaccine dose every single second, but most of the poorest ones have yet to get a single shot, a global vaccine alliance says. These same rich nations are blocking efforts by developing countries to waive intellectual property rights on Covid-19 vaccines so others can get the vaccines they need. A World Trade Organization committee will meet today to discuss waiving these rights in the interest of public health.

2. Stimulus

The $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package is expected to pass the House today, then go to President Biden's desk to be signed, ending weeks of bureaucratic back-and-forth. Biden is also planning a tour and a media blitz to sell Americans on the benefits of the deal. Though progressive Democrats are disappointed it doesn't include that $15 minimum wage, Sen. Bernie Sanders said the bill, with various provisions for struggling Americans, "is the most significant legislation for working people that has been passed in decades." However, people aren't just struggling on the economic front. Democratic lawmakers also want to examine further the mental health impact of the pandemic in the form of a bill that would direct millions of dollars to the National Institute of Mental Health to fund relevant research.

3. Congress

The House has passed the so-called PRO Act, a bill that encourages unions and enhances the power of workers to organize and collectively bargain for wages and benefits. Biden was a strong proponent of the bill, marking the latest link in a chain of pro-union actions he's taken since assuming office. Labor rights are a big point of conversation now, with the pandemic contributing to job insecurity and workplace safety concerns. Meanwhile, the House also moved to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act, a landmark bill championed by Biden when he was a senator in 1994. The bill expired in 2018. The new version enhances previous versions by providing grants and support to groups that work on issues related to sexual assault, domestic violence and prevention, among other things.

4. Myanmar

A second official from the party of detained Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has died in custody following alleged torture. The death raises concerns about the treatment of detainees following the military's seizure of power last month. Since then, the military junta has arrested government officials, protesters, journalists, civil servants and nonprofit workers. Many people have been taken arbitrarily in nighttime raids, and their families don't know where they are or their condition, the United Nations said. Myanmar's military has also occupied hospitals and schools to quell rising shows of resistance.

5. China

China is assembling an increasingly offensive military and expanding its regional footprint, a top US commander warned Congress. Adm. Philip Davidson, head of US Indo-Pacific Command, said China's military bulk-up makes it look as if the country is interested in aggression. However, Beijing has said the development is for defense and security purposes. Beijing has long been trying to replace US military presence in the area as part of its ambition to gain more influence. China's posturing with Western nations is not going unnoticed by travelers, who are becoming increasingly reticent to visit China for fear of detention if tensions were to suddenly explode.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Michelle Obama will be inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame

The former first lady is just one of the much-loved members of the hall's Class of 2021.

Here are your 2021 BAFTA nominations

Hold on to your bow ties folks, this awards show season is racing on.

UC Davis is offering students $75 to staycation for spring break

A little pocket money and, you know, the opportunity to not catch Covid-19.

People can't stop giggling at a face-planting albatross caught on camera 

Nature is so majestic. 

Costco is running out of some cheese. The reason why is complicated

Stay strong. We'll get through this together, emotional support cheese or not.

TODAY'S NUMBER

1 in 3

That's how many women across the globe experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetimes, according to the World Health Organization.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

Part of a statement from Buckingham Palace, addressing allegations of discrimination and mistreatment raised during Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

This cookie decorating is sheer art 

People who can make straight lines like this (with icing, no less!) are superhuman. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 47°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 46°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 500616

Reported Deaths: 10186
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson721701407
Mobile36473743
Madison32754474
Tuscaloosa24485423
Montgomery22860525
Shelby22337220
Baldwin19962290
Lee15087161
Calhoun13977296
Morgan13813256
Etowah13435327
Marshall11465215
Houston10155264
Elmore9557191
Limestone9454140
St. Clair9072228
Cullman9025183
Lauderdale8636214
DeKalb8518176
Talladega7658167
Walker6625264
Jackson6558104
Autauga637192
Blount6255128
Colbert6014122
Coffee5273104
Dale4689107
Russell409534
Franklin401380
Covington3999108
Chilton3928104
Escambia380173
Tallapoosa3645143
Clarke344753
Chambers3435112
Dallas3427142
Pike293273
Marion290996
Lawrence286588
Winston259268
Bibb246658
Marengo245458
Geneva240970
Pickens226757
Barbour214751
Hale213070
Fayette203058
Butler202066
Henry183741
Cherokee178441
Monroe166939
Randolph165541
Washington157236
Macon148145
Crenshaw147455
Clay146454
Cleburne140341
Lamar134033
Lowndes133751
Wilcox123226
Bullock117738
Conecuh107224
Perry106527
Sumter100932
Coosa90524
Greene89032
Choctaw56123
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 785242

Reported Deaths: 11588
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby881671519
Davidson82477881
Knox46676590
Hamilton40888464
Rutherford38972391
Williamson25588204
Sumner21638323
Montgomery17591213
Out of TN1729199
Wilson16732212
Unassigned15907127
Sullivan14559275
Blount14247185
Bradley13165141
Washington12890234
Maury12301162
Sevier12218165
Putnam10685170
Madison10161232
Robertson9067122
Anderson8140159
Hamblen8111167
Greene7330147
Tipton6995104
Coffee6466115
Dickson6323107
Gibson6210141
Cumberland6151123
Carter6015155
McMinn598693
Roane596296
Bedford5866121
Loudon576766
Jefferson5741119
Lawrence558784
Monroe541592
Warren533878
Hawkins530298
Dyer5255102
Franklin479285
Fayette470074
Obion437495
Lincoln417462
Rhea417273
Cocke406496
Cheatham399345
Marshall394057
Campbell385159
Weakley380860
Giles376797
Henderson362774
Carroll349681
White340767
Hardeman339865
Macon338973
Hardin332864
Lauderdale310143
Henry302175
Marion297345
Scott289944
Wayne289030
Overton287558
Claiborne286771
McNairy269453
Hickman268542
DeKalb267751
Haywood265260
Smith258936
Grainger245346
Trousdale240422
Morgan232138
Fentress230444
Johnson217538
Chester203248
Bledsoe201910
Crockett197447
Unicoi182447
Polk180722
Cannon179531
Union174934
Grundy171130
Lake167926
Sequatchie158326
Humphreys156521
Decatur154537
Benton151439
Lewis147825
Meigs127623
Jackson125835
Stewart125025
Clay107231
Houston103832
Perry103728
Moore94717
Van Buren80020
Pickett74823
Hancock50112

Most Popular Stories

Community Events