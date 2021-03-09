Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Scaramucci blasts Republicans for opposing Biden's rescue plan

Anthony Scaramucci sat down with CNN Business' Matt Egan to discuss President Biden's $1.9 trillion rescue plan and offer his advice on how to invest in Bitcoin.

Posted: Mar 9, 2021 6:40 AM
Posted By: By Matt Egan, CNN Business

Anthony Scaramucci is dumbfounded by the universal opposition among Republicans in Congress to President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion America Rescue Plan.

After largely blessing Trump's tax cuts, spending surges and Covid relief packages, not one Republican lawmaker in the US Senate or House of Representatives voted in favor of the new president's popular plan to revive the economy.

"The Republicans decided they were not going to vote for it, which is great irony to me because they spent $7.8 trillion during the Trump administration," Scaramucci, founder and managing partner of SkyBridge Capital, told CNN Business.

Scaramucci, who famously worked for 11 days in the Trump White House but has since become a fierce Trump critic, suggested the sudden concern about the federal deficit is insincere.

"These are the most profligate spenders in the history of the Republican Party. But now that Joe Biden is involved, they decided not to spend," he said.

Biden's $1.9 trillion plan includes $1,400 stimulus checks to Americans making up to $75,000 annually, the extension of key pandemic unemployment programs and nearly $130 billion for K-12 schools aimed at helping them reopen or stay open.

But Republican lawmakers have blasted the legislation as a "wish list of liberal spending" filled with unrelated projects. Also, groups like the Chamber of Commerce have said it should be more targeted toward those in truly in need.

"They're blaming it on pork and they're blaming it on extraneous expenditures, but that's not really how the government works in my mind," Scaramucci said. "The government is a blunt instrument. It can only do things in a blunt sort of way, whether it's go to war or try to contain a depression or recession."

If he were in Congress representing his home state of New York, Scaramucci said he "100%" would have voted for the legislation, which could soon be Biden's signature legislative achievement.

"The question for me is a binary question: Is it better for the economy and better for the average person or worse?" Scaramucci said. "And the answer is it was clearly better."

Betting on a NYC comeback

Scaramucci, who grew up on Long Island, is hoping to boost the battered New York City economy by hosting an in-person conference this September in Gotham.

SALT, Scaramucci's flagship annual conference, announced last week it will move from the ritzy Bellagio in Las Vegas to the Javits Center on the West Side of Manhattan.

"It's about revitalizing the city," Scaramucci said, adding that the other reason behind the location change is luring heads of state who will be meeting at the United Nations around the same time.

SALT officials are promising to consult with local health officials and said the slimmed-down conference will feature health protocols like temperature checks, sanitation stations, mask wearing, social distancing, high-grade air filters, CO2 sensors and potentially requiring all attendees test negative for Covid-19 before entry.

Although he's very optimistic about the rollout of vaccines, Scaramucci conceded there is a chance that September will prove to be too early to convene a large crowd in one of the hardest hit pandemic cities. That's why SALT has a cancellation clause in its contract with the Javits Center and promised not to release the names of speakers until health officials give the event the green light.

"There are risks there. There's no question about that. We could be sitting here in September saying it's not appropriate to have a thousand people," Scaramucci said.

1920s-style economic boom?

Bigger picture, Scaramucci is joining in the economic optimism taking hold in recent months. Major economists have been scrambling to upgrade their growth forecasts. Goldman Sachs is predicting the US economy will grow in 2021 at the fastest pace since at least the mid-1980s and the unemployment rate will tumble to just 3.7% by the end of next year.

"It would be hard not to be optimistic because you've got a tremendous amount of money being thrown at the problem," Scaramucci said, referring to the one-two punch of spending by Congress and the Federal Reserve.

"If you can get a combination of an opening of the economy, people vaccinated and feeling safe, I think you could see an economic boom tantamount to what happened in the 1920s," he said.

However, Scaramucci is worried all this stimulus causes asset prices to worsen America's inequality problem.

"Interest rates are the physical gravity of financial assets. As they go down, assets go up. That is very good for wealthy people that control the assets but ... it's not good for middle and low income people," he said. "It's led to great political frustration and the rise of nationalism and populism that I don't think is healthy."

Next stop: Bitcoin $100K?

Like other investors worried about rock-bottom interest rates, Scaramucci is hedging his bets by investing in bitcoin. SkyBridge Capital now has a $500 million position in bitcoin across a range of funds.

