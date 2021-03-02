Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts

Reporters Without Borders files criminal complaint against Saudi crown prince

Ben Hubbard, Author of "MBS: The Rise to Power of Mohammed bin Salman", reacts to America's approach to the Saudi Crown Prince after the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

Posted: Mar 2, 2021 9:40 AM
Updated: Mar 2, 2021 9:40 AM
Posted By: By Charles Riley and Frederik Pleitgen, CNN Business

Reporters Without Borders has filed a criminal complaint in Germany accusing Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other Saudi officials of committing crimes against humanity in the killing of Jamal Khashoggi and the detention of 34 other journalists.

The Paris-based media advocacy group said in a statement that it had filed the complaint with a federal court in Karlsruhe, Germany, on Monday and was requesting that prosecutors open a formal investigation. The court confirmed to CNN Business that it had received the complaint.

According to Reporters Without Borders, the complaint accuses the crown prince and four other Saudi officials of having "organizational or executive responsibility" for the killing of Khashoggi, as well as involvement in "developing a state policy to attack and silence journalists."

Saudi officials did not immediately respond to CNN's requests for comment on the Reporters Without Borders complaint.

Khashoggi, a US resident and columnist for the Washington Post, was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018. Last week, the United States released an intelligence report concluding that bin Salman approved the operation to capture or kill the Saudi journalist.

Saudi Arabia rejected the allegations. The Saudi Foreign Ministry released a statement following the report's publication saying the country "completely rejects the negative, false and unacceptable assessment in the report pertaining to the Kingdom's leadership, and notes that the report contained inaccurate information and conclusions."

The crown prince has denied that he ordered Khashoggi's murder but has said that he bears responsibility.

"This was a heinous crime," he said in an interview with CBS in 2019. "But I take full responsibility as a leader in Saudi Arabia, especially since it was committed by individuals working for the Saudi government."

The murder of Khashoggi and the detentions "reveal a system that threatens the life and liberty of any journalist in Saudi Arabia — in particular those who speak out publicly against the Saudi government," Reporters Without Borders said in a statement. Saudi Arabia is ranked 170 out of 180 countries in the group's World Press Freedom Index.

"Those responsible for the persecution of journalists in Saudi Arabia, including the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, must be held accountable for their crimes," Reporters Without Borders secretary general Christophe Deloire said in the statement. "While these serious crimes against journalists continue unabated, we call on the German prosecutor to take a stand and open an investigation into the crimes we have revealed."

Reporters Without Borders said that Germany's judiciary is the "best suited system" to receive its complaint because its courts have standing to investigate some international crimes and has "already shown readiness and willingness to prosecute international criminals."

In June 2019, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary, or arbitrary executions, Agnes Callamard, found that it was "inconceivable" the Saudi royal heir wasn't aware of the operation. In September 2020, a Saudi court sentenced eight suspects to prison, a sentence Callamard called a "parody of justice."

Last week, Callamard called on the United States to fully declassify its findings on Khashoggi's "brutal extrajudicial execution," and said that since his remains have yet to be located, the international crime of enforced disappearance continues.

"His loved ones continue to be subjected to further suffering until Saudi Arabia discloses what was done with his remains," she said.

— Will Godley, Sarah El Sirgany and Nic Robertson contributed reporting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 35°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 36°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 493769

Reported Deaths: 9931
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson710731374
Mobile36139727
Madison32425455
Tuscaloosa24184410
Montgomery22586500
Shelby21968215
Baldwin19758283
Lee14967153
Morgan13667251
Calhoun13300286
Etowah13184319
Marshall11262209
Houston10104261
Elmore9385185
Limestone9363134
Cullman8897181
St. Clair8827223
Lauderdale8607211
DeKalb8459175
Talladega7523163
Walker6524255
Jackson6495102
Autauga627091
Blount6102127
Colbert6004118
Coffee5249102
Dale4642107
Russell404930
Franklin399177
Covington3960106
Chilton3876100
Escambia377672
Tallapoosa3588142
Clarke343650
Chambers3413110
Dallas3403141
Pike293472
Lawrence283484
Marion281995
Winston246867
Bibb245060
Geneva239970
Marengo236455
Pickens224654
Barbour211651
Hale210568
Fayette200756
Butler196866
Henry182441
Cherokee177038
Monroe166139
Randolph163740
Washington156535
Crenshaw144854
Clay144454
Macon142043
Cleburne137839
Lamar132833
Lowndes131151
Wilcox121825
Bullock116936
Conecuh106724
Perry105627
Sumter98531
Coosa88923
Greene88232
Choctaw55123
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 775693

Reported Deaths: 11421
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby872611491
Davidson81463867
Knox45959582
Hamilton40359461
Rutherford38346382
Williamson25267203
Sumner21354315
Montgomery17399213
Out of TN1695794
Wilson16399210
Unassigned15602125
Sullivan14336273
Blount14050181
Bradley12890139
Washington12771234
Maury12206163
Sevier12023163
Putnam10599169
Madison10097229
Robertson8950120
Hamblen8019163
Anderson7981156
Greene7292145
Tipton6950103
Coffee6316114
Dickson6217106
Gibson6187140
Cumberland6105121
Carter5966152
McMinn592991
Roane589396
Bedford5794119
Loudon568565
Jefferson5650118
Lawrence556783
Monroe532590
Warren530975
Hawkins524594
Dyer5235101
Franklin472985
Fayette466571
Obion436594
Rhea415073
Lincoln414062
Cocke398993
Cheatham391043
Marshall390756
Campbell380359
Weakley378859
Giles373996
Henderson361973
Carroll348681
Hardeman338164
White337766
Macon336373
Hardin331163
Lauderdale309742
Henry300975
Marion294044
Wayne287130
Scott287043
Overton284857
Claiborne279367
McNairy267453
Hickman265141
Haywood264860
DeKalb264749
Smith255836
Grainger242746
Trousdale239022
Morgan229537
Fentress229144
Johnson216238
Chester201648
Bledsoe200110
Crockett197247
Unicoi180447
Polk175922
Cannon174629
Union171933
Grundy168430
Lake167826
Sequatchie155827
Decatur153837
Humphreys153421
Benton150939
Lewis146825
Meigs126421
Jackson125134
Stewart123524
Clay107230
Perry103227
Houston102732
Moore94416
Van Buren79520
Pickett74623
Hancock49512

Most Popular Stories

Community Events