Clear

Thousands of students have dropped out of school due to Covid-19. These are the educators trying to track them down

The pandemic has hit education systems hard nationwide as students fall through the cracks, unable to keep up under the strain of virtual learning and other Covid-19-related challenges. As schools return to in-person learning, officials are now hoping students will return. With enrollment and attendance numbers down, educators in cities like New Orleans are tracking down these students to get them back into school.

Posted: Mar 6, 2021 7:30 AM
Updated: Mar 6, 2021 7:30 AM
Posted By: By Evan McMorris-Santoro, CNN

The first thing you need to know about dropping out of school is that it doesn't happen all at once. Educators say students don't just wake up one day and decide that's it, no more school. It happens slowly. They get a little behind, they get more behind, they can't imagine catching up, so they give up.

The second thing to know is that the pandemic has made falling behind much easier to do.

The dropout rate in the United States was on a steady decline in the years before the pandemic. According to the US Department of Education, the dropout rate for high school students fell from about 10% in 2006 to about 5% in 2018.

National dropout numbers for this school year are yet to be released, but anecdotal evidence from across the country shows steep declines in attendance, a rising number of failing grades, and shrinking enrollment.

The shift to remote learning was a necessity when the pandemic began last spring. And educators warned that remote learning meant that students who had trouble getting online would struggle. When this school year began, some districts decided to return to in-person learning, only to close classrooms down again when the virus surged again in December. Since that surge receded, the debate over reopening classrooms returned.

This debate hasn't touched older students for the most part -- and even the newest classroom reopening guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says elementary schools and younger are the safest to reopen.

Whether out of necessity or overcautiousness, the closure of classrooms has the biggest impact on students from underserved communities. They are more likely to have unreliable internet access, or a caregiver who is affected by the economic impacts of the pandemic. Their world has been turned upside down, and that, educators say, can make school fall down the priority list, especially for teenagers.

The fear of an increased dropout rate is easy to find in any major school district. This is what it sounds like in New Orleans.

The persistence of distraction

"Many kids hate online school," Justin Ross-Hillard, co-principal of The NET: Central City, a New Orleans high school, told CNN. "You know, a lot of kids are not programmed to do school virtually."

To start, distractions are all too easy when learning remotely, especially for teenagers who can always find other things to occupy their time with.

Audie Cerrato, who tracks down students who haven't shown up for class in New Orleans, says when asked about the mind of the teenager during the pandemic, "I've always looked at it as like, 'if I'm doing virtual schooling at home, like, I have everything I want at home. I can leave when I want, I wake up and I'm in bed. I have my PlayStation. I can, whatever, now 'cause I'm at home, I'm comfortable.'"

Those are the distractions of any high school student with nowhere to be and a game console. But add in caregivers with front line jobs who may not be home to supervise the remote learning shift from bed to class, or life in places where the virus has hit harder, or homes where jobs have been lost, and the distractions pile up even higher.

Fewer resources and the persistent digital divide mean students may miss school simply because they can't get online. And early data does suggest the students fairing the worst in the pandemic are the ones who were underserved before the pandemic -- poorer students and students of color.

The economic impact of the pandemic means some older students may have had to take a job to make up for one lost by a family member. Or they've had to step up to handle child care for siblings or their own kids. Educators in New Orleans told CNN the attendance numbers are a challenge for all high school grades.

"Attendance rates are down across the board. Enrollment is down across the board," said Jessica Irving-Marin, who helps high school students who can't or won't go to traditional school pass the equivalent of the GED administered in Louisiana. "Students that were thriving before the pandemic are struggling right now."

As the pandemic exacerbates social inequalities, a dropout crisis among high school students becomes ever more real.

Trying not to get lost

"I'm calling my sister, my best friend, telling them they have to go to school. They're like, 'well, I need money right now,'" said Kenya, a 17-year-old student at The NET.

There were times during the pandemic she fell way behind. It's not hard to see why: Her house has 14 people in it, and she had to help her 10 younger nieces and nephews get through their own virtual school days.

"Taking care of them while at home is like a big part of the pandemic," she said. "So even when I was getting up for school to get ready, I had to make sure that I fed them, clothed them and just make sure they were all OK and set up for school."

Kenya is on track to graduate now -- her biggest worry these days is whether to go to community college first or risk an expensive move-in to a residential college that may close because of an outbreak -- but she sees many of her fellow students still struggling.

"I just feel like they don't have enough support behind them honestly," she said. "A lot of students are definitely going to get lost."

Getting lost can have big consequences. These are the final months before another summer break. Some students may not have been fully engaged since the last summer break. So, students who get lost now might stay lost, educators say.

