Clear

Alabama governor says she won't extend mask mandate past April 9

Article Image

Gov. Kay Ivey (R-AL) says she will end the state's mask mandate on April 9th despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Posted: Mar 4, 2021 5:40 PM
Updated: Mar 4, 2021 5:40 PM
Posted By: null

Alabama's statewide mask mandate to curb the coronavirus is being extended to April 9 -- but it won't be extended after that, Gov. Kay Ivey said Thursday.

Ivey's remark came as she announced that the state's broader "Safer at Home" order, which includes the mask mandate and other measures, would be extended until the evening of April 9 instead of expiring Monday, as previously scheduled.

Ivey said this will be the last time she's extending the masking portion of the order. After April 9, Alabama will join at least 16 other states in not having a statewide face-covering mandate.

"While I'm convinced that a mask mandate has been the right thing to do, I also respect those who object and believe this was a step too far in government overreach," Ivey said in a news conference in Montgomery on Thursday.

Alabama is just the latest state to make major announcements about masks this week. Texas and Mississippi announced Tuesday they were abandoning statewide or county-level mask mandates. Additionally, those states said they were allowing businesses to operate at 100% capacity.

Ivey said masks have been the greatest tool in combating the virus. However, she said it was time to make this a personal responsibility rather than a government mandate.

Ivey, who said she will continue to wear a mask in public, urged businesses to decide what their own masking policies will be after April 9.

Covid-19 case and hospitalization counts have dropped in Alabama and in the country as a whole since January. Alabama averaged 990 new cases a day over the last week -- down from a peak average of 4,280 on January 10, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The state had 559 Covid-19 patients in hospitals on Wednesday -- well below its highest count of the pandemic -- 3,088 -- on January 11, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

But many public health leaders across the US have urged states to wait at least for more vaccinations and lower case levels before easing safety measures like mask mandates, pointing to an increasing spread of more-transmissible variants that could spark another surge in cases.

"If we can just hang on (while more people are vaccinated), it would make a huge difference. So it's very disappointing that we're just going to rip off masks at this point," Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children's Hospital, told CNN Thursday about Texas' moves, before Ivey made her announcement for Alabama.

Alabama's mask mandate generally requires people to wear face coverings in public when within 6 feet of another person not from the same household.

The broader "Safer at Home" order also subjects certain businesses to social distancing guidelines and generally encourages people to minimize travel. The latest extension eliminates party-size limits at restaurant tables, but mandates partitions or 6 feet of space between tables.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 66°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 72°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 68°
Fort Payne
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 497154

Reported Deaths: 10029
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson714001387
Mobile36252736
Madison32573462
Tuscaloosa24289414
Montgomery22708519
Shelby22112215
Baldwin19856285
Lee15021155
Calhoun13755288
Morgan13742252
Etowah13379320
Marshall11439210
Houston10110262
Elmore9451185
Limestone9413136
St. Clair9003225
Cullman8979182
Lauderdale8610212
DeKalb8486175
Talladega7582165
Walker6571259
Jackson6542103
Autauga631391
Blount6229127
Colbert5998120
Coffee5259103
Dale4657107
Russell406433
Franklin399778
Covington3989106
Chilton3891100
Escambia378772
Tallapoosa3613143
Clarke343953
Chambers3423111
Dallas3419142
Pike293372
Marion288895
Lawrence284683
Winston258668
Bibb245960
Geneva240270
Marengo238357
Pickens225055
Barbour212951
Hale211969
Fayette201357
Butler201166
Henry182941
Cherokee177739
Monroe166639
Randolph164640
Washington156635
Macon147243
Crenshaw146254
Clay145554
Cleburne139741
Lamar133733
Lowndes132551
Wilcox122525
Bullock117236
Conecuh107024
Perry105927
Sumter99432
Coosa89624
Greene88532
Choctaw55123
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 777935

Reported Deaths: 11459
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby874431502
Davidson81719870
Knox46146582
Hamilton40486462
Rutherford38479384
Williamson25338203
Sumner21415315
Montgomery17440213
Out of TN1700794
Wilson16479210
Unassigned15705126
Sullivan14396273
Blount14106182
Bradley12957140
Washington12792234
Maury12238163
Sevier12065164
Putnam10611169
Madison10109229
Robertson8980121
Hamblen8048164
Anderson8027158
Greene7301145
Tipton6953103
Coffee6357115
Dickson6239106
Gibson6196141
Cumberland6116121
Carter5983153
McMinn593992
Roane591796
Bedford5802120
Loudon570866
Jefferson5677119
Lawrence557183
Monroe534690
Warren532175
Hawkins525294
Dyer5241101
Franklin474485
Fayette467271
Obion436795
Rhea415273
Lincoln414462
Cocke400193
Cheatham393044
Marshall391256
Campbell381059
Weakley379059
Giles374496
Henderson361973
Carroll348981
White338766
Hardeman338464
Macon337073
Hardin331363
Lauderdale309242
Henry300975
Marion294544
Scott287744
Wayne287330
Overton285157
Claiborne281468
McNairy268253
DeKalb265949
Hickman265641
Haywood264860
Smith256836
Grainger243846
Trousdale239222
Morgan230138
Fentress229444
Johnson216638
Chester201948
Bledsoe200410
Crockett197347
Unicoi181147
Polk177022
Cannon176130
Union172533
Grundy169230
Lake167826
Sequatchie156427
Humphreys154221
Decatur153937
Benton151039
Lewis147225
Meigs126721
Jackson125334
Stewart123724
Clay107130
Perry103427
Houston103232
Moore94516
Van Buren79620
Pickett74623
Hancock49612

Most Popular Stories

Community Events