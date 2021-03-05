Clear

Doctors in Chicago are making house calls to give vulnerable patients the Covid-19 vaccine

CNN's Lucy Kafanov reports.

Posted: Mar 5, 2021 8:00 PM
Updated: Mar 5, 2021 8:00 PM
Posted By: By Adrienne Broaddus, CNN

Hattie Blumenberg can't easily get to a mass vaccination center. The 90-year-old woman has limited transportation, and leaving her Chicago home would require someone physically carrying her from the house to a vehicle.

But a new program at Chicago's Rush University Medical Center is helping protect Blumenberg and other people who live in neighborhoods with the highest Covid-19 death and positivity rates. Its doctors are distributing vaccines to Rush patients who are 65 and older and can't get to a clinic.

Thanks to the program, Hattie and her daughter, Jackie Blumenberg, have gotten the Covid-19 vaccine in their home.

The Rush@Home program offers house calls to eligible patients and so far has vaccinated at least 71 people. The program has 120 people enrolled and a hospital spokesperson says the waitlist is growing.

"It a blessing and it's great," Hattie Blumenberg told CNN moments after she got the vaccine. "I hope everybody that takes it, that they do well. I think people should get it."

The Blumenbergs have already had one coronavirus scare. Another of Hattie Blumenberg's daughters, Nora Blumenberg, spent two weeks in the hospital and required oxygen after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 in November.

"Some of everything was running through my mind, but I had to put my trust in the Lord," Hattie Blumenberg said from her Chicago living room while talking about her daughter. "She is still struggling."

Nora Blumenberg, 68, lives in a high-rise facility for seniors. Her family said she could barely walk to the trash chute, a few feet from her apartment door, without gasping for air.

Jackie Blumenberg said her sister getting sick, and the lingering effects of the virus, erased whatever hesitancy she had toward getting the vaccine.

"They had to stop her from talking on the phone to reserve her energy. When she was talking, she couldn't hardly breathe," Jackie Blumenberg said. "My sister still isn't right. Rather than my life to drastically not be the same, I'll take the shot. This is not no flu. Life or death -- which one you choose? It ain't hard with me to figure out."

Why the most vulnerable aren't getting vaccinated

But not everyone who wants the vaccine is able to get one. And access often falls along racial lines.

The Kaiser Family Foundation tracks vaccination rates in 27 states by race and ethnicity. The overall vaccination rate among White people is about three times higher than the rate for Hispanic people and twice as high as the rate for Black people, according Kaiser's data.

US VACCINE TRACKER

The challenge in Chicago -- and cities all over the country -- is that many of the most vulnerable residents are not getting vaccinated.

Dr. Elizabeth Davis with Rush University Medical Center said the reason can be traced to systemic racism in the vaccine rollout.

"Despite the best intentions it (the vaccine) has disproportionately gone to White people. And I think it's partially because of the system ... there's structural racism that underlies all the structures in our city. We know that there's structural racism in the health care sector as well," Davis told CNN. "And so, I think we're seeing that play out even in things like where, for example, the pharmacies are."

Many residents of Chicago's west side, like Hattie Blumenberg, don't have pharmacies nearby, making it more difficult to get a vaccine.

The disparities are clear in the numbers from the Kaiser Family Foundation. As of mid-February Latinos made up 26% of coronavirus cases in Illinois but only 9% of vaccinations. In Maryland, Black people make up 33% of cases but only 16% of vaccinations.

The numbers are even more staggering in California, where Latinos account for 55% of coronavirus cases but only 18% of vaccinations.

Uber and Walgreens have partnered to offer rides to vaccination sites

Davis says it is time to move beyond the surface-level explanations we repeatedly hear.

"Oh, well, Black people have more diabetes, you know, but that's not an explanation for why more (Black) people are getting Covid ... it turns out in research it is also not a good explanation for why there are more deaths," she said.

"Why are frontline health care workers disproportionately Black, like all those essential workers that we're talking about? I think if you keep digging deeper and say, 'Well, why is that?' what you get to is racism."

It's a problem President Joe Biden says he is trying to fix.

"The fact is, if you're 70 years old, you don't have a vehicle and you live in a tough neighborhood, meaning it's a high concentration of Covid, you're not likely to be able to walk five miles to get a vaccine," he said during a February CNN town hall.

Biden's Covid-19 relief package includes funding for mobile vaccinations, which have begun in states like Texas, California and Massachusetts.

Walgreens and Uber announced a partnership last month to help drive equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines in underserved communities. In a statement the companies say they will "combine their expertise to address common barriers to health equity including education, access and technology."