"What we know is statistically students who miss a semester or are not successful in a semester, their likelihood of dropping out or not returning to school does increase every semester that they are unsuccessful," said Ross-Hillard. "What we've adopted as a mindset is that we're going to continue to chase after you."

How to talk a teenager into going to school

On a recent Tuesday, CNN trailed Cerrato as he made his rounds, traveling to six homes across New Orleans to find high school students who hadn't made it to class. One said she couldn't get transportation. Cerrato said he'd find her a ride. Another said she had to work. Cerrato said school could work around her schedule.

He says that his job is really about making sure students know school is there for them, no matter how far behind they have gotten. Teenagers need to feel listened to and supported, he said.

"The ones that I'm up there trying to get, you know, to get back enrolled in school, they just feel like a mistrust. It's just like, 'it's not worth it.' And that's what gets me going, right?" he said. "Like, like I want to show you that there is someone, that one person, even if it's me, or like everyone else here that we care, you know, we want you to succeed in any way that works for you."

Experts like John King, President Obama's last secretary of education, warn that good intentions will not be enough to bring students left behind by the pandemic back to school. He testified before Congress in June, and said schools need to be prepared to lay out significant resources to bring students from underserved communities back up to speed. His proposals include more days in school, longer school days and tutoring programs.

On the ground in New Orleans, Cerrato says he can only do so much.

"After the pandemic and everything probably goes back to, I don't want to say normal because it's, it's so like, you know, but it's when it just goes back to just school, I feel like schools are going to have an issue with attendance or just like population and enrollment," he said. "So, yeah, I'm trying to cut that deficit."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 31°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
Decatur
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 32°
Fort Payne
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 35°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 498887

Reported Deaths: 10122
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson719121402
Mobile36328740
Madison32639469
Tuscaloosa24372421
Montgomery22765520
Shelby22231218
Baldwin19890289
Lee15057158
Calhoun13901294
Morgan13770255
Etowah13407325
Marshall11452213
Houston10130264
Elmore9499190
Limestone9429138
St. Clair9041227
Cullman8991183
Lauderdale8618214
DeKalb8507175
Talladega7628165
Walker6593259
Jackson6551104
Autauga633392
Blount6246128
Colbert6004121
Coffee5268104
Dale4676107
Russell407333
Franklin400078
Covington3998106
Chilton3902103
Escambia379273
Tallapoosa3631143
Clarke344553
Chambers3432111
Dallas3422142
Pike293273
Marion288595
Lawrence285386
Winston258568
Bibb245758
Marengo243057
Geneva240570
Pickens225557
Barbour213951
Hale212269
Fayette202257
Butler201766
Henry183641
Cherokee178140
Monroe166739
Randolph165140
Washington156836
Macon147745
Crenshaw146555
Clay146054
Cleburne139941
Lamar133933
Lowndes132851
Wilcox122825
Bullock117436
Conecuh107024
Perry106227
Sumter100432
Coosa90224
Greene88732
Choctaw55423
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 780894

Reported Deaths: 11534
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby877551513
Davidson81978873
Knox46346589
Hamilton40635463
Rutherford38663387
Williamson25433204
Sumner21498320
Montgomery17505213
Out of TN1711195
Wilson16553211
Unassigned15813126
Sullivan14489275
Blount14167184
Bradley13039141
Washington12834234
Maury12262162
Sevier12127165
Putnam10647170
Madison10130231
Robertson9016121
Hamblen8086165
Anderson8075158
Greene7317145
Tipton6972103
Coffee6423115
Dickson6274106
Gibson6197141
Cumberland6130123
Carter5996155
McMinn596293
Roane593896
Bedford5826120
Loudon573567
Jefferson5700119
Lawrence557883
Monroe536990
Warren532877
Hawkins527898
Dyer5243101
Franklin475485
Fayette468673
Obion437095
Lincoln415962
Rhea415373
Cocke402596
Cheatham396344
Marshall392257
Campbell382859
Weakley379660
Giles375597
Henderson362374
Carroll349281
White339766
Hardeman339165
Macon337473
Hardin331963
Lauderdale309742
Henry301475
Marion295245
Scott288344
Wayne288230
Overton286258
Claiborne283769
McNairy268653
Hickman267141
DeKalb266951
Haywood264960
Smith257736
Grainger244946
Trousdale239822
Morgan230838
Fentress229644
Johnson217338
Chester202448
Bledsoe201210
Crockett197647
Unicoi181647
Polk178722
Cannon178030
Union173334
Grundy170130
Lake167926
Sequatchie157227
Humphreys155221
Decatur154137
Benton151139
Lewis147525
Meigs126923
Jackson125734
Stewart124125
Clay107131
Houston103732
Perry103628
Moore94616
Van Buren79720
Pickett74623
Hancock49712

Most Popular Stories

Community Events