"I was a bitcoin skeptic. I did a tremendous amount of work on it. I've now become a bitcoin investor," Scaramucci said. "I am not a bitcoin evangelist. I'm not going to sit here and tell you that Moses and Jesus had a baby and the baby was bitcoin."

Scaramucci said there is "no reason" bitcoin can't climb from around $50,000 today to $100,000 by the end of the year.

But bitcoin is not for the feint of heart. The volatile cryptocurrency can lose thousands of dollars in just minutes -- and then recover that ground just as quickly. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently warned bitcoin is "extremely volatile" and a "highly speculative asset."

"I would encourage people, if they want to buy bitcoin, to buy small, sleep-safe amounts," Scaramucci said. "Something they can be comfortable not looking at a daily basis."

Mainstream adoption is just beginning

Bitcoin is enjoying growing support from establishment players.

Tesla invested $1.5 billion in bitcoin and is letting customers pay for cars in the digital currency. BlackRock said bitcoin could even eventually replace gold as a go-to safe haven investment.

But Scaramucci says bitcoin adoption is only just beginning — and will cause the digital currency's value to rise into several hundred thousand as it gathers momentum.

Asked what inning bitcoin adoption is in, Scaramucci said "we are getting the first batter in the batter's box, top of the first inning opening day of the season."

"I don't even know if the game has started yet," he said. "This is so early."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Decatur
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Fort Payne
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 500092

Reported Deaths: 10148
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson720821403
Mobile36436741
Madison32722469
Tuscaloosa24465422
Montgomery22826523
Shelby22301219
Baldwin19942289
Lee15084161
Calhoun13968296
Morgan13810255
Etowah13427327
Marshall11460215
Houston10140264
Elmore9523190
Limestone9443139
St. Clair9061228
Cullman9012183
Lauderdale8631214
DeKalb8510175
Talladega7650165
Walker6606260
Jackson6554104
Autauga636492
Blount6256128
Colbert6012121
Coffee5270104
Dale4688107
Russell408934
Franklin400979
Covington4000107
Chilton3924104
Escambia379673
Tallapoosa3636143
Clarke344653
Chambers3434111
Dallas3427142
Pike293373
Marion289096
Lawrence286387
Winston258768
Bibb246458
Marengo245457
Geneva240670
Pickens226457
Barbour214351
Hale212969
Fayette202857
Butler201766
Henry183841
Cherokee178340
Monroe166839
Randolph165541
Washington157136
Macon147945
Crenshaw147355
Clay146254
Cleburne140341
Lamar133933
Lowndes133351
Wilcox123125
Bullock117736
Conecuh107124
Perry106427
Sumter101032
Coosa90324
Greene88932
Choctaw56123
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 783904

Reported Deaths: 11556
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby880761518
Davidson82300878
Knox46583590
Hamilton40802463
Rutherford38878389
Williamson25549204
Sumner21607320
Montgomery17578213
Out of TN1726797
Wilson16683211
Unassigned15848126
Sullivan14532275
Blount14219185
Bradley13120141
Washington12868234
Maury12290162
Sevier12191165
Putnam10675170
Madison10152232
Robertson9050121
Anderson8119159
Hamblen8099166
Greene7321145
Tipton6990103
Coffee6453115
Dickson6308106
Gibson6208141
Cumberland6142123
Carter6008155
McMinn597693
Roane595496
Bedford5851120
Loudon575366
Jefferson5729119
Lawrence558284
Monroe540592
Warren533877
Hawkins530098
Dyer5255101
Franklin478085
Fayette469473
Obion437295
Lincoln417062
Rhea416473
Cocke405096
Cheatham399244
Marshall393157
Campbell383759
Weakley380260
Giles375997
Henderson362674
Carroll349381
White340666
Hardeman339565
Macon338373
Hardin332563
Lauderdale310043
Henry301775
Marion296545
Scott289544
Wayne288730
Overton287058
Claiborne285669
McNairy269353
Hickman268041
DeKalb267751
Haywood265260
Smith258336
Grainger245146
Trousdale240222
Morgan231538
Fentress230344
Johnson217538
Chester202848
Bledsoe201510
Crockett197447
Unicoi182447
Polk180022
Cannon178930
Union174334
Grundy170530
Lake167926
Sequatchie157827
Humphreys156021
Decatur154437
Benton151339
Lewis147725
Meigs127123
Jackson125734
Stewart124825
Clay107231
Houston103832
Perry103628
Moore94716
Van Buren79920
Pickett74823
Hancock50012

Most Popular Stories

Community Events