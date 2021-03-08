Clear

What the Biden administration can do to fight child poverty

Article Image

A deeply-divided Senate passed President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill over the weekend, sending it back to the House for final approval. CNN's Lauren Fox reports on what changes the House must approve in order for the bill to be signed into law.

Posted: Mar 8, 2021 9:31 PM
Updated: Mar 8, 2021 9:31 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Suraj Patel and Joel Dodge

Juanita Dominguez (whose real name has been changed to protect her privacy) is an immigrant from Venezuela and a single mother of two living in Queens, New York. Dominguez was earning a comfortable salary of $70,000 as an engineer at a construction company until the pandemic hit and she was laid off.

It took three months for her to start receiving unemployment benefits. Meanwhile, her ex-husband stopped making child support payments, and with family court hearings significantly curtailed during the pandemic, Dominguez had little legal recourse.

"My first fear was, how am I going to buy food and make rent?" she remembered after she approached Urban Upbound (an organization Suraj has a volunteer board position with that provides financial counseling along with banking and job placement services to help end cycles of poverty in New York). With no income, she dipped into her savings and had no choice but to stop making student loan payments. She also maxed out five credit cards -- leaving her credit score shot -- just so her family could survive.

No family should have to live on the brink in the United States. We can help improve the financial security of families like Juanita's by providing direct monthly payments to families with children. The American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill which passed in the Senate on Saturday, includes a one-year child tax credit of $3,600 for each child under 6 and $3,000 for each child under the age of 18. While this is a good first step, benefits for children must be made permanent.

Even before the pandemic, more than 4 in 10 children lived in households that struggle to meet basic expenses, and the United States has one of the highest child poverty rates of all developed countries, according to the Economic Policy Institute. Poverty can have a lifelong impact on kids, negatively affecting their learning and development, their physical brain composition, and their earnings in adulthood.

The Covid-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the problem of child poverty. In New York, where we both live, roughly 2.1 million children no longer had access to free and reduced-price meal programs once schools shut down, leading the state to issue an additional $880 million in food assistance. Many students here and across the country are also falling behind in school -- or failing to show up entirely -- due to the lack of internet connection, laptops or stable home environments that allow them to fully engage in online learning.

But this child poverty crisis existed long before the pandemic hit. It's in part a case of our misbegotten political priorities. Currently less than 10% of the federal budget is spent on children, even though government investment in children generally pays for itself and then some.

The crisis is also a product of simple economics: Having children increases the risk that a family will fall into poverty: more children mean more mouths to feed. And because many parents have children relatively early on in their working lives their lower salaries leave them less able to pay for the new expenses that come with child rearing. Without government support, many young families are scraping by with no financial security.

This mirrors the problem the elderly faced after the Great Depression. According to the Social Security Administration, more than half of the elderly in America lacked sufficient income to be self-supporting in 1934. The government responded to that social crisis by creating Social Security to provide the elderly with a decent and dignified retirement.

We ought to do the same at the other end of life. That's why, when I ran for Congress last year, I wrote and championed a policy that would streamline our complicated child benefits policy into a single Universal Child Dividend that functions as Social Security for children. This would have provided $500 a month for every child until the age of five and then $350 a month until the age of age 18 without conditions or qualification requirements.

Encouragingly, similar proposals have since gained traction in Congress. Sen. Mitt Romney proposed a monthly child allowance program in February, while the American Rescue Plan is headed to the House for final approval on Tuesday before President Joe Biden is expected to sign it into law.

The relief bill would provide significant help for millions of families, but it could be improved to have a greater impact. The government should offering extra help to families with young children and increase the benefits to $500 per month (up from $300 a month for children under 6 under the new relief bill). This money should also be deposited immediately into new individual bank accounts automatically set up for all Americans by the Federal Reserve -- as Sen. Sherrod Brown has proposed -- so parents would not have to wait for checks to arrive in the mail or direct deposits to clear. The bank accounts would also allow parents to spend the money without any fees or minimum balance requirements. Most importantly, the child tax credit should be made permanent.

For families like Juanita's, the benefit just might change the trajectory of her children's lives. "My older son needs a tutor for physics and math," she told us. The benefit would eventually cover the costs of college applications and SAT prep too.

"Security is everything," she said. "Financial security helps me be confident; it helps my family grow." This is the moment for our political leaders to step up to provide the economic security that children and families need to thrive.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 48°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 44°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 499819

Reported Deaths: 10148
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson720331403
Mobile36423741
Madison32708469
Tuscaloosa24457422
Montgomery22805523
Shelby22276219
Baldwin19935289
Lee15083161
Calhoun13963296
Morgan13801255
Etowah13419327
Marshall11460215
Houston10130264
Elmore9515190
Limestone9440139
St. Clair9057228
Cullman9000183
Lauderdale8630214
DeKalb8509175
Talladega7647165
Walker6601260
Jackson6552104
Autauga634792
Blount6256128
Colbert6010121
Coffee5261104
Dale4685107
Russell408134
Franklin400879
Covington3999107
Chilton3922104
Escambia379573
Tallapoosa3637143
Clarke344553
Chambers3434111
Dallas3428142
Pike293173
Marion288996
Lawrence286287
Winston258668
Bibb246558
Marengo245357
Geneva240670
Pickens226357
Barbour213951
Hale212969
Fayette202857
Butler201666
Henry183741
Cherokee178240
Monroe166739
Randolph165441
Washington157136
Macon147845
Crenshaw146955
Clay146254
Cleburne140341
Lamar133933
Lowndes133151
Wilcox123125
Bullock117736
Conecuh107224
Perry106427
Sumter101032
Coosa90324
Greene88932
Choctaw56123
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 783484

Reported Deaths: 11547
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby880221518
Davidson82248874
Knox46569589
Hamilton40761463
Rutherford38847388
Williamson25536204
Sumner21597320
Montgomery17563213
Out of TN1726097
Wilson16662211
Unassigned15872126
Sullivan14527275
Blount14213185
Bradley13111141
Washington12856234
Maury12284162
Sevier12182165
Putnam10671170
Madison10143232
Robertson9043121
Anderson8113158
Hamblen8097166
Greene7317145
Tipton6986103
Coffee6442115
Dickson6303106
Gibson6204141
Cumberland6141123
Carter6004155
McMinn597593
Roane595096
Bedford5848120
Loudon574566
Jefferson5729119
Lawrence558283
Monroe540691
Warren533777
Hawkins530298
Dyer5250101
Franklin477185
Fayette469373
Obion437195
Lincoln416762
Rhea416373
Cocke404696
Cheatham398744
Marshall393157
Campbell383759
Weakley380060
Giles375997
Henderson362674
Carroll349481
White340366
Hardeman339465
Macon337973
Hardin332463
Lauderdale310043
Henry301875
Marion296345
Scott289144
Wayne288830
Overton286758
Claiborne285369
McNairy269353
Hickman267941
DeKalb267651
Haywood265260
Smith258336
Grainger245246
Trousdale240122
Morgan231438
Fentress230344
Johnson217538
Chester202748
Bledsoe201410
Crockett197447
Unicoi182247
Polk179822
Cannon178930
Union174234
Grundy170530
Lake167926
Sequatchie157727
Humphreys155821
Decatur154437
Benton151339
Lewis147625
Meigs127023
Jackson125734
Stewart124825
Clay107231
Houston103932
Perry103628
Moore94716
Van Buren79820
Pickett74823
Hancock50012

Most Popular Stories

Community Events