Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

How the Murdochs are shaping the GOP for the next 4 years of Joe Biden

CNN's Brian Stelter ponders about the future of Fox News and the Murdoch family as its patriarch, Rupert Murdoch, approaches 90 years old.

Posted: Mar 7, 2021 1:20 PM
Updated: Mar 7, 2021 1:20 PM
Posted By: By Alexis Benveniste, CNN Business

Fox News follows the money and the Republican pary follows Fox News. Now, the network is setting the stage for what the next four years of the GOP might look like under the Biden administration.

"We very much focus on on the center right. We think that's where America is," Lachlan Murdoch, Rupert Murdoch's son and the CEO of Fox News said during a recent call with investors. "75 million people voted for Trump for president," he added.

"He's just freely admitting what Fox is," CNN's Chief Media Correspondent Brian Stelter said on "Relibale Sources" Sunday. "It is for the Republican Party. It's for Republican voters."

Fox News has amped up its highly charged rhetoric in the post-Trump era, focusing on bashing Democrats, including President Joe Biden, both on-air and online. The network shook up its lineup in January to include more opinion and less news. And Fox News' website recently went through "an ideological purge of fact-based journalism by staffers," Diana Falzone, a contributing reporter at The Daily Beast, told Stelter.

Network hosts bash Biden daily, calling him frail and senile, and Sean Hannity has said the president is "weak" and "cognitively struggling." And Fox News' ratings are far below where they were during the network's pre-election highs.

Fox News recently made another bold hire that serves as an indication of what's to come from the network. Kayleigh McEnany, the last White House press secretary under the Trump administration, is joining Fox News as an on-air contributor. McEnany, a former CNN contributor, has come under fire for her steadfast defense of Trump's misleading statements. She has long been a rising star in Republican politics. And in her first interview since leaving the White House, McEnany told Fox News host Harris Faulkner that she doesn't believe Trump is responsible for the January 6 Capitol riots.

The GOP is taking notes. Fox News often serves as the central messaging for the Republican party. Republican talking points on Capitol Hill often were first spoken by Fox News analysts, contributors, guests or hosts.

"TV is not reacting to DC. DC is reacting to TV," Stelter said.

The effort has been part of Fox News' response to losing some of its audience after Donald Trump exited the White House.

In February, CNN topped Fox and MSNBC for the fourth-straight month in both total daytime and prime time in the key demographic of adults ages 25 to 54, Stelter said. Fox News' daytime ratings are particularly weak, but the network returned to No. 1 in on cable news in total prime time viewers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 58°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 60°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 58°
Fort Payne
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 58°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 499411

Reported Deaths: 10149
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson719951403
Mobile36396741
Madison32674469
Tuscaloosa24391423
Montgomery22789523
Shelby22250219
Baldwin19915289
Lee15070161
Calhoun13961296
Morgan13785255
Etowah13413327
Marshall11458215
Houston10121264
Elmore9509190
Limestone9435139
St. Clair9050228
Cullman8993183
Lauderdale8628214
DeKalb8507175
Talladega7643165
Walker6600260
Jackson6551104
Autauga634492
Blount6252128
Colbert6007121
Coffee5261104
Dale4680107
Russell407534
Franklin400779
Covington3996107
Chilton3911104
Escambia379473
Tallapoosa3637143
Clarke344553
Chambers3432111
Dallas3428142
Pike292973
Marion288796
Lawrence285787
Winston258568
Bibb246058
Marengo244657
Geneva240270
Pickens225757
Barbour213851
Hale212569
Fayette202657
Butler201466
Henry183541
Cherokee178140
Monroe166739
Randolph165141
Washington157036
Macon147845
Crenshaw146755
Clay146254
Cleburne140141
Lamar133933
Lowndes133151
Wilcox123225
Bullock117736
Conecuh107224
Perry106427
Sumter100832
Coosa90324
Greene88732
Choctaw55723
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 782206

Reported Deaths: 11543
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby878791517
Davidson82125874
Knox46447589
Hamilton40698463
Rutherford38749388
Williamson25489204
Sumner21542320
Montgomery17539213
Out of TN1718496
Wilson16618211
Unassigned15837126
Sullivan14499275
Blount14189184
Bradley13067141
Washington12840234
Maury12273162
Sevier12158165
Putnam10660170
Madison10136232
Robertson9027121
Anderson8103158
Hamblen8088166
Greene7315145
Tipton6974103
Coffee6432115
Dickson6295106
Gibson6200141
Cumberland6137123
Carter5998155
McMinn597193
Roane594696
Bedford5841120
Loudon573666
Jefferson5717119
Lawrence558083
Monroe539591
Warren533377
Hawkins529598
Dyer5248101
Franklin476585
Fayette468773
Obion437195
Lincoln416462
Rhea415573
Cocke403996
Cheatham397944
Marshall392857
Campbell383459
Weakley379960
Giles375897
Henderson362574
Carroll349381
White339866
Hardeman339465
Macon337773
Hardin332063
Lauderdale310042
Henry301675
Marion295945
Wayne288830
Scott288644
Overton286558
Claiborne284769
McNairy268753
Hickman267941
DeKalb267251
Haywood265160
Smith257936
Grainger244846
Trousdale240022
Morgan231138
Fentress230044
Johnson217538
Chester202448
Bledsoe201310
Crockett197447
Unicoi182147
Polk179122
Cannon178630
Union174134
Grundy170230
Lake167926
Sequatchie157527
Humphreys155621
Decatur154237
Benton151339
Lewis147625
Meigs126823
Jackson125734
Stewart124425
Clay107131
Houston103832
Perry103528
Moore94716
Van Buren79720
Pickett74723
Hancock50012

Most Popular Stories

Community Events