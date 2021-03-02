Clear

Anatomy of a lie: How the myth that Antifa stormed the Capitol became a widespread belief among Republicans

CNN's Jessica Schneider reports on FBI Director Christopher Wray's testimony to the Senate committee investigating the security failures that took place during the January 6th Capitol riot.

Posted: Mar 2, 2021 8:50 PM
Updated: Mar 2, 2021 8:50 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Daniel Dale, CNN

FBI Director Christopher Wray was live on CNN and MSNBC when he told a Senate committee hearing on Tuesday morning that the FBI had not yet found any evidence that subscribers to the Antifa movement were involved in the January attack on the US Capitol.

At that moment, Fox News was in a commercial break from its regular programming. It had just urged viewers to stay tuned for a segment about educators "canceling" Dr. Seuss.

And so America's most popular right-wing television network again missed a chance -- or, perhaps, again chose to miss a chance -- to confront its viewers with the debunking of a lie that has become a widespread belief among right-wing Americans.

In part because of Fox, the conspiracy theory has become pervasive in conservative circles. Opinion polls suggest that a large percentage of Republicans baselessly think that Antifa was primarily responsible for the insurrection that was actually perpetrated by supporters of former President Donald Trump, some of whom have allegedly expressed irritation that Antifa has been given the credit for their own behavior.

In a January poll by the conservative American Enterprise Institute think tank, 50% of Republicans said Antifa was mostly responsible for the violence at the Capitol. A January poll by NBC found that 48% of Republican registered voters thought Antifa was solely or mainly responsible for the Capitol riot.

The problem is bigger than Fox

Fox News deserves part of the blame for this worrying state of affairs. Some of its most prominent personalities have given fuel to the lie. Other Fox personalities have joined Trump in generally overhyping the danger posed by Antifa -- a far-left, sometimes violent collection of self-described anti-fascists -- thus priming viewers to perceive a movement that has been much less deadly than far-right extremism as a principal threat to the nation.

But the problem here is bigger than any one media outlet. The lie about Antifa and the Capitol has been promoted by a large roster of right-wing people and entities.

They include right-wing television networks Newsmax and One America News; Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and Trump impeachment attorney Michael van der Veen; Republican members of Congress like Rep. Mo Brooks, Rep. Matt Gaetz and Sen. Ron Johnson; Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Republican state legislators; former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin; right-wing conspiracy websites like The Gateway Pundit; and popular right-wing commentators on social media and talk radio.

The peddlers of the lie have found a tiny nugget of truth to help their cause. Of more than 260 Capitol defendants who have been revealed by the Department of Justice to date, one of them, John Sullivan, is a political oddball who has used the hashtag #antifa on social media. But left-wing activists have previously expressed suspicion about him, the FBI has never claimed that he is an actual Antifa activist and, regardless, the list of people charged over the riot is overwhelmingly composed of Trump supporters -- including, as Wray testified Tuesday, militia members and White supremacists.

A history of blaming Antifa

In a well-reported story this week, The New York Times identified a false article published by the conservative Washington Times on the day of the insurrection as particularly impactful in the spread of the lie that Antifa was responsible. The article, which the Washington Times later corrected, wrongly claimed that a facial recognition company had identified two Antifa members at the Capitol.

There's no doubt that the inaccurate version of the article went viral on social media. If it hadn't, though, some other Antifa-related lie almost certainly would have.

Joan Donovan, research director at Harvard University's Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy, noted that right-wing media has found a way to falsely blame Antifa for everything from mass shootings to wildfires. The lie about Antifa orchestrating the Capitol attack, Donovan said, is part of "a very long disinformation campaign against the left" by a "right-wing media ecosystem that wants to shift the blame for anything bad that happens in our society."

And much of the ecosystem of right-wing media consumers is willing to eat it up.

As impossible as it seems to get Fox News and other lucrative right-wing platforms to behave more responsibly in supplying information, it seems just as hard to address the demand-side problem. Between the popularity of absurd lies about the birthplace of former President Barack Obama, the rise of the bonkers QAnon movement, the popularity of Trump's lies about the 2020 election and now the popularity of this lie about Antifa and the Capitol, it appears clear that millions of right-wing Americans are eager to believe in outlandish conspiracy theories about their political opponents.

Fact-checkers will keep debunking the nonsense. But we know that in the short term there is no number of fact checks or statements from the FBI that can convince millions of Americans that they are wrong.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 47°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 47°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 493769

Reported Deaths: 9931
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson710731374
Mobile36139727
Madison32425455
Tuscaloosa24184410
Montgomery22586500
Shelby21968215
Baldwin19758283
Lee14967153
Morgan13667251
Calhoun13300286
Etowah13184319
Marshall11262209
Houston10104261
Elmore9385185
Limestone9363134
Cullman8897181
St. Clair8827223
Lauderdale8607211
DeKalb8459175
Talladega7523163
Walker6524255
Jackson6495102
Autauga627091
Blount6102127
Colbert6004118
Coffee5249102
Dale4642107
Russell404930
Franklin399177
Covington3960106
Chilton3876100
Escambia377672
Tallapoosa3588142
Clarke343650
Chambers3413110
Dallas3403141
Pike293472
Lawrence283484
Marion281995
Winston246867
Bibb245060
Geneva239970
Marengo236455
Pickens224654
Barbour211651
Hale210568
Fayette200756
Butler196866
Henry182441
Cherokee177038
Monroe166139
Randolph163740
Washington156535
Crenshaw144854
Clay144454
Macon142043
Cleburne137839
Lamar132833
Lowndes131151
Wilcox121825
Bullock116936
Conecuh106724
Perry105627
Sumter98531
Coosa88923
Greene88232
Choctaw55123
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 775693

Reported Deaths: 11421
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby872611491
Davidson81463867
Knox45959582
Hamilton40359461
Rutherford38346382
Williamson25267203
Sumner21354315
Montgomery17399213
Out of TN1695794
Wilson16399210
Unassigned15602125
Sullivan14336273
Blount14050181
Bradley12890139
Washington12771234
Maury12206163
Sevier12023163
Putnam10599169
Madison10097229
Robertson8950120
Hamblen8019163
Anderson7981156
Greene7292145
Tipton6950103
Coffee6316114
Dickson6217106
Gibson6187140
Cumberland6105121
Carter5966152
McMinn592991
Roane589396
Bedford5794119
Loudon568565
Jefferson5650118
Lawrence556783
Monroe532590
Warren530975
Hawkins524594
Dyer5235101
Franklin472985
Fayette466571
Obion436594
Rhea415073
Lincoln414062
Cocke398993
Cheatham391043
Marshall390756
Campbell380359
Weakley378859
Giles373996
Henderson361973
Carroll348681
Hardeman338164
White337766
Macon336373
Hardin331163
Lauderdale309742
Henry300975
Marion294044
Wayne287130
Scott287043
Overton284857
Claiborne279367
McNairy267453
Hickman265141
Haywood264860
DeKalb264749
Smith255836
Grainger242746
Trousdale239022
Morgan229537
Fentress229144
Johnson216238
Chester201648
Bledsoe200110
Crockett197247
Unicoi180447
Polk175922
Cannon174629
Union171933
Grundy168430
Lake167826
Sequatchie155827
Decatur153837
Humphreys153421
Benton150939
Lewis146825
Meigs126421
Jackson125134
Stewart123524
Clay107230
Perry103227
Houston102732
Moore94416
Van Buren79520
Pickett74623
Hancock49512

Most Popular Stories

Community Events