As vaccines become available for mass distribution, Walgreens and Uber say they will "roll out several initiatives over the coming months," including free transportation to Walgreens stores and offsite vaccine clinics; access to pre-schedule rides on Uber when a vaccine appointment is made; and a new educational program with the National Urban League to address vaccine hesitancy.

Patient's daughter: 'This is a blessing'

In Chicago, about five miles from the Blumenberg home, a Rush vaccination team also showed up Maltilde Flores' home. She, too, lives in a pharmacy desert, far from sites offering vaccines.

The 92-year-old's daughter, Carmen Flores-Rance, said getting her mom out of the house would require moving mountains.

"This is a blessing to have somebody come to the house, especially when you have somebody who is Latina, a 92-year-old beautiful mother who has dementia and can't do anything for herself," she said.

"Not a lot of seniors have this kind of service. I am very blessed to have you guys here."

And as doctors have learned in Chicago, matching vaccines with eligible patients can be a balancing act.

On the day CNN met the Blumenberg family, another patient was unable to get their scheduled vaccine due to a scheduling conflict. Immediately, the vaccination team had to find someone else who was eligible to receive the extra dose.

"We never want to waste any vaccines," Davis said. "It is such an important thing for people to receive, so when we're out in the field we have to be very careful to bring the exact number of vaccines that we need."

Meanwhile, the Blumenbergs say the Rush vaccination program may have saved them -- not only from Covid, but from an unequal system that overlooks patients like them.

"Nobody is above anybody," Jackie Blumenberg said. "We all bleed the same."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 48°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 498076

Reported Deaths: 10094
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson716711387
Mobile36294737
Madison32616468
Tuscaloosa24340421
Montgomery22739519
Shelby22174218
Baldwin19873289
Lee15039157
Calhoun13832293
Morgan13753254
Etowah13390325
Marshall11448211
Houston10124264
Elmore9483190
Limestone9420138
St. Clair9022227
Cullman8984182
Lauderdale8612214
DeKalb8489175
Talladega7606165
Walker6585259
Jackson6545104
Autauga632492
Blount6236127
Colbert6001121
Coffee5264103
Dale4671107
Russell406933
Franklin399878
Covington3993106
Chilton3898103
Escambia379173
Tallapoosa3622143
Clarke344053
Chambers3431111
Dallas3422142
Pike293373
Marion288695
Lawrence284985
Winston258368
Bibb246160
Geneva240370
Marengo238857
Pickens225457
Barbour213651
Hale212269
Fayette202057
Butler201466
Henry183541
Cherokee178039
Monroe166739
Randolph164840
Washington156836
Macon147745
Crenshaw146255
Clay145954
Cleburne139841
Lamar133733
Lowndes132751
Wilcox122925
Bullock117336
Conecuh107024
Perry106127
Sumter99732
Coosa90224
Greene88532
Choctaw55323
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 779449

Reported Deaths: 11501
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby876181509
Davidson81809871
Knox46250587
Hamilton40539463
Rutherford38563386
Williamson25382204
Sumner21448318
Montgomery17484213
Out of TN1706694
Wilson16510211
Unassigned15772127
Sullivan14431274
Blount14141183
Bradley12996141
Washington12818234
Maury12246163
Sevier12109164
Putnam10635170
Madison10123230
Robertson8997121
Hamblen8063165
Anderson8044158
Greene7309145
Tipton6962103
Coffee6418115
Dickson6256106
Gibson6196141
Cumberland6127122
Carter5990155
McMinn594592
Roane592696
Bedford5816120
Loudon571966
Jefferson5688119
Lawrence557483
Monroe536590
Warren532576
Hawkins527195
Dyer5242101
Franklin475785
Fayette468372
Obion436995
Lincoln415662
Rhea415273
Cocke401295
Cheatham394544
Marshall391956
Campbell381859
Weakley379359
Giles375297
Henderson362273
Carroll349181
White339366
Hardeman338864
Macon337273
Hardin331563
Lauderdale309642
Henry301275
Marion294744
Scott288144
Wayne287630
Overton285557
Claiborne283069
McNairy268353
Hickman266541
DeKalb266151
Haywood264960
Smith256936
Grainger244246
Trousdale239822
Morgan230338
Fentress229544
Johnson217138
Chester202348
Bledsoe201010
Crockett197547
Unicoi181447
Polk177722
Cannon176730
Union173033
Grundy169730
Lake167926
Sequatchie157327
Humphreys154921
Decatur153837
Benton151039
Lewis147425
Meigs126722
Jackson125634
Stewart124025
Clay107130
Houston103632
Perry103527
Moore94516
Van Buren79720
Pickett74623
Hancock49712

Most Popular Stories

Community Events