A SpaceX rocket has a major crash, old photos come to life and a New York woman makes a weird discovery. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

'It just blew up!'

SpaceX's rocket prototype stuck its landing, but then exploded a few minutes later. SpaceX hopes a future version of the rocket will one day take people to Mars.

Cool or creepy?

MyHeritage, an online genealogy company, released new technology that gives small movements to faces in photographs that have been digitized.

'Mirror, mirror on the wall ...'

Would you be freaked out by this? A woman in New York City found another apartment behind her bathroom mirror. She took us on a journey inside to check it out.

Is that Tom Cruise?

No, it's not. This should make you very wary of deepfakes. A TikTok account is posting clips of the faux-star who looks like Tom Cruise and people are having a hard time believing it's not really him.

Making memories

For "Read Across America Day," CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, who is a new father, read to his young son, Wyatt.