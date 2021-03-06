Clear

'We're walking into the mouth of the monster' by loosening Covid-19 restrictions, expert says

CNN's Randi Kaye examines the similarities and differences between the coronavirus vaccines that are currently available.

Posted: Mar 6, 2021 1:50 AM
Updated: Mar 6, 2021 1:50 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

More states are relaxing measures to protect against Covid-19 as variants circulate in the United States -- a combination that means "we're walking into the mouth of the monster," an infectious disease expert said.

A variant first identified in the UK has now been reported in 2,672 cases in 46 states as of Thursday, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And it is spreading quickly.

"We literally are sitting on top of that, at a time when instead of actually getting better prepared for it, we're opening up and inviting the virus in," said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

"Right now, that (UK variant) is about to take off the United States," Osterholm told CNN's Jake Tapper. "A number of states have seen it go from 1 or 2% of the viruses identified, to now over 20 to 30%."

This week, Texas and Mississippi joined the list of states to remove mandates for citizens to wear masks and expanded capacity for businesses.

With vaccine eligibility opening up to most US adults by the summer, support for measures to protect against the virus is waning, according to a new survey.

Although less than a third of people said there should be fewer measures, support for additional restrictions has been on the decline since November, according to new research from the Pew Research Center.

But health experts say the road to herd immunity still has a long way ahead, and masks and other restrictions are still crucial to managing the pandemic.

A new CDC study demonstrates "that masks work," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House Covid-19 briefing on Friday.

"You have decreases in cases and deaths when you wear masks and you have increases in cases and deaths when you have in-person restaurant dining, and so we would advocate for policies -- certainly while we're at this plateau of a high number of cases -- that would listen to that public health science," Walensky said.

States range on loosening restrictions

As the US moves closer to widespread vaccinations, many states are changing their policies around Covid-19 restrictions.

In Maine, Gov. Janet Mills said Friday the state will continue to require masks, but she announced a new framework to slowly reopen the state. By March 26, capacity for indoor gatherings in the state will increase to 50% and outdoor will increase to 75%.

And in West Virginia, beginning Saturday, some businesses including restaurants, bars, gyms and museums can open with 100% seating capacity, but social distancing will still be required, Gov. Jim Justice said Friday.

In Texas, any business will be allowed to open 100% beginning March 10, and the order for residents to wear masks has been lifted.

Not all state leaders feel comfortable with the changes.

"I'm deeply concerned about states that lift the mask mandate because what you're doing is sending a signal that it's not important anymore, and that is not true. In fact, it is just as important as ever," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said.

"I would encourage my fellow governors and local officials who are making decisions in some states to keep the mask mandate, to show good examples and to continue doing responsible things."

Detroit mayor declines Johnson & Johnson vaccine allocation

Many experts have celebrated the authorization of the third coronavirus vaccine: Johnson & Johnson's, which is a single shot and is stored at temperatures more convenient for transportation and storage.

But there has been some pushback.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan on Thursday said the city declined an initial allocation of the newly authorized vaccine.

Duggan turned down the shipment because the city is able to meet current demand with its supply of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines -- even as his administration expanded vaccine eligibility Thursday to residents ages 50 and older with chronic medical conditions.

All three vaccines are highly effective at preventing serious illness from Covid-19, and health officials have urged people to take any Covid-19 vaccine they are offered.

"The day may come in March or April when every single Moderna and Pfizer is committed, and we still have people who need a vaccine. And at that point we will set up a Johnson & Johnson center. I don't see that in the next couple of weeks," Duggan said.

CDC guidance for the vaccinated

CDC guidance for people who have been vaccinated is coming soon, Walensky said. The guidance had been expected to release this week.

"Our goal and what is most important is that people who have been vaccinated and those not yet vaccinated are able to understand the steps they can take to protect themselves and their loved ones," she said.

More than 82 million vaccine doses have been given out in the US, and after a year of life turned upside down, many want to know what the future holds.

"I think people need practical advice about how to go about their everyday lives," said Julia Marcus, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Harvard. "I think without guidance, people may make decisions that are not informed."

While the guidelines will not give the vaccinated permission to start living like it's 2019 again, according to a Biden administration official, the guidelines do offer some hope that the end of total social isolation is near.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 39°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 37°
Decatur
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 37°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 498076

Reported Deaths: 10094
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson716711387
Mobile36294737
Madison32616468
Tuscaloosa24340421
Montgomery22739519
Shelby22174218
Baldwin19873289
Lee15039157
Calhoun13832293
Morgan13753254
Etowah13390325
Marshall11448211
Houston10124264
Elmore9483190
Limestone9420138
St. Clair9022227
Cullman8984182
Lauderdale8612214
DeKalb8489175
Talladega7606165
Walker6585259
Jackson6545104
Autauga632492
Blount6236127
Colbert6001121
Coffee5264103
Dale4671107
Russell406933
Franklin399878
Covington3993106
Chilton3898103
Escambia379173
Tallapoosa3622143
Clarke344053
Chambers3431111
Dallas3422142
Pike293373
Marion288695
Lawrence284985
Winston258368
Bibb246160
Geneva240370
Marengo238857
Pickens225457
Barbour213651
Hale212269
Fayette202057
Butler201466
Henry183541
Cherokee178039
Monroe166739
Randolph164840
Washington156836
Macon147745
Crenshaw146255
Clay145954
Cleburne139841
Lamar133733
Lowndes132751
Wilcox122925
Bullock117336
Conecuh107024
Perry106127
Sumter99732
Coosa90224
Greene88532
Choctaw55323
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 779449

Reported Deaths: 11501
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby876181509
Davidson81809871
Knox46250587
Hamilton40539463
Rutherford38563386
Williamson25382204
Sumner21448318
Montgomery17484213
Out of TN1706694
Wilson16510211
Unassigned15772127
Sullivan14431274
Blount14141183
Bradley12996141
Washington12818234
Maury12246163
Sevier12109164
Putnam10635170
Madison10123230
Robertson8997121
Hamblen8063165
Anderson8044158
Greene7309145
Tipton6962103
Coffee6418115
Dickson6256106
Gibson6196141
Cumberland6127122
Carter5990155
McMinn594592
Roane592696
Bedford5816120
Loudon571966
Jefferson5688119
Lawrence557483
Monroe536590
Warren532576
Hawkins527195
Dyer5242101
Franklin475785
Fayette468372
Obion436995
Lincoln415662
Rhea415273
Cocke401295
Cheatham394544
Marshall391956
Campbell381859
Weakley379359
Giles375297
Henderson362273
Carroll349181
White339366
Hardeman338864
Macon337273
Hardin331563
Lauderdale309642
Henry301275
Marion294744
Scott288144
Wayne287630
Overton285557
Claiborne283069
McNairy268353
Hickman266541
DeKalb266151
Haywood264960
Smith256936
Grainger244246
Trousdale239822
Morgan230338
Fentress229544
Johnson217138
Chester202348
Bledsoe201010
Crockett197547
Unicoi181447
Polk177722
Cannon176730
Union173033
Grundy169730
Lake167926
Sequatchie157327
Humphreys154921
Decatur153837
Benton151039
Lewis147425
Meigs126722
Jackson125634
Stewart124025
Clay107130
Houston103632
Perry103527
Moore94516
Van Buren79720
Pickett74623
Hancock49712

Most Popular Stories

Community Events