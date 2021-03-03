Clear

How news orgs can combat vaccine hesitancy as production ramps up

Virgin Atlantic's CEO Shai Weiss supports the idea of a coronavirus vaccine passport and says the company expects a resumption of international travel by the summer.

Posted: Mar 3, 2021 1:31 AM
Updated: Mar 3, 2021 1:31 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

The vaccine story is about to shift into a new phase. President Biden announced on Tuesday that by the end of May, the US will have a large enough supply to vaccinate every American. Which is to say, stories about limited doses and the need for new approvals of new vaccines are about to be a relic of the past.

Instead, the story looming on the horizon is about vaccine hesitancy and skepticism. How much of the population will actually get vaccinated when the opportunity presents itself to them? Has it been adequately conveyed how effective the vaccines are or has the press overemphasized the coronavirus variants? Do people understand how important it is to get their shot so the US can quickly move toward achieving herd immunity?

Coverage from media outlets will play a crucial role in shaping the public's perception on such matters in the days and weeks ahead...

Focus on the positives

I reached out to Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University and a CNN medical analyst, to get his thoughts on all of this. "The media is going to have to focus on vaccine hesitancy in communities of color and also hesitancy in the GOP," Reiner told me over email. "I think the media should start talking about how being vaccinated changes someone's outlook and daily life (my wife and I are in a restaurant this weekend for the 1st time in a year). The CDC will soon have guidance about this. Talking about what one can do after being vaccinated (going out to eat, seeing family, going to the gym, traveling) will incentivize more people to get vaccinated. We should be hearing stories from vaccinated people in communities of color. Let's hear their stories. Why did they chose to get vaccinated? How did it change their lives?"

The role Fox can play

Reiner's point about vaccine hesitancy inside the GOP is a great one, and it is something that Jill Filipovic addressed in her CNN column on Tuesday. "Conservative networks like Fox could do some good here," she wrote. "White Republicans, their core viewer base, are the most likely group in America to say that they don't want or are hesitant to get the Covid-19 vaccine, with more than half of them saying they either won't get it or are unsure. The networks, the former president and right-wing commentators could all team up to tell their followers: If we want life to return to normal, then we need to reach something close to herd immunity, and that means getting vaccinated. Instead, they're whining about Dr. Seuss. They're ginning up cheap outrage rather than trying to improve their viewers' lives. And they're making a lot of money while they do it..."

>> Suggestion for Fox: Show your hosts get vaccinated on live-TV! Why hasn't this happened yet?

The comparisons between vaccines shouldn't be the focus

I also reached out to Dr. Leana Wen, a visiting professor at GWU and a CNN medical analyst, to see if she had any advice for the press. She suggested that the focus should be on "how we have three safe and highly effective vaccines." Wen added, "That's the message -- not comparing one vs another, but talking about how there are now three."

Indeed, the current coverage about how the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have higher efficacies might lead some people to hold off getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. But as Wen pointed out to me, if one were to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine now, that doesn't prevent that person from later getting the Pfizer or Moderna shot. "That's getting lost [in the messaging]," Wen pointed out, saying she hasn't "heard it communicated enough." Neither have I...

...neither should the possibility of spread among vaccinated

Another discussion point that has received quite a bit of cable news coverage is whether those who are vaccinated can still spread the virus. "Some people, hearing that vaccinated people may still be able to spread the infection and should continue to wear masks and practice social distancing which I will definitely do even after being fully immunized, question whether it pays to get the vaccine. Absolutely, it pays," NYT health columnist Jane E. Brody wrote.

"While there's a chance that an immunized person might be able to infect others, existing evidence suggests the risk is very small," added Brody, who said she "would have registered as a Covid vaccine skeptic" last fall. "Far more important is unimpeachable data that the vaccines are lifesaving. They nearly eliminate the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death from the virus..."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Fort Payne
Mostly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 493769

Reported Deaths: 9931
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson710731374
Mobile36139727
Madison32425455
Tuscaloosa24184410
Montgomery22586500
Shelby21968215
Baldwin19758283
Lee14967153
Morgan13667251
Calhoun13300286
Etowah13184319
Marshall11262209
Houston10104261
Elmore9385185
Limestone9363134
Cullman8897181
St. Clair8827223
Lauderdale8607211
DeKalb8459175
Talladega7523163
Walker6524255
Jackson6495102
Autauga627091
Blount6102127
Colbert6004118
Coffee5249102
Dale4642107
Russell404930
Franklin399177
Covington3960106
Chilton3876100
Escambia377672
Tallapoosa3588142
Clarke343650
Chambers3413110
Dallas3403141
Pike293472
Lawrence283484
Marion281995
Winston246867
Bibb245060
Geneva239970
Marengo236455
Pickens224654
Barbour211651
Hale210568
Fayette200756
Butler196866
Henry182441
Cherokee177038
Monroe166139
Randolph163740
Washington156535
Crenshaw144854
Clay144454
Macon142043
Cleburne137839
Lamar132833
Lowndes131151
Wilcox121825
Bullock116936
Conecuh106724
Perry105627
Sumter98531
Coosa88923
Greene88232
Choctaw55123
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 775693

Reported Deaths: 11421
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby872611491
Davidson81463867
Knox45959582
Hamilton40359461
Rutherford38346382
Williamson25267203
Sumner21354315
Montgomery17399213
Out of TN1695794
Wilson16399210
Unassigned15602125
Sullivan14336273
Blount14050181
Bradley12890139
Washington12771234
Maury12206163
Sevier12023163
Putnam10599169
Madison10097229
Robertson8950120
Hamblen8019163
Anderson7981156
Greene7292145
Tipton6950103
Coffee6316114
Dickson6217106
Gibson6187140
Cumberland6105121
Carter5966152
McMinn592991
Roane589396
Bedford5794119
Loudon568565
Jefferson5650118
Lawrence556783
Monroe532590
Warren530975
Hawkins524594
Dyer5235101
Franklin472985
Fayette466571
Obion436594
Rhea415073
Lincoln414062
Cocke398993
Cheatham391043
Marshall390756
Campbell380359
Weakley378859
Giles373996
Henderson361973
Carroll348681
Hardeman338164
White337766
Macon336373
Hardin331163
Lauderdale309742
Henry300975
Marion294044
Wayne287130
Scott287043
Overton284857
Claiborne279367
McNairy267453
Hickman265141
Haywood264860
DeKalb264749
Smith255836
Grainger242746
Trousdale239022
Morgan229537
Fentress229144
Johnson216238
Chester201648
Bledsoe200110
Crockett197247
Unicoi180447
Polk175922
Cannon174629
Union171933
Grundy168430
Lake167826
Sequatchie155827
Decatur153837
Humphreys153421
Benton150939
Lewis146825
Meigs126421
Jackson125134
Stewart123524
Clay107230
Perry103227
Houston102732
Moore94416
Van Buren79520
Pickett74623
Hancock49512

Most Popular Stories

Community